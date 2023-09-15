Dominican Professional Baseball At City Field Beisbol Profesional Dominicano En City Field

“Wearing pants that are torn at the knee and dirty is not fashion, but rather a galloping lack of personality and horrible uncleanliness”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – 2024 Dominican Championship in Flushing, NY.

The Mets will host at Citi Field a three games series between the Dominican teams Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas, on Sunday, November 10, Monday, November 11 and Tuesday, November 12.

In addition to baseball, there will be lots of bachata and merengue…

** And today, Friday, will be Hispanic Heritage Night at Citi Field, when the Cincinnati Reds will be visiting.

They will be serving Mexican tacos, Dominican mofongo and Venezuelan arepas, among other delicious specialties from our Continent…

** More from the Mets: They hired a new President of Operations named David Stearn, who will take over next month…

** Meanwhile, on the other side of New York, in the Bronx, the Yankees have had to fight some floods. When it rains, the water invades the most expensive locations which, logically, means some drama…

** The Rangers’ headaches, in their quest to qualify.

Rotation ace Max Scherzer will not be able to pitch again this year due to a muscle strain in his right arm. Scherzer, who earns $43,333,333 for the season, is signed until next year.

Texas was the leader of the Division, but now it is in the fight for the wild card, with the Astros perched in first place…

** The Angels face more than just Shohei Ohtani’s multi-year, super-million dollar contract beginning in 2024.

They also have to resolve the situation of Mike Trout, who wants to leave that organization, but still has seven years left on his contract for 248 million dollars…

** Jason Domínguez, the 20-year-old Dominican, who was brilliant with the bat and as a centerfielder for a week with the New York Yankees, suffered an injury and they fear he will not be able to play until July of next year.

Domínguez damaged his right arm and most likely will need surgery…

** What just happened to this young player, confirms that this year, 2023, has been a very complicated one for the Yankees.

April’s dreams of winning the World Series have now become September’s nightmares of being in last place in the Division…

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

Pelota Dominicana En City Field

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Campeonato dominicano 2024 en Flushing, NY.

Los Mets presentarán en Citi Field, los tres juegos de una serie Licey-Águilas Cibaeñas, el domingo 10, lunes 11 y martes 12 de noviembre. Además de beisbol, habrá mucha bachata y merengue…

** Y hoy viernes, será la Noche de la Herencia Hispana (Hispanic Heritage Night) en Citi Field, cuando estarán de visita los Rojos de Cincinnati.

Servirán tacos mexicanos, mofongo dominicano y arepas venezolanas, entre otras ricas especialidades de nuestro Continente…

** Más de los Mets: Contrataron un nuevo Presidente de Operaciones, llamado David Stearn, quien tomará posesión el mes que viene…

** Entre tanto, del otro lado de Nueva York, en el Bronx, los Yankees han tenido que luchar contra las inundaciones. Ahora cuando llueve, las aguas invaden las localidades más costosas, lo que, lógicamente, significa un drama…

** Tremendo caso el de los Rangers, en su lucha por clasificar.

El as de la rotación, Max Scherzer, no podrá lanzar más este año, por distensión muscular en el brazo derecho. Scherzer, quien cobra por la temporada 43 millones 333 mil 333 dólares, está firmado hasta el próximo año.

Texas era líder de la División, pero ahora está en lucha por la wild card, con los Astros encaramados en primer lugar…

** Los Angelinos enfrentan algo más que el contrato multi anual y súper multimillonario de Shohei Ohtani para el período a comenzar en 2024.

También han de resolver el caso Mike Trout, quien quiere salir de esa organización, pero tiene contrato por 248 millones de dólares para las próximas siete próximas…

** El quisqueyano de 20 años, Jasson Domínguez, quien al bate y como centerfielder fue brillante durante una semana con los Yankees, se ha lesionado y temen no poderlo ver en acción sino hasta julio del año que viene.

Se dañó el brazo derecho y creen que necesitarán operarlo…

** El caso de este joven, confirma que este año 2023, ha sido muy complicado para los Yankees.

Los sueños de abril de ganar hasta la Serie Mundial, ahora se han convertido en pesadillas de último lugar en la División…

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, entrando por: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

