Batting Numbers Of MLB Pitchers – Numeritos Al Bate De Los Lanzadores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you. Very thankful.
Néstor Griswold, from Madrid, asks: Why do you write that you voted for David Concepción for 15 years, if the maximum is 10?
Dear friend Nes: Nowadays is 10 years, but when David was a candidate, it was 15 years.
Rúber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “How many pitchers have won the Triple Crown?”
Dear friend Pepe: Forty-one; the first, Tommy Bond in 1887; the latest, Shane Bieber in 2020.
Antonio Mustaferro, from Atlanta, asks: “Is it true that you were employed by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn?”
Dear friend Toño: I worked in Mr. Kuhn’s offices in New York, but I was not an employee there.
It so happened that in that building Lo Mejor De La Semana, before being from Phoenix Communications.
The first few years, I wrote and edited in a room, next to Mr. Kuhn’s offices.
Anselmo Paulino, from Santo Domingo, asks: “What is Yogi Berra’s real name and where and when was he born?”
Dear friend Shelmy: Lawrence Peter Berra was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 12, 1921, and died on September 22, 2015, in Wast Caldwell, New Jersey.
Johnny Lizardo, from Caracas, asks: “What has been the highest batting average by a pitcher in the Major Leagues, both in a season and lifetime?”
Dear friend and namesake…: In one season, Walter Johnson (Senators) in 1925, with .440.
Lifetime, Red Ruffing (Red Sox, Yankees, and White Sox), 1925-1947, consumed 1,937 at-bats, hit for .269; .300 or better in each of eight seasons, including .364 in 1930.
Duilio Mosaly, from the Bronx, asks: “Has any Major League team been moved around as much as the A’s?”
Dear friend Yiyo…: The A’s have the world record.
They were born in Philadelphia in 1901; in 1955 they moved to Kansas City; and in 1968, to Oakland.
Now, they’re preparing their bags to go to Las Vegas, where they are building a stadium worth more than 300 million dollars.
The A’s have won nine World Series.
Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.
Numeritos Al Bate De Los Lanzadores
“Un tango que no me gusta es tan gordito”… Anónimo.
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.
Nestor Griswold, de Madrid, pregunta: ¿Por qué usted escribe que votó 15 años por David Concepción, si el máximo son 10?”
Amigo Nes: Actualmente son 10, pero eran 15 durante la época del candidato David.
Rúber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pegunta: “¿Cuántos lanzadores han ganado la Triple Corona?”
Amigo Pepe: Cuarenta y uno; el primero, Tommy Bond en 1887; el último, Shane Biever en 2020.
Antonio Mustaferro, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Cierto que usted fue empleado del comisionado Bowie Kuhn?”
Amigo Toño: Trabajé en las oficinas de Kuhn, en Nueva York, pero no era empleado allí.
Sólo que en esa casa se comenzó a editar y a escribir Lo Mejor de la Semana, antes de ser de Phoenix Communications.
Los primeros años, yo editaba y escribía en un local, al lado de donde despachaba Kuhn.
Anselmo Paulino, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el real nombre de Yogi Berra y dónde y cuándo nació?”
Amigo Shelmy: Lawrence Peter Berra nació en St. Louis, Missouri, el 12 de mayo de 1921, y murió el 22 de septiembre de 2015, en Wast Caldwell, New Jersey.
Johnny Lizardo, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido, en las Grandes Ligas, el mayor promedio al bate por un lanzador, tanto en una temporada como de por vida?”
Amigo y Tocayo…: En una temporada, Walter Johnson (Senadores) en 1925, con .440.
En una carrera, Red Ruffing (Medias Rojas, Yankees y Medias Blancas), 1925-1947, consumió 1,937 turnos, bateó para .269, y .300 o más en cada una de ocho campañas, incluso .364 en 1930.
Duilio Mosaly, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Algún equipo de Grandes Ligas ha sido mudado tanto como los Atléticos?”
Amigo Yiyo…: Ellos tienen el récord mundial. Nacieron en Philadelphia en 1901; en 1955 se fueron a Kansas City; y en 1968, a Oakland.
Ahora preparan las maletas para irse a Las Vegas, donde les construyen un estadio con valor de más de 300 millones de dólares.
Han ganado nueve Series Mundiales.
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
