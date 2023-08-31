The Salaries Of Mays And Mantle – Los Sueldos De Mays Y Mantle

“One has reached old age, when expects a ‘yes’ from a Bank and ‘no’ of a girl”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mario A. Poleo of Caracas asks…: “How many hits did Joe DiMaggio connect during his string of 56 consecutive games hitting them, and how many were singles, doubles, triples and home runs?”

Dear friend Mayo…: It all started on May 15, 1941 with a single against a pitch by Edgar Smith, of the White Sox, and he continued collecting hits daily until July 17, when he was stopped in Cleveland, in front of 67,468 spectators.

He was dominated by pitchers Al Smith and Jim Bigby, with the help of an asmaszing play by third baseman Ken Keltner.

During the period of consecutive hitting, he consumed 223 plate appearances and batted for .408, with 91 hits, 56 runs scored, 55 RBIs, and 15 home runs; 16 of the those hits were doubles and 60 singles, in each of 34 games he connected a single hit, in 13 they were two, there were five of three and four of four, he was walked 21 times and struck out seven times.

He appeared in seven doubleheaders. He was Most Valuable Player and led the Yankees to the club’s ninth World Series.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, comments: “A narrator lashes out at you for using an analogy about the bikini and statistics (not even your own) accusing you of being anti women.

But that same guy doesn’t say a word about your campaign to break gender discrimination in professional baseball.

It seems that attacking you is in fashionable.”

Dear friend Chucho: “That dog barks, but the caravan passes”… Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Albo Díaz, from Hawaii, asks: “Who was the first president to throw the first pitch at a Major League Baseball inauguration?”

Dear friend Al: President William Taft, April 14, 1910, Athletics, then Philadelphia-Senators.

Leonardo I. Félix, from Santo Domingo, asks: “What is the ‘Latino Hall of Fame’, does it exist?”

Dear friend Leo: I have no idea what that is.

Professional baseball umpire Juan Loaiza says: “Remember that famous phrase from an anonymous Venezuelan philosopher: ‘No one throws stones at a cují bush.'”

Oscar A. Sanabria, from Yaritagua, asks: “How much did Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle earn for their services in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Caro: Mays played for 23 years, until 1973, and earned a total of one million, 825 thousand dollars. Mantle, 18 seasons, through 1968, and received one million, 128 thousand dollars.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

“Uno ha llegado a viejo, cuando espera el `si´ de un Banco y no de una muchacha”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Mario A. Poleo, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos incogibles disparó Joe DiMaggio durante su cadena de 56 juegos consecutivos conectándolos, y cuántos fueron sencillos, dobles, triples y jonrones?”

Amigo Mayo…: Todo comenzó el 15 de mayo de 1941 con sencillo frente a lanzamiento de Edgar Smith, de los Medias Blancas, y siguió disparando incogibles a diario, hasta el 17 de julio, cuando lo frenaron en Cleveland, ante 67 mil 468 espectadores.

Fue dominado por Al Smith y Jim Bigby, ayudados por una espectacular jugada del tercera base Ken Keltner.

En el período consumió 223 turnos y bateó para 408, con 91 incogibles, anotó 56 carreras, remolcó 55, sacó 15 jonrones, 16 de los hits fueron dobles y 60 sencillos, en cada uno de 34 juegos conectó un solo hit, en 13 fueron dos, hubo cinco de tres y cuatro de cuatro, 21 veces recibió base por bolas y quedó strikeout en siete oportunidades.

Apareció en siete doble juegos. Fue El Más Valioso y condujo a los Yankees hasta ganar la novena Serie Mundial del club.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, comenta: “Un narrador arremete contra usted por utilizar una analogía acerca del bikini y las estadísticas (la cual ni suya es) acusándolo de estar contra de las mujeres.

Pero ese tipo no opina de su campaña para romper la discriminación de género en el beisbol profesional.

Parece que atacarlo a usted está de moda”.

Amigo Chucho: “Ese perro ladra, pero la caravana pasa”… Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Albo Díaz, de Hawaii, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer presidente en lanzar una primera bola en inauguración de las Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Al: William Taft, el 14 de abril de 1910, Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia-Senadores.

Leonardo I. Félix, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el ‘Hall de la Fama Latino’, existe?”

Amigo Leo: No tengo la menor idea de qué es eso.

El umpire del beisbol profesional Juan Loaiza, dice: “Recuerda esa célebre frase de un filósofo anónimo venezolano: ‘Nadie le tira piedras a una mata de cují‘”.

Oscar A. Sanabria, de Yaritagua, pregunta: “¿Cuánto cobraron por sus servicios en Grandes Ligas, Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle?”

Amigo Caro: Mays jugó durante 23 años, hasta 1973, y cobró en total un millón, 825 mil dólares. Mantle, 18 temporadas, hasta 1968, y recibió un millón, 128 mil dólares.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

