Ladies For President and The Julio Urías Case – Damas Para Presidente y El Caso Julio Urías

“Two ladies candidates for the Presidency of Mexico.

There the People shouts: ‘Cheers to skirts, boos to pants!’… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – And so many insisted that Mexicans were very sexist!…

** By the way, in México, two ladies, Claudia Sheinbau and Xochil Gálvez, are the only two candidates vying for the presidency of the Republic, while in Los Angeles, the L.A, Police informed that Mexican Julio Urías beat up on a new woman like he was boxing champ, Naoya Inoue .

The incident has just been confirmed by the police.

The couple was coming out of a soccer game already in a bad mood, and quite ready for an altercation.

The police said that Julio hit the woman on the way to the parking lot and, then continue beating the woman even harder and more maliciously inside the car, where the Dodger’s pitcher was arrested.

Urías remains suspended, fined and discredited…

** Yankees manager Aaron Boone is protected by his players.

When an executive talks about firing him, they protest. “And how is it done?”…

-o-o-o-

“The perfect marriage is one that lasts many years, despite infidelities”… Ana María Polo.

-o-o-o–

** In the offices of Citi Field, Flushing, they plan to move Francisco Lindor, from whom they expected much more than what has resulted from the 34 million 100 dollars per year until 2031.

The substitute shortstop will be Luisángel, Ronald Acuña’s younger brother.

In the minors, scouts say that Luisángel will be a .300 hitter in the Major Leagues…

** And in a voting experiment carried out yesterday morning, Ronald obtained 28 of the 30 possible votes, for the 2023 National MVP.

Two journalists per team get to vote, that is, 30.

In the American League, despite how badly the Angels are doing, Shohei Ohtani leads the voting, with 54…

**In Houston, the lead manager, Dusty Baker, was highly criticized…

In addition to his bad manners, because of the toothpick between his teeth, he is very capricious.

He makes obvious mistakes such as benching the outfielder Chas McCormick, even though he is hitting .280, with 20 home runs, to put Jake Meyers, a proven inferior player, in the lineup…

**A Nationals press conference that had been announced for today, Saturday, two weeks ago, has been canceled.

It was to announce the retirement of Stephen Strasburg, who would be paid $105 million for three years remaining on his contract.

The team no longer wants to spend that money…

-o-o-o-

An itchy-ass asked me yesterday: “And what does it mean to be ignorant?”

(En Español)

Damas Presidenciales Y El Caso Julio Urías

“Dos damas candidatas a la Presidencia de México.

Allá gritan: ‘¡Arriba las faldas, abajo los pantalones!”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Y me recalcaban que los mexicanos eran muy machistas!…

** Por cierto, mientras en México, Claudia Sheinbau y Xochil Gálvez, son únicas candidatas a la Presidencia de la República, la policía informa que, en Los Ángeles, el mexicano Julio Urías, sí le entró a zurdazos, tipo campeón de boxeo, Naoya Inoue, a una nueva dama.

Así lo acaba de confirmar la policía.

Los dos salían de un juego de fútbol soccer, o sea, malhumorados, listos para pelearse.

Informa la policía que Julio golpeó a la mujer, camino al estacionamiento y, más fuerte y grave aún, dentro de un automóvil, donde arrestaron al pitcher de los Dodgers, quien permanece suspendido, multado y desprestigiado…

**El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, es protegido por sus peloteros.

Cuando algún ejecutivo habla de despedirlo, protestan. ¿Y cómo se hace?…

-o-o-o-

“El matrimonio perfecto es el que dura muchos años, a pesar de las infidelidades”… Ana María Polo.

-o-o-o-

** En las oficinas de Citi Field, Flushing, planifican salir de Francisco Lindor, de quien esperaban más de lo que ha resultado por los honorarios de 34 millones 100 dólares anuales hasta el 2031.

El shortstop sustituto será Luisángel, hermanito menor de Ronald Acuña.

En las menores, los scouts dicen que Luisángel, será un bateador alrededor de los .300 en Grandes Ligas…

** Y en experimento de votación realizado ayer en la mañana, Ronald obtuvo 28 de los 30 votos posibles, para Más Valioso 2023 de la Nacional.

Votan dos periodistas por equipo, de o sea, 30.

En la Americana, a pesar de lo mal que van los Angelinos, Shohei Ohtani encabeza la votación, con 54…

**En Houston, muy criticado el mánager líder, Dusty Baker…

Además de su mala educación, por el palillo entre los dientes, es muy caprichoso.

Cae en fallas como la de sentar al outfielder, Chas McCormick, aún cuando batea para .280, con 20 jonrones, para poner en la alineación a Jake Meyers, comprobado que es inferior pelotero…

**Para hoy sábado había sido anunciada, hace dos semanas, una conferencia de prensa de los Nationals, y ha sido cancelada.

Era para anunciar el retiro de Stephen Strasburg, a quien le pagarían $105 millones por tres años restantes en su contrato.

El equipo ya no quiere desembolsar ese dinero…

-o-o-o-

Un culopicoso me preguntaba ayer: “¿Y qué es ser ignorante?”.

