Letters From The Beyond: From Melo Almada To Julio Urías – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Melo Almada Para Julio Urías

My admired Julio: MAYBE there is no longer any advice that can get to you, given your history of being a women aggressor.

But either way, I decided to send you this letter from this More Here that you down on Earth call The Beyond, because it is possible that it might be useful to others who get to read it.

I must start by saying, what you do seems quite horrible to me.

And I write “what you do” because, the way you attack women, seems like a case of addiction.

You won’t be able to correct anything, ever!

And to think that there have been so many singing poets born in our Mexico, who have dedicated and sang sweet melodies to women, such as: Agustín Lara, Armando Manzanero, Roberto Cantoral, José Alfredo Jiménez, Juan García Esquivel, Chucho Navarro, Alfredo (El Güero) Gil.

And I must add, there is not be enough space to publish the complete list.

“Remember Acapulco,

of those nights,

María Bonita, María del Alma.

Remember that on the beach,

with your little hands,

you rinsed the little stars”.

On the other hand, you show your furious side the women you claim to love, and punch them with the same enthusiasm with which you strikeout National League hitters.

Julio, moderate yourself boy!

Don’t you have any memory of any of them, similar to that of Remember that on the beach, with your little hands, you rinsed the little stars?

I don’t think so.

It seems that in your memory, you only keep horrible scenes of your beautiful.

How strange would that be!

Well, as you know, I was the first bigleaguer born in our country.

I was born in Huatabampo, Sonora, and debuted with the Red Sox in 1933.

And since then, we Mexicans have behaved extremely well in the Majors.

The exception has been you. You have disappointed us, first your family, then our compatriots and also millions of baseball fans of other nationalities.

I must emphasize, how much have disappointed us. And to think that you are a native of a State like Sinaloa, with such fine, decent and loving people!

But, as they rightly say: “there are always exceptions.” And you have been a regrettable exception.

We all want, we all wish, that those who are baseball figures, like you, have a truly happy and exemplary life.

But instead of the very promising future, sports glories and multi-million dollars you already had, the worst is now expected.

I’m so sorry, Julio. And I wish I could do something more for you, than just write this tearful letter and offer support while you suffer because of your mistakes.

However, I love you intensely.

A hug of compassion… Your friend, Melo.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

En Español

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Melo Almada Paras Julio Urías

Mi admirado Julio: QUIZÁ ya no haya consejo que logre penetrarte, según tu historia de agresor contra las damas.

Pero de todas maneras, me atrevo a enviarte la presente misiva desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, porque es posible que sí le sirva a otros que la lean.

Para comenzar, me parece horrible lo que haces. Y escribo “lo que haces”, porque, según agredes a las chicas, parece que estás enviciado.

¡Qué no serás capaz de corregir nada, nunca!

Y pensar que ha habido tantos poetas de la música nacidos en nuestro México, que les han cantado dulces y dedicadas canciones a ellas como: Agustín Lara, Armando Manzanero, Roberto Cantoral, José Alfredo Jiménez, Juan García Esquivel, Chucho Navarro, Alfredo (El Güero) Gil.

Y no alcanzaría todo el espacio para publicar la lista completa.

“Acuérdate de Acapulco,

de aquellas noches,

María Bonita, María del Alma.

Acuérdate que en la playa,

con tus manitas,

las estrellitas las enjuagabas”.

En cambio tú, les pones cara de furioso a las mujeres que dices amar, y les entras a puñetazos con el mismo entusiasmo con que dejas strikeouts, a los bateadores de la Liga Nacional.

¡Julio, modérate muchacho!

¿Tú no tienes ningún recuerdo de alguna de ellas, parecido a ese de Acuérdate que en la playa, con tus manitas, las estrellitas las enjuagabas?

Me parece que no.

Da la impresión de que solo guardas en tu memoria escenas horribles de tus bellas novias.

¡Qué cosa más extraña!

Bueno, como ya sabes, fui el primer bigleaguer nacido en nuestro país.

Nací en Huatabampo, Sonora, y debuté con los Medias Rojas en 1933.

Y desde entonces, los mexicanos hemos observado una conducta buena en extremo por esas alturas de las Mayores.

La excepción has sido tú, nos has decepcionado, primeramente a tu familia, después a nuestros compatriotas y también a millones de seguidores del beisbol de las otras nacionalidades.

Te recalco, nos has decepcionado. ¡Y pensar que eres nativo de un Estado como Sinaloa, de gente tan fina, decente y cariñosa!

Con razón dicen que “siempre hay excepciones”. Tú has sido una lamentable excepción.

Todos queremos, deseamos, que quienes son figuras del beisbol, como tú, tengan una vida realmente feliz y ejemplar.

Pero de un futuro muy prometedor en glorias deportivas y en multi millones de dólares como el que tenías, has pasado a esperar lo peor.

Lo siento mucho, Julio. Y ojalá pudiera hacer por ti algo más que escribir esta llorosa carta y acompañarte a sufrir tus desatinos.

Sin embargo, te quiero con intensidad.

Un abrazo de compasión… Tu amigo, Melo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

