Fewer Errors Record By A Shortstop – El Récord De Menos Errores Por Un SS

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days.

But this time, it will also be Thursday and Friday due to excessive correspondence.

Please, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Epifanio Reyes N. from Caracas, asks: “What is the record for fewer errors in a Major League season by a shortstop?”

Dear friend Epi: Three errors in 677 chances, imposed by Cal Ripken of the Orioles in 1990.

The doctor, Samuel Szomstein, of Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston Hospital, comments: “I am writing to express my most unconditional support, against the unjust attacks by the “keyboard warriors”, who, without any kind of intellectual or moral authority, hide behind a monitor and attack and insult anyone. I do not deny that it hurts as if they were insulting me, because of how much I appreciate you and how well I know you as a Venezuelan professional and as a person.

But neither do I deny that I feel very proud and satisfied to see that you are still relevant. Very few people can say or feel that way at 94 years old. You are showing it.

I send you a big hug and wish you 100 more years of relevance in the company of your beloved family.

With regards to the Hall of Fame!!!

Douglas Martínez, from Las Rosas, Guatire, says: “It seems that some sports journalists in Venezuela suffer from Hall of Fame syndrome.

José Altuve barely reached two thousand hits and they ask if he would be chosen if he retires now; that Vizquel, with the best defensive percentage in history, has to be elevated to Cooperstown; that Miguel Cabrera should be unanimously elected.

And about Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire and Alex Rodríguez, they even dare saying, that if they don’t get elevated, the Hall of Fame should be closed.

It’s a journalistic mess. You are correct when you call them itchy-asses.

Dear friend Doug: “The dogs bark but the caravan goes by, as if nothing had happened”… Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Gustavo Rodríguez, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “Have there been MVP winning pitchers in a season? And if there were, who were they?

Dear friend Tavo: There have been 20 pitchers who have achieved that award. The first was Walter Johnson, in 1913; and the last one has been, Clayton Kershaw, in 2014.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Récord de menos errores por un SS

“Me encantan los hombres que son ricos prematuros”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo.

Pero esta vez, también lo serán jueves y viernes por exceso de correspondencia.

Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Epifanio Reyes N. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el record de menos errores en una temporada de Grandes Ligas por un shortstop?”

Amigo Epi: Tres errores en 677 jugadas, y lo impuso Cal Ripken, de los Orioles, en 1990.

El médico, Samuel Szomstein, de Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston Hospital, comenta: “Le escribo para expresarle mi más incondicional apoyo, contra los injustos ataques de los “guerreros del teclado”, quienes, sin ningún tipo de autoridad intelectual, ni moral, se esconden detrás de un monitor y atacan e insultan a quien sea. No le niego que me duele como si me estuvieran insultando a mí, por lo mucho que lo aprecio y lo bien que lo conozco como venezolano, profesional y como persona.

Pero tampoco le niego que siento mucho orgullo y satisfacción, al ver que usted todavía es relevante. Muy pocas personas pueden decir o sentirse así a los 94 años. Usted lo está demostrando.

Le envío un fuerte abrazo y le deseo 100 años más de relevancia en compañía de su muy querida familia.

¡¡¡Con un saludote de Hall de la Fama!!!

Douglas Martínez, de Las Rosas, Guatire, dice: “Parece que algunos periodistas deportivos de Venezuela sufren del síndrome del Hall de la Fama.

José Altuve apenas llegó a dos mil hits y preguntan si sería elegido en caso de retirarse ahora; que Vizquel, con el mejor porcentaje defensivo de la historia, tiene que estar elevado a Cooperstown; que Miguel Cabrera debe ser elegido unánime.

Y sobre Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire y Alex Rodríguez, se dan el tupé de opinar que si no los elevan, deberían clausurar el Hall de Fama.

Es un desorden periodístico. Usted está en lo correcto cuando los llama culopicosos”.

Amigo Doug: “Los perros ladran pero la caravana pasa, como si nada”… Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Gustavo Rodríguez, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Ha habido pitchers ganadores del título de Más Valiosos en una temporada? Y si los hubo, ¿quiénes fueron?”

Amigo Tavo: Han sido 20 los lanzadores que han logrado ese premio. El primero fue Walter Johnson, en 1913; y el último ha sido, Clayton Kershaw, en 2014.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

