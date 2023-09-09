Lot$ Of Million$ For 10 Free Agent$ – Mucho$ Millone$ Para 10 Agente$ Libre$

“I went to the opera. I didn’t like the show. Furthermore, it was in a language that I do not understand and, as if that were not enough, the tuxedo suit did not fit me well”… Freddie Román.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Shohei Ohtani’s agents, CAA Sports, insist that, after October, even with his right elbow injured, they will try to obtain a free agent contract for the Japanese, greater than 10 seasons for 500 million dollars, which would already be a scandalous record.

Those close to CAA Sports have announced that they plan to ask $750 million over 15 years.

The thing is, that by 2038 Ohtani will be 44 years old, and that would be a big obstacle, as it is very unlikely that any team would want him at $50 million annually at that age. .

Ohtani’s negotiation will capture the attention of the sovereign and, therefore, the largest spaces in all the media.

But there will be nine other big contracts up for discussion.

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has to be the most notable case, after Ohtani.

Because Bellinger has become a sensational centerfielder.

Matt Chapman, third baseman, Blue Jays.

Given that Manny Machado and Rafael Devers signed extensions, the best at the position that is available is Chapman.

But he is injured in the middle finger of his right hand.

Lucas Giolito, pitcher, Cleveland; has not had a good year and was with three teams, White Sox, Angels, Guardians.

He has a record of 7-12, 4.88.

His agents are the same ones as Ohtani, CAA-Sports, who in this case will work very hard to get him a good contract.

The Dominican, Teoscar Hernández, outfielder, Mariners, is one of the best hitters in the group with a good future.

Aaron Nola, pitcher, Phillies, is unpredictable.

One day he throws a great game and then, on his next game, he gets hit mercilessly.

Eduardo Rodríguez, left-handed pitcher from Venezuela, has been sidelined with an injury to his left middle finger, but they announce that he will be fit shortly.

Hyun Jin Ryu, left-handed pitcher, Blue Jays.

Coming back from a Tommy John surgery.

He wants a big contract and there are very few left-handed pitchers, like him, available.

Luis Severino, Quisqueyan who pitches for the Yankees, has been less effective during this season than he has until 2022.

However, is very likely, he will achieve a good negotiation and good contract.

Blake Snell, pitcher, Padres, is the rare case of a good pitcher who walks too many batters.

However, Snell is enthusiastically working to improve that serious flaw.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Mucho$ millone$ para 10 agente$ libre$

“Me fui a la ópera. El espectáculo no me gustó. Además, era en un idioma que no entiendo y, como si fuera poco, el traje de smoking no me quedaba bien”… Freddie Román.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LOS agentes de Shohei Ohtani, CAA Sports, insisten en que, después de octubre, aún con el codo derecho lesionado, tratarán de lograr para el japonés, una negociación de agente libre, mayor a 10 temporadas por 500 millones de dólares, lo que ya sería un escandaloso récord.

Allegados a CAA Sports han dado a conocer que ellos planifican exigir $750 millones, por 15 años.

Lo malo para hacer realidad esos sueños, es que en 2038, Ohtani habrá cumplido 44 años de edad, y se duda que algún equipo lo quiera a esa edad pagándole $50 millones anuales.

La negociación de Ohtani, acaparará la atención del soberano y, por eso, los mayores espacios de todos los medios.

Pero habrá otros nueve contratos grandes en discusión.

Cody Bellinger, outfielder de los Cachorros, debe ser el caso más notable, después de Ohtani.

Porque Bellinger se ha convertido en un sensacional centerfielder.

Matt Chapman, tercera base, Blue Jays.

Como Manny Machado y Rafael Devers firmaron sus extensiones, el mejor de la posición, que está disponible es Chapman.

Pero está lesionado del dedo medio de la mano derecha.

Lucas Giolito, lanzador, Cleveland, no ha tenido buen año y estuvo con tres equipos, Medias Blancas, Angelinos, Guardians.

Sumó récord de 7-12, 4.88.

Sus agentes son los mismos de Ohtani, CAA-Sports, quienes en este caso, trabajarán muy duro para conseguir buenos honorarios.

El dominicano, Teoscar Hernández, outfielder, Marineros, uno de los mejores chocadores en el grupo con buen futuro.

Aaron Nola, lanzador, Phillies; impredecible.

Un día lanza un juegazo y en seguida le batean con facilidad.

Eduardo Rodríguez, lanzador zurdo, de Venezuela, ha estado fuera de juego con lesión en el dedo medio izquierdo, pero anuncian que estará en condiciones dentro de poco.

Hyun Jin Ryu, lanzador zurdo, Blue Jays.

Regresa de una Tommy John.

Aspira un contrato grande y hay pocos lanzadores zurdos, como él, disponibles.

Luis Severino, quisqueyano, lanzador de los Yankees, últimamente ha sido menos efectivo de lo que fue hasta 2022.

No obstante, debe lograr una buena negociación.

Blake Snell, lanzador, Padres, es el raro caso del buen lanzador que concede demasiadas bases por bolas.

Sin embargo, Snell trabaja con entusiasmo para mejorar esa grave falla.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5