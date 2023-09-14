Rays Youngster Hits Like Brooks Robinson Joven De Los Rays Batea Como Brooks Robinson

“There must be something bad about working, otherwise the rich would have monopolized it”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas)

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: There are 27 active pitchers who have posted more than one season with 200 or more strikeouts, led by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, nine seasons each with such numbers.

In that group there are four natives of Latin America.

Can you name them?

The Answer…: With three seasons, Carlos Carrasco, from Barquisimeto, Venezuela; and with two, José Berríos, from Bayamón, Puerto Rico; Sandy Alcántara, from Azúa, Dominican Republic; and Luis Severino, from Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic.

Murals Dedicated to Uriah Were Erased

The Dodgers do not want Julio Urías on their roster, but they can’t find a team interested in him either.

At the Los Angeles stadium, two huge murals dedicated to him have been erased, and The Night of his Bobblehead, weas also canceled.

Julio has been accused of assaulting women, in 2019 and this year.

Both cases were handled by the police.

The sports agent Scott Boras, was hoping to achieve a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract for him next month, when he will be a free agent.

“Cantinflas is so beloved, that if he ran for president in either of our two countries, he could retire us both to private life.

We are lucky Cantinflas prefers to make fun of Presidents, instead of running against”… Lindon B. Johnson to Gustavo Díaz Ordaz in 1964.

Rays Preparing Another ‘Brooks Robinson’

The Rays, a winning team thanks to how well they manage their branches, have a third baseman playing in A and Double A, native of Santo Domingo and named Junior Caminero, who is already being compared to Brooks Robinson.

The young man, 20 years old, has hit 30 home runs this year, and a .319 batting average with 92 runs driven in.

He has hit all those home runs, with fewer than 100 strikeouts.

Only one other has that combination in the minors, Luken Baker.

The Silly Bravado of Johán Oviedo

Seven times this year opposing pitchers have thrown fastballs at Ronald Acuña’s body, and he takes things with good philosophy: “I’m hitting well, so the pitchers want to see me in trouble.”

But what he does not accept, because it’s unacceptable, are bravados like that of Johán Oviedo, after he threw a fast ball at the ribs of Acuña.

The Braves and Pirates players were about to create a monumental whirlwind.

But good senses prevailed over Oviedo’s brash style.

“We must put an end to poor people… not the rich”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)