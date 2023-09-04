Letters from the Beyond From Pancho P. Cróquer To Alfonzo Saer – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Pancho P. Cróquer Para Alfonzo Saer

My admired Alfonso: TODAY, Labor Day in the United States, I can think of the best date to send you a hug the size of Lara State, to celebrate your election to the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, due to the notable professional and distinguished hard worker that you have been

You are owed that for a long time. I say this with full knowledge of the facts since from this More Here, which you call The Beyond, I have been following you since 1965, when you emerged as a narrator for the Cardenales de Lara.

I have admired your voice, attractive and smiling, your impeccable diction, your deep knowledge of the game and your loyalty to your team.

Other than a certain major league escapade, you never broadcast with another club. That is remarkably valuable.

When you started, I had already been around these premises for a decade, seeing the emergence of new sports microphone professionals. Most very good ones.

But in Venezuela there have been two extraordinary cases of baseball narrators from the province, remarkable, famous throughout the country, Arturo Celestino Álvarez (The Premier of Maracaibo) and you. Because I have always found it difficult to achieve such national acceptance, working with a provincial franchise.

In short, The Premier and you have been very special. A couple of new examples for the guys starting out on this field.

Now, your loyalty has been to baseball, because you have fallen to the ground with the Cardinals with cycling. I think you’re as passionate about that sport as the little bird team.

And I also see from here, how the people of cycling, at the same level of baseball, celebrate your success on being elected to the Hall.

I hope that at your induction ceremony in September, you find yourself surrounded by everyone you love and that they celebrate their hearts out.

I believe that, after the people in your own home, the one who will lead the way in winning you over will be your faithful friend, boss and forever partner, the gentle Humberto Oropeza, an immense value for baseball in our country.

By the way, a hug to everyone in your family, who recently, on June 11, celebrated your 76th birthday, and now, still rattled and rattled by that party, celebrate you again for these honors that your profession afforded you.

Yes, my friend Alfonso, hugs from this sincere friend to your wife Martha and your daughters and sons, Massiel, Gloria, Flor, Claudia and Alfonso.

Meanwhile, take care of yourself, because baseball and especially the Cardenales and Oropeza, need you as much as your beautiful family.

At this point I will continue to enjoy your stories… You know how much we love you everywhere… Pancho Pepe.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Pancho P. Cróquer Para Alfonzo Saer

Mi admirado Alfonso: HOY, Día del Trabajador en Estados Unidos, se me ocurre la mejor fecha para hacerte llegar un abrazo del tamaño del Estado Lara, para celebrar tu elección al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, debido al notable profesional y al trabajador insigne que has sido.

Te debían esa elección hace tiempo. Lo digo con conocimiento de causa ya que desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, te sigo desde 1965, cuando surgiste como narrador de los Cardenales de Lara.

Te he admirado la voz, atractiva y sonriente, la dicción impecable, los conocimientos profundos del juego y la lealtad para con tu equipo.

Aparte cierta escapada por las Grandes Ligas, jamás transmitiste con otro club. Eso tiene un valor notable.

Cuando comenzaste, ya yo estaba por estos predios hacía una década, viendo surgir nuevos profesionales del micrófono deportivo. La mayoría muy buenos.

Pero en Venezuela ha habido dos casos extraordinarios de narradores de beisbol de la provincia, notables, famosos en todo el país, Arturo Celestino Álvarez (El Premier de Maracaibo) y tú. Porque siempre me ha parecido difícil lograr tal aceptación nacional, sirviendo a una franquicia provincial.

En fin, El Premier y tú han sido muy especiales. Un par de nuevos ejemplos para los muchachos que comienzan.

Ahora, tu fidelidad ha sido en el beisbol, porque le has caído a tarrazos a los Cardenales con el ciclismo. Creo que ese deporte te apasiona tanto como el equipo del pajarito.

Y también veo desde aquí, cómo la gente de las bicicletas, a la altura de la del beisbol, celebra tu éxito en la elección para el Salón.

Espero que en tu elevación, en septiembre, te veas rodeado por todos a quienes amas y que celebren hasta rabiar.

Creo que, después de la gente de tu casa, quien llevará la voz cantante para victoriarte, será tu fiel amigo, jefe y compañero de siempre, el gentil Humberto Oropeza, inmenso valor de la pelota de nuestro país.

Por cierto, un abrazo para todos en tu hogar, quienes hace poco, el 11 de junio, te celebraron tus 76 años, y ahora, aún enratonadas y enratonados por aquella fiesta, vuelven a celebrarte por estos honores que te brinda tu profesión.

Sí, amigo Alfonso, abrazos de este amigo sincero para tu esposa Martha y tus hijas e hijos, Massiel, Gloria, Flor, Claudia y Alfonso.

Mientras, cuídate mucho, porque el beisbol y especialmente los Cardenales y Oropeza te necesitan tanto como tu bella familia.

Por estas alturas seguiré disfrutando de tus narraciones… Ya sabes cuánto te queremos en todas partes… Pancho Pepe.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com