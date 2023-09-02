Elly De La Cruz Gets A Miserable Bonus – Elly De La Cruz Recibe Un Miserable Bono

“Happiness is being given a hand… And in many cases, the whole body too”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – I INVITED four friends to try and guess how much Elly De La Cruz got from the Reds as a signing bonus.

The one who was lowest, said he got four million 500 thousand dollars, the highest, seven million. It is that those are the average bonuses of today and not always for real phenomena, like this electrifying kid.

De La Cruz’s bonus, if you will, be amazed if you like, was only $65,000.

Something went wrong for the family, “they took advantage of the opportunity”, humble people, from Sabana Grande de Boyá, not well informed, and the team made them believe that it was an extraordinary amount.

Unfortunately, there are no laws for these cases. What is agreed is considered correct… But so often, it is not.

Kevin Maitán two million 200 thousand dollars as a bonus, in 2016 was given by the Dodgers. After six seasons in the minors they released him and he took refuge in the Independent League, where he consumed few at bats and was let go also.

De La Cruz, in his first year as a big leaguer, of course, just earns the minimum wage of $720,000 per season.

But the 21-year-old is a promise without limits. He does everything right on the field and also does things that impresses the crowds.

Like stealing three bases in an inning, a feat only 55 big leaguers have achieved in 153 years of Major Leagues baseball, just 15 since 1961 and only four by the Reds, including Elly on July 8.

It have been 104 years, since 1919, when a big leaguer on the Cincinnati team stole a base three times in the same inning. On that occasion it was Greasy Nealy.

Stealing any base is hard. No less than four ballplayers are trying to keep the runner from doing it, while the runner is all by himself. He depends on a good timing when taking off, the speed of the legs and the proper slide.

Now, stealing home is whole different subject. In such an adventure many details must be put together in just seconds. The runner have to be risky and fearless, in addition he must timed it perfectly before taking off, run extremely well and slides perfectly.

But De La Cruz’s much-celebrated three steals were just another feat in a great early start of a very promising career. Since his debut he has shown extraordinary abilities for the game. His arm is as strong as it is educated and he has very good hands. His offense isn’t the best, but it is respectable, both in average and in home runs.

In baseball, there are very few who have special conditions for the Majors, so when someone like Elly appears, they are considered a treasure.

When free agency and arbitration come his way, he’ll be a well-deserved millionaire.

(En Español)

Bono Miserable Le Dieron A De La Cruz

“Felicidad es que le den a uno una mano… Y en muchos casos, todo el cuerpo también”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – INVITÉ a cuatro amigos a tratar de acertar cuánto recibió de bono Elly De La Cruz de los Rojos.

El que estuvo más bajo, dijo cuatro millones 500 mil dólares, el mayor, siete millones. Es que esos son los bonos de hoy día y no siempre para reales fenómenos, como este muchacho.

El bono de De La Cruz, si quieren, asómbrense, fue apenas 65 mil dólares.

Algo funcionó mal para la familia, “se valieron de la ocasión”, de gente humilde, de Sabana Grande de Boyá, no bien informados, y les hicieron creer que era cantidad extraordinaria.

Lamentablemente, no hay leyes para estos casos. Lo que aprueben se da por correcto… Pero no lo es muchas veces.

A Kevin Maitán le dieron los Dodgers, dos millones 200 mil dólares como bono, en 2016. Tras seis temporadas en las menores lo dejaron libre y se refugió en un Liga Independiente, donde consumió pocos turnos y otras vez quedó libre.

De La Cruz, en su primer año de bigleaguer, por supuesto, cobra el salario mínimo, 720 mil dólares por temporada.

Pero el joven, de 21 años, es una promesa sin límites. Todo lo hace bien en el campo y también cosas para asombrar a las multitudes.

Como de robarse tres bases en un inning, lo que solamente han logrado 55 en 153 años de Grandes Ligas, apenas 15 desde 1961 y nada más cuatro de los Rojos, incluso Elly el ocho de julio. Hacía 104 años, desde 1919, que nadie del equipo de Cincinnati robaba tres veces en un mismo inning. Aquella vez fue Greasy Nealy.

Robarse cualquier base es difícil. No menos de cuatro peloteros tratan de evitarlo, mientras el corredor está solitario, depende de una buena salida, la velocidad de piernas y su slide.

Ahora, robarse el home es otra cosa. En tal aventura hay que poner a funcionar muchos detalles juntos solo en segundos. Hay que ser aventurero y valiente, además de salir a tiempo, correr bien y tirarse el slide necesario.

Pero los muy celebrados tres robos de De La Cruz fueron sólo algo más en la gran campaña inicial de su carrera. Desde el debut ha demostrado facultades extraordinarias para el juego. El brazo suyo es tan fuerte como educado y tiene muy buena manos. Su ofensiva no es de las mejores, pero sí respetable, tanto en promedio, como en jonrones.

En el beisbol son muy pocos quienes tienen condiciones especiales para las Mayores, por lo que, cuando aparece alguien como Elly, se le considera un tesoro.

Cuando le llegue el arbitraje y la agencia libre, será un merecido multimillonario.

