Three Stolen Bases In One Inning – Tres Robos De Bases En Un Inning

I am going to tell you about the chili:

when he enters, it’s the truth,

that, never gets to sting,

how it stings when it comes out.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Nelson Faría, from Maracaibo, asks: “Since when do teams wear different uniforms for home and away? And today, given the diversity of alternative uniforms, who decides which one they wear every day?

Dear friend Sonny…: They started that in 1901, when the American League came to keep the National League company, which had existed since 1876. But not all the teams did it at the same time. It was a process. And it is the manager with the clubhouse men, who decides the uniform for each day.

Ricardo Peña, from Pinar del Río, asks: “How many have stolen three bases in one inning, like Elly De La Cruz, from the Reds, a few weeks ago?”

Dear friend Ric: With Elly, there have been 55 of those feats. The first, Dave Fultz, of the Athletics, then of Philadelphia, against the Tigers, in the second inning, on September 4, 1902. Ty Cobb did it four times. Paul Molitor once, with the Brewers, against the Athletics, on July 26, 1987.

Now there are four for the Reds, who have managed all three steals in one inning.

Richard Ríobueno, from Caracas, asks: “Why did they choose Tommy John, and not another, for that first elbow operation?”

Dear friend Richie: They didn’t “choose” him, but rather, in 1974, he went to consult with the surgeon Frank Jobe, who after three exams, suggested that he try the experiment, to replace the tendon in his left elbow (Tommy is left-handed). with one of the right wrist. He told him, “Either you don’t throw anymore and retire, or we take a chance and try this, to see if it works.”

Vicente Robles, from Las Bermudas, asks: “Who has posted the most consecutive zeros?”

Dear friend Chente: Orel Hershiser, of the Dodgers, who in 1988, between August 30 against the Expos and September 28 against the Padres, threw 59 consecutive zeros.

The previous record was 58.2, set by another Dodger, Don Drysdale, in 1968. Historically, Dodgers pitching has been truly remarkable,

Johnny Delgado, from Adelaide, Australia, asks, “What was Willie Mays’ uniform number with the Giants, or did he had different ones?”

Friend John: He only wore number 24 .

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Tres Robos De Bases En Un Inning

Del ají voy a contarles:

cuando entra, es la verdad,

que, nunca llega a picar,

como pica cuando sale.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Nelson Faría, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Desde cuándo los equipos usan uniformes diferentes para local y visitantes?; y en la actualidad, ante la diversidad de uniformes alternativos, ¿quién decide cuál es el que usan cada día?”

Amigo Sonny…: Eso lo iniciaron en 1901, cuando la Liga Americana vino a hacerle compañía a la Nacional, que existía desde 1876. Pero no todos los equipos lo hicieron al mismo tiempo. Fue un proceso. Y es el mánager con el clubhouse men, quien decide el uniforme para cada día.

Ricardo Peña, de Pinar del Río, pegunta: “¿Cuántos se han robado tres bases en un inning, como Elly De La Cruz, de los Rojos, hace unas semanas?”

Amigo Rico: Con Elly, han sido 55 los de la hazaña. El primero, Dave Fultz, de los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, frente a los Tigres, en el segundo inning, el cuatro de septiembre de 1902. Ty Cobb lo consiguió en cuatro oportunidades. Una vez Paúl Molitor, con los Cerveceros, frente a los Atléticos, el 26 de julio de 1987.

Ahora ya son cuatro los de los Rojos, que han logrado los tres robos en un inning.

Richard Ríobueno, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué escogieron a Tommy John, y no a otro, para esa primera operación del codo?”

Amigo Richie: No lo “escogieron”, sino que, en 1974, él se presentó a consultarse con el cirujano Frank Jobe, quien después de tres exámenes, le propuso tratar el experimento, para sustituirle el tendón del codo izquierdo (Tommy es zurdo) con uno de la muñeca derecha. Le dijo, “O no lanzas más y te retiras, o nos arriesgamos y tratamos eso así, a ver si funciona”.

Vicente Robles, de Las Bermudas, pregunta: “¿Quién ha colgado más ceros consecutivos?”

Amigo Chente: Orel Hershiser, de los Dodgers, quien en 1988, entre el 30 de agosto frente a los Expos y el 28 de septiembre ante los Padres, dibujó 59 ceros consecutivos.

El récord anterior era de 58.2, por otro de los Dodgers, Don Drysdale, en 1968. Históricamente, el pitcheo de los Dodgers ha sido realmente notable,

Johnny Delgado, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el número del uniforme de Willie Mays con los Gigantes, o fueron varios?”

Amigo John: Solamente fue el 24.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5