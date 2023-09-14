Rays Youngster Hits Like Brooks Robinson Joven De Los Rays Batea Como Brooks Robinson

“There must be something bad about working, otherwise the rich would have monopolized it”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas)
Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: There are 27 active pitchers who have posted more than one season with 200 or more strikeouts, led by Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, nine seasons each with such numbers.
In that group there are four natives of Latin America.
Can you name them?
The Answer…: With three seasons, Carlos Carrasco, from Barquisimeto, Venezuela; and with two, José Berríos, from Bayamón, Puerto Rico; Sandy Alcántara, from Azúa, Dominican Republic; and Luis Severino, from Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic.
Murals Dedicated to Uriah Were Erased
The Dodgers do not want Julio Urías on their roster, but they can’t find a team interested in him either.
At the Los Angeles stadium, two huge murals dedicated to him have been erased, and The Night of his Bobblehead, weas also canceled.
Julio has been accused of assaulting women, in 2019 and this year.
Both cases were handled by the police.
The sports agent Scott Boras, was hoping to achieve a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract for him next month, when he will be a free agent.
-o-o-o-
“Cantinflas is so beloved, that if he ran for president in either of our two countries, he could retire us both to private life.
We are lucky Cantinflas prefers to make fun of Presidents, instead of running against”… Lindon B. Johnson to Gustavo Díaz Ordaz in 1964.
-o-o-o-
Rays Preparing Another ‘Brooks Robinson’
The Rays, a winning team thanks to how well they manage their branches, have a third baseman playing in A and Double A, native of Santo Domingo and named Junior Caminero, who is already being compared to Brooks Robinson.
The young man, 20 years old, has hit 30 home runs this year, and a .319 batting average with 92 runs driven in.
He has hit all those home runs, with fewer than 100 strikeouts.
Only one other has that combination in the minors, Luken Baker.
The Silly Bravado of Johán Oviedo
Seven times this year opposing pitchers have thrown fastballs at Ronald Acuña’s body, and he takes things with good philosophy: “I’m hitting well, so the pitchers want to see me in trouble.”
But what he does not accept, because it’s unacceptable, are bravados like that of Johán Oviedo, after he threw a fast ball at the ribs of Acuña.
The Braves and Pirates players were about to create a monumental whirlwind.
But good senses prevailed over Oviedo’s brash style.
-o-o-o-
“We must put an end to poor people… not the rich”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).
Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.
jbeisbol5@aol.com
@juanvene5
(En Español)
“Algo malo debe tener el trabajo, porque en caso contrario ya los ricos lo habrían acaparado”... Mario Moreno (Cantinflas)
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Hay 27 lanzadores activos que han logrado más de una temporada con 200 o más strikeouts, encabezados por Justin Verlander y Max Scherzer, nueve campañas cada uno con tales números.
En ese grupo hay cuatro nativos de Latinoamérica. ¿Sabes quiénes son?
La Respuesta…: Con tres temporadas, Carlos Carrasco, de Barquisimeto, Venezuela; y con dos, José Berríos, de Bayamón, Puerto Rico; Sandy Alcántara, de Azúa, Dominicana; y Luis Severino, de Sabana de la Mar, Dominicana.
**Borran Murales Dedicados a Urías
Los Dodgers no quieren a Julio Urías en su roster, pero tampoco encuentran un equipo interesado en él.
En el estadio de Los Ángeles borraron dos inmensos murales que le habían dedicado, y también cancelaron La Noche de su Bobblehead.
Julio ha sido acusado por agresiones a damas, en 2019 y este año.
Ambos casos tratados policialmente.
El agente Scott Boras, esperaba lograr contrato multi anual y multi millonario para él, el próximo mes, cuando será agente libre.
-o-o-o-
“Cantinflas es tan querido, que si se postulara para presidente en cualquiera de nuestros dos países, podría retirarnos a ambos a la vida privada. Para nuestra buena suerte, Cantinflas prefiere burlarse de los Presidentes, en vez de competir contra nosotros”… Lindon B. Johnson a Gustavo Díaz Ordaz en 1964.
-o-o-o-
Los Rays Preparan Otro ‘Brooks Robinson’
Los Rays, equipo muy ganador, especialmente por lo bien que manejan sus sucursales, tienen jugando en A y en Doble A a un tercera base, nativo de Santo Domingo, llamado Junior Caminero, a quien ya comparan con Brooks Robinson.
El joven, de 20 años, ha disparado este año 30 jonrones, batea para .319 y ha remolcad 92 carreras.
Ha sacado esos jonrones, sufriendo menos de 100 strikeouts.
Solo uno más tiene esa combinación en las menores, Luken Baker.
La Tonta Bravata de Johán Oviedo
Siete veces le han tirado este año rectas al cuerpo de Ronald Acuña, y él toma las cosas con buena filosofía: “Estoy bateando bien, luego los pitchers quieren verme en apuros”.
Pero lo que no acepta, porque son inaceptables, son bravatas como la de Johán Oviedo, después que le lanzó con velocidad a las costillas.
Los jugadores de Bravos y Piratas estuvieron a punto de armar tremolina monumental.
Pero pudo más la sensatez que el estilo descocado de Oviedo.
-o-o-o-
“Hay que acabar con los pobres… no con los ricos”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
@juanvene5
