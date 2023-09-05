He Likes 18 Designated Players – Le Agradan Los 18 Designados

“I married a girl named I’m Right, and last name Always”... El Mono Sánchez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

I must emphasize that it is 18 designated “players” and not 18 designated “hitters”.

Remigio F. Rigales Z. from Charleston, South Carolina, writes: “I think that what Carles O. Finley proposed in 1969, a rosters of 27 players instead of nine, very interesting and not unreasonable at all.

Finley proposed that, “to make the show more agile, of superior quality and therefore of greater interest”, instead of lineups of nine players, they should be of 27, that is, with 18 designated.

“And it was explained: “There would be nine players just as hitters, nine just to run and the other nine exclusively for defense.

“He based his position on the fact that American football is played in a similar way, with an offensive team and a defensive one.

“Logically, the baseball spectacle would be much better, three times better than the current level of playing baseball.

“Why?… We know how difficult everything is this game, so no one has time to learn how to play it perfectly.

But the nine men who are just hitters, would only be training on being a hitter all the time. Just like those on defense, they would dedicate themselves one hundred percent to their position, which is why they would become super specialists.

And the runners could improve, both in how to run better and when to take off to steal a base, as well as in speed and slides.

“It would be a very big change, but it would also accomplish something very big.”

David J. Cruz M. of Orlando, writes: “We all should know by now that to be elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, a big leaguer must have been a good hitter, excellent on defense, a person of character, and have good chemistry with the fans, baseball writers, and teammates.

“And do everything for the team and for baseball, to achieve the best results, that is, up to and including World Series championships.

“It is not about just being good players, but superiors to the big majority.

“Unfortunately, those itchy-asses who attack you forget that baseball is not just stats and numbers, even less Gold Gloves won, nor long and tedious careers, nor figuring out to pick up ground ball bare handed during practice.

“For this reason, David Concepción should have been, years ago, among the immortals.”

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Le Agradan Los 18 Designados

“Me casé con una moza llamada Tengo la Razón, y de apellido Siempre”… El Mono Sánchez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Insisto en informar que se trata de “18 designados” y no 18 “bateadores” designados.

Remigio F. Rigales Z. de Charleston, Carolina del Sur, opina: “Muy interesante y nada descabellado me pareció lo que proponía Carles O. Finley, en 1969, con sus alineaciones de 27 jugadores, en vez de nueve.

Proponía Finley que, “para hacer el espectáculo más ágil, de superior calidad y por eso, de mayor interés”, en vez de alineaciones de nueve jugadores, fueran de 27, es decir, con 18 designados.

“Y se explicaba: “Serían nueve jugadores solo para batear, nueve nada más para correr y los otros nueve exclusivos en la defensiva.

“Se ayudaba exponiendo que el fútbol americano se juega parecido a eso, con ofensivos y defensivos.

“Lógicamente, el espectáculo del beisbol sería mucho mejor, se jugaría un beisbol tres veces superior al actual.

“¿Por qué?… Sabemos cuán difícil es todo en este juego, por lo que nadie tiene tiempo para aprender a jugarlo a la perfección. Pero los nueve hombres que nada más batean, se ocuparían solamente de entrenar eso todo el tiempo. Igual que los de la defensiva se dedicarían ciento por ciento a su posición, por lo que se convertirían en super especialistas. Y los corredores podrían mejorar, tanto en cómo y cuándo arrancar, como en la velocidad y los slides.

“Sería un cambio muy grande, pero también se lograría algo muy grande”.

David J. Cruz M. de Orlando, opina: “Ya todos debíamos saber que para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, se debe haber sido buen bateador, excelente a la defensiva, persona correcta, tener química con el público, con los periodistas, compañeros.

“Y haberlo dato todo por los equipos y por el beisbol, para el logro de los mejores resultados, o sea los triunfos de Serie Mundial.

“Es decir, no se trata buenos peloteros, sino de superiores a la mayoría.

“Lamentablemente, a esos culopicosos que lo atacan a usted, se les olvida que el beisbol no es nada más números defensivos, menos es Guantes de Oro, ni largas y tediosas carreras, ni figureo recogiendo roletazos en las prácticas a mano limpia.

“Por eso, David Concepción sí que debía estar, hace años, entre los inmortales”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos“.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5