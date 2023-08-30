Those Dogs Bark And The Caravan Goes By – Esos Perros Ladran Y La Caravana Pasa

“The woman is not the same as the man, she is better”… Carlos Fonseca.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. But this time, also Thursday and Friday due to excessive correspondence. Please, send me your full name and the town or city you are writing from, or I cannot answer you. Very thankful.

José Gómez, from Banning California, asks: “How does Shohei Ohtani’s injury affect his contract? Because it will be a year without launching ”.

Dear friend Cheché: The insurance will pay.

Néstor Griswold, from Madrid, asks: “Do the 400+ members of the Baseball Writers Association of America all vote for Hall of Fame (HOF), MVP, Cy Young and Manager of the Year? And the exalted to the HOF receive an annual allowance, how many dollars is it?

Dear friend Nes: For the HOF, only those of us who have covered no less than 100 games per season, for 10 years, that is, a minimum of a thousand games, and in the press boxes, not on television, can vote.

Afterwards, we have to pass an exam in front of five veteran members of the Association. For the annual awards, we nominate two journalists for each trophy at each team venue. And no, those elevated to Cooperstown do not receive any money.

Emanuel Julián, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Where was Ethan Salas born? I have read that in Caracas and also in Maracaibo. And if Jesús Luzardo was born in Peru, why some say that he is Venezuelan?

Dear Emo: Salas, according to his Passport, was born in Kissimmee, Florida. And Luzardo is a native of Lima, Peru, of Venezuelan parents.

Alexis Manzanilla, from Miami, asks: “How is Kevin Maitán doing, after the Braves gave him a bonus of four million 250 thousand dollars?”

Dear friend Alex: Kevin, from Puerto Cabello, 23, didn’t do well in the minors with the Braves. After six seasons, he was released and this year he appeared in an Independent League, where he was hitting for a .121 average.

Josué López, from Valencia, asks: “How can betting affect baseball? I think it has lost importance among the fans because of that.

Dear friend Chué: Baseball has been bet on, legally and illegally, throughout history. Now that is very controlled. The importance is diminishing, but is because of Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX.

Manuel Moreno, from Naiguatá, asks: “Has any 18-year-old played in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Manolo: Several with that age. The last one, Alex Rodríguez, in 1994. Now, that is the minimum age for Americans (18), and 17 for those of other nationalities. Before those regulations, in 1944, a 15-year-old boy named Joe Nuxhall, pitched in the Majors for the Reds.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Esos Perros Ladran Y La Caravana Pasa

“La mujer no es igual que el hombre, es mejor”… Carlos Fonseca.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Pero esta vez, también jueves y viernes por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

José Gómez, de Banning California, pregunta: “¿Cómo afecta la lesión de Shohei Ohtani su contrato? Porque será un año sin lanzar”.

Amigo Cheché: El seguro pagará.

Néstor Griswold, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Los 400 y más miembros de la Baseball Writers Association of America, votan todos para el Hall de la Fama (HOF), Más Valioso, Cy Young y Manager del Año? Y los exaltados al HOF reciben una dieta anual, cuántos dólares son?”

Amigo Nes: Para el HOF votamos solo quienes hemos cubierto no menos de 100 juegos por temporada, durante 10 años, o sea mínimo de mil juegos, y en los palcos de prensa, no por televisión.

Después, tenemos que aprobar un examen ante cinco veteranos miembros de la Asociación. Para los premios anuales, nombramos a dos periodistas por cada trofeo en cada sede de equipo. Y no, los elevados a Cooperstown no reciben dinero.

Emanuel Julián, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Dónde nació Ethan Salas? He leído que en Caracas y también en Maracaibo. Y si Jesús Luzardo nació en Perú, ¿por qué publican que es venezolano?”

Amigo Emo: Salas, según pasaporte, nació en Kissimmee, Florida. Y Luzardo es nativo de Lima, Perú, de padres venezolanos.

Alexis Manzanilla, de Miami, pregunta: “¿Cómo va Kevin Maitán, después que los Bravos le dieron bono de cuatro millones 250 mil de dólares?”

Amigo Alex: Kevin, de Puerto Cabello, 23 años, no fue bien en las menores con los Bravos. Tras de seis temporadas, fue dejado libre y este año apareció en una Liga Independiente, donde bateaba para .121.

Josué López, de Valencia pregunta: “¿Cómo pueden afectar las apuestas al beisbol? Creo que ha perdido importancia entre los fanáticos por eso.

Amigo Chué: En el beisbol se ha apostado, legal e ilegalmente, durante toda la historia. Ahora eso está muy controlado. La importancia va mal, pero por Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX.

Manuel Moreno, de Naiguatá, pregunta: “¿Ha jugado en Grandes Ligas algún joven de 18 años?”

Amigo Manolo: Varios con esa edad. El último, Alex Rodríguez, en 1994. Ahora, esa es la edad mínima para estadounidenses y 17 para los de otras nacionalidades. Antes de tales reglamentaciones, en 1944, lanzó en las Mayores con los Rojos, un muchacho de 15 años, llamado Joe Nuxhall.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

