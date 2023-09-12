The Two Weekly Columns Of Questions – Dos Columnas Semanales De Preguntas

“When you go to the dentist, you start to understand what they mean by The Million Dollar Smile”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Ennio Minarini of Montreal asks: “Why do you say that left-handed pitchers have greater advantages than right-handed pitchers, if they face more right-handed hitters?”

Dear friend Ñeño: Of every 10 pitchers, seven are right-handed, so all the hitters are mostly trained against them; and when there are more righties in the lineup, those hitters are a step and a half behind running to first base.

Walterio Ruiz, from Culiacán, asks: “Can you publish data of the Dodgers pitcher who, besides Julio Urías, also hits women?”

Dear friend Tello: Trevor Bauer, 32, has not pitched since June 28, 2021.

Wilfredo Rangel of Los Angeles asks: “Why do you publish two weekly question-and-answer columns about baseball and no one else does it about any sport;, why did you start doing that?”

Dear friend Wil: Readers lots of very interesting questions.

I started with that, because the concerns came in large quantities.

At first it was a weekly column, but I added a second day due to the amount of questions coming in.

And I don’t know why anyone doesn’t do it. You have to ask the other journalists.

Arcenio Pérez R. from Los Teques, asks: “Why do you publish that there have been 475 Venezuelans in the Major Leagues, if I can only find 471?”

Dear friend Cheno: Maybe you do not take into account Aurelio Monteagudo, a naturalized Cuban, married to a Venezuelan; Danny Farquhar, a native of the United States with a Venezuelan mother, who says he wants to be Venezuelan; Abraham Toro’ born in Canada but Venezuelan by nationality; and Jesús Luzardo, born in Perú, to parents from Venezuela.

Juan L. Bonila, from Ensenada, asks: “How many Latin American journalists vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and what nationality are they, and does Ernesto Jerez vote?”

Dear friend and namesake: There are five of us who speak Spanish and are Dominicans, Puerto Rican and Venezuelans. And no, Mr. Jerez is not a journalist.

Angel E. Tovar R. from Porlamar, asks: “Why does your column no longer appear in El Sol de Margarita and where can I acquire your book on ‘75 Years of Journalism’?”

Dear friend Gelo: In that newspaper they decided that they are not interested in my column and you can buy the book on Amazon. Thank you for your interest.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Las Dos Columnas De Las Preguntas

“Cuando vas al dentista, comienzas a entender qué quieren decir con eso de La Sonrisa del Millón de Dólares”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Por qué dices que los lanzadores zurdos tienen mayores ventajas que los derechos, si ellos se enfrentan a más bateadores de su mano contraía, derechos?”.

Amigo Ñeño: De cada 10 pitchers, siete son derechos, así que todos los bateadores están más entrenados frente a ellos; y cuando ponen en la alineación más derechos, esos bateadores tienen paso y medio de desventaja en su carrera hacia primera base.

Walterio Ruiz, de Culiacán, pide: “Publique datos del pitcher de los Dodgers, quien además de Julio Urías, también le pega a las mujeres?”.

Amigo Tello: Trevor Bauer, de 32 años, no lanza desde el 28 de junio de 2021.

Wilfredo Rangel, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Por qué publica dos columnas semanales de preguntas y respuestas sobre beisbol y nadie más lo hace acerca de ningún deporte; y para qué comenzó con eso?”.

Amigo Wil: Los lectores mandan muy interesantes preguntas.

Comencé con eso, porque llegaban las inquietudes en cantidad.

Al principio era una columna semanal, pero me fui a dos, por la cantidad de preguntas.

Y no sé por qué más nadie lo hace, habrá que preguntarle a los otros periodistas.

Arcenio Pérez R. de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Por qué publica que han sido 475 venezolanos en Grandes Ligas, si yo sólo encuentro 471?”

Amigo Cheno: Seguramente no tomas en cuenta a Aurelio Monteagudo, cubano nacionalizado, casado con venezolana; Danny Farquhar, de madre venezolana, nativo de Estados Unidos, dice querer ser venezolano; Abraham Toro, nació en Canadá, pero es venezolano por nacionalidad; y Jesús Luzardo, nacido en Perú, de padres de Venezuela.

Juan L. Bonila, de Ensenada, pregunta: “¿Cuántos periodistas latinoamericanos votan para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown y de qué nacionalidad son, y Ernesto Jerez, vota?”

Amigo y tocayo: Somos cinco los de habla hispana, dominicanos, un puertorriqueño y venezolanos. No, el señor Jerez no es periodista.

Angel E. Tovar R. de Porlamar, pregunta: “¿Por qué su columna no aparece ya en El Sol de Margarita y dónde puedo adquirir su libro de los ’75 Años de Periodismo’?”.

Amigo Gelo: En ese diario decidieron que mi columna no les interesa y el libro puedes comprarlo en Amazon.

Gracias por tu interés.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

