Urías En Route To Losing $400 Million – Urías En Ruta A Perder $400 Millones

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: On December 16, 2023, it will be 103 years since the Major Leagues, with 16 teams, announced that they used an average of 30,000 balls per season.

Now, with 30 teams, using only very white balls and with players and ball boys gifting them to the public, how big is that number now?

The Answer….: At 120 balls per game, more than 13 per inning, 291,600 balls are used in a single season.

Scott Boras expected to get Julio Urías signed in October to a 10 seasons contract, for $400 million or more.

But now all that seems lost.

The intelligence needed to be an upright citizen in private life seems to be much more than what is needed to be a star pitcher for the L.A. Dodgers.

Or, at least, this is what the Mexican from Culiacán, who was born left-handed, as a gift from God, so that he would have greater advantages on the mound, is showing everyone.

Julio was first in the Dodgers’ rotation, a team determined to maintain its good advantage, at the top of the Western Division, over the Diamondbacks.

Julio can easily dominate hitters and win more games than he loses, as he’s 11-8 in 21 starts this year; and in his brilliant career, now in his eighth season long, he has been so excellent as to accumulate 60 wins against just 25 losses, with a 3.11 ERA.

But at 27 years of age, when he is supposed to be a full-fledged adult, and with a precious profession, he behaves like an unemployed street drunk at dawn on Saturday.

He is not able to watch out after himself enough, to prevent the police from having to intervene with him.

The Dodgers, against the wishes of everyone close to them, have been forced to remove Julio Urías from the rotation, send him into exile, into limbo, “while things are fixed.”

No definitive information has been revealed, but I have been told that the case is a new assault by Julio on a lady.

The victim, his partner Daisy Pérez.

If it happens to be the old story, Julio is a fool, for not having solved those problems.

If it is a new aggression, fool a thousand times for bering recidivist and forgetful.

The lefty had to pay $50,000 for his right to be released, and it is doubtful that the Dodgers will sign him when he becomes a free agent in October.

And of course, that also harms his agent Scott Boras.

Tomorrow is another day. Let’s see what happens.

Urías En Ruta A Perder $400 Millones

“En la vida pocos sueños se hacen realidad, pero la mayoría se roncan”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: El 16 de diciembre de 1920, van a cumplirse 103 años, las Grandes Ligas, con 16 equipos, anunciaron que utilizaban, en promedio 30 mil pelotas por temporada.

Ahora, con 30 equipos, usándolas solo muy blancas y con peloteros y ball boys reglándolas al público, ¿a cuánto llega esa cifra?

La Respuesta….: A 120 por juego, más de 13 por cada inning, 291 mil 600 pelotas en la temporada.

Scott Boras esperaba firmar a Julio Urías en octubre para 10 temporadas, por 400 millones de dólares, o más.

Pero todo parece perdido.

La inteligencia para ser un ciudadano correcto en la vida privada, es mucho más difícil de manejar, que la necesaria para ser lanzador estelar de los Dodgers.

Es lo que demuestra el mexicano de Culiacán, quien nació zurdo, como ayuda de Dios, para que tuviera mayores ventajas sobre el montículo.

Julio era primero en la rotación de los Dodgers, empeñados en mantener su buena ventaja, montados como están en la cima de la División Oeste, sobre los Diamondbacks.

Julio puede dominar bateadores en serie y ganar más juegos de los que pierde, ya que va con 11-8 en 21 aperturas este año; y en su brillante carrera, ya de ocho temporadas, ha sido tan excelente como para acumular 60 victorias frente a apenas 25 derrotas, y 3.11 de efectividad.

Pero a los 27 años de edad, cuando, se le supone un adulto hecho y derecho, y con una preciosa profesión, actúa como un borrachito callejero y desempleado en madrugada del sábado.

No es capaz de ponerse de acuerdo consigo mismo, para evitar que la policía tenga ventajas sobre él.

Los Dodgers, contra los deseos de todos los allegados, se han visto en la necesidad de sacar a Julio Urías de la rotación, mandarlo al exilio, al limbo, “mientras se arreglan las cosas”.

No se ha revelado una información definitiva, pero me informan que el caso es una nueva agresión de Julio a una dama.

La víctima, su pareja, Daisy Pérez.

Si se trata de la vieja historia, Julio es un tonto, por no haber resuelto aquellos problemas.

Si es una nueva agresión, tonto mil veces por reincidente y desmemoriado.

El zurdo tuvo que pagar 50 mil dólares a lo derecho, para salir en libertad, y se duda que los Dodgers lo vayan a firmar cuando en octubre sea agente libre.

Eso perjudica, por supuesto, a su gente, Scott Boras.

Amanecerá y veremos

