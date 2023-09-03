The Amazing Days of Ronald Acuña Jr. – Los Tremendos Días De Ronald Acuña Jr.

“The one who do not not heed advise, would not reach old age”… Spanish advice.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – EVERYONE in baseball knew about the amazing physical capabilities displayed by Ronald Acuña. The question was: “Will he be mentally able to handle such immensity?”

The answer has been “yes”, game after game.

The 25-year-old, already in his sixth season, is playing the best all around baseball, compared to all the other 779 big leaguers in the 2023 season.

He is the almost stand-alone candidate for Most Valuable Player (MVP), to whom even his closest competitors pay tribute for that title.

The Braves visited the Dodgers and instead of the sour taste of the rivalry, the coastal native found admiration, respect and friendship there.

His closest MVP competitors, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, his former Atlanta teammate, wear Los Angeles uniforms.

And, in the middle of the Chávez Revine stadium, a broadly smiling Freeman took the base out himself and gave it to Ronald for reaching his 60th stolen base of the year.

That lone number wouldn’t say much, but when is matched with 30 home runs, it turns out, that no one has ever accomplished such combination.

Acuña has achieved notable achievements due to the excellent way he approaches de game of baseball.

Also, I believe it’s worth noting how much he’s loved and respected by all the other teams.

When he’s been injured, players and executives from other teams have called Atlanta to check on him and wish him the best.

That’s remarkable!

For years now, it has been said that only five big leaguers have demonstrated to have the five tools for the game, that makes them the all around greatest players: excellent contact hitter, power with the bat, quick legs, secure hands, strong and educated throwing arm.

Those glorious five are Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente and Alex Rodríguez.

I believe it is the right moment, and well deserved also, that we start adding Ronald Acuña to that group.

If somebody have are any doubts, please let me know which of the five skills he is lacking.

In his beginnings, Ronald brought some bad habits that players picked up at the Academies.

But he has been pretty smart and overcame that hurdle.

Therefore, Ronald Acuña is on his way to being considered, not only among the best baseball players in history, but also among the most beloved ones too.

Upon receiving the base pad, he took a marker and, with a big smile, stamped the date of his record setting feat, 8-31-23.

The Dodgers and Freeman have given Ronald the perfect gift. What can one give to someone who has everything?

And among so many good things in 2023, a few days ago, Ronald also got married.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Tremendos Días De Ronald

“Quien no obedece consejo, no llega a viejo”… Consejo español.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TODOS en el beisbol sabíamos de las maravillosas posibilidades físicas que lucía Ronald Acuña. La pregunta era: “¿Sus posibilidades mentales podrán manejar tal inmensidad?”

La respuesta ha sido afirmativa juego tras juego.

El joven de 25 años, ya en su sexta campaña, es quien juega mejor en comparación con todos los otros 779, en la acción 2023.

Un candidato con fisonomía de imperdible para Más Valioso (MVP), a quien rinden tributo hasta sus más cercanos competidores por ese título.

Los Bravos visitaron a los Dodgers y en vez del sabor agrio de la rivalidad, el litoralense encontró allá admiración, respeto y amistad.

Sus más cercanos competidores por el MVP, Mookie Betts y Freddie Freeman, su compañero de equipo que fuera en Atlanta, visten uniformes de Los Ángeles.

Pues en pleno estadio de Chávez Revine, el mismo Freeman, muy sonriente, entregó a Ronald la almohadilla de su base robada 60 del año.

Ese número solitario no diría mucho, pero, si se le acompaña con el 30 de sus jonrones, resulta que nadie antes había logrado tal combinación.

Acuña ha alcanzado notables logros por sus buenas maneras para jugar a la pelota. Entre todo eso creo digno de destacar cuánto lo quieren y lo respetan en todos los demás equipos.

Cuando se ha lesionado, peloteros y ejecutivos de otros equipos han llamado a Atlanta para saber de su salud y desearle lo mejor. Eso es notable.

Hace años se comenta que solamente cinco bigleaguers han demostrado poseer las cinco grandes habilidades para el juego, facilidad para el contacto bate-pelota, poder al bate, rápidas piernas, manos seguras, brazo fuerte y educado.

Esos cinco gloriosos han sido, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente y Alex Rodríguez.

Creo necesario y merecido, que vayamos agregando a Ronald Acuña.

Si hay alguna duda, por favor díganme en cuál de las cinco habilidades no está él bien dotado.

En sus comienzos tenía malas costumbres; que también se adquieren en las Academias.

Pero ha sido tan inteligente que superó ese escollo.

Por lo que Ronald Acuña va camino a ser considerado, no solo entre los mejores peloteros de la historia, sino también entre los más queridos.

Al recibir la base, tomó un marcador y, muy sonriente, estampó la fecha del récord, 8-31-23.

Los Dodgers y Freeman le han hecho a Ronald el perfecto regalo. ¿Qué se le puede regalar a alguien que lo tiene todo?

Y entre tantas cosas buenas en 2023, hace unos días también, Ronald contrajo matrimonio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5