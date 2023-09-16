Peter Greenberg Has Been, And Is The Best Peter Greenberg Ha Sido, Y Es, El Mejor

“The only thing that is good in excess is wisdom”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Greenberg, the best… A malicious itchy-ass desperate for fame, tries to attack Peter Greenberg, who has been, and is, the best agent of Venezuelan big leaguers.

And Ronald Acuña, who is mentioned by the itchy-ass. signed the best possible contract.

Before Ronald became a free agent in 2021, Mr. Greenberg got him a multi-million dollar deal of five million dollars, and $15 million for 2022.

Of course, it was clear that the young man had good skills for the game, but his behavior had not been the best.

However, Mr. Greenberg managed to get him a six year contract for $102 million, at $17 million per year.

In 2028, when his contract it’s over, Ronald will be 30 years old, and surely Mr. Greenberg will get him signed for many more millions.

And I hope that by then, the itchy-ass, won’t be so itchy.

Two teams after Trout… Mike Trout (Angels), 32, has a “no trade” clause, but he is jealous because Shohei Ohtani is getting more attention from the organization than him.

the organization is giving more attention to Shohei Ohtani.

Yesterday it was announced that, despite Trout’s history of numerous injuries, two teams -Yankees and Phillies- are interested in the centerfielder.

Whoever getsTrout, must also take over his contract for seven seasons and 248 million dollars, until 2030, or negotiate with Anaheim to pay part of it.

Professor Román Chalbaud… I had the good fortune to know Román Chalbaud very close, since the time when he worked in my office in Caracas, where he was brought by Porfirio Rodríguez, Luis Pardi and Carlos Franchi, who were also members of the staff.

Thanks to them, it was the best time of my hovel.

Román was a permanent professor.

He was always teaching something or making a joke, so having him around was a luxury.

I heard him say: The world cinema archive contains the history of humanity. There is everything good and everything bad that we have done.

It occurs to me that Román died as he always was, smiling.

See you soon, dear friend!

Yesterday and today… Years ago, starting pitchers would protest when the manager made a call to the bullpen.

Luis Tiant, at Fenway Park, threw his glove so high that a fan caught the glove on the third deck; and Terris McDuffie, in Caracas, lay face down on the mound and pounded the ground crying in anger.

Now, it’s the opposite. George Kirby (Mariners) protested because manager Scott Servais did not take him out after pitching six innings.

(En Español)

Peter Greenberg Ha Sido, Y Es, El Mejor

“Lo único que es bueno en exceso es la sabiduría”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Greenberg, el mejor… Un culopicoso malintencionado y desesperado por fama, trata de atacar a Peter Greenberg, quien ha sido, y es, el mejor agente de los bigleaguers venezolanos.

Y a Ronald Acuña, quien es citado por el culopicoso, le firmó el mejor contrato posible.

Antes de salir del precio de novato en 2021, le logró una negociación multimillonaria de cinco millones de dólares, y $15 millones en 2022.

Desde luego, se advertía que el muchacho poseía buenas facultades para el juego, pero su conducta no había sido la mejor.

No obstante, Peter logró que lo firmaran para seis temporadas, por 102 millones de dólares, a $17 millones por año.

En el 2028, cuando termine el contrato, Ronald estará en sus 30 años de edad, y Greenberg lo firmará por mayores millones.

Y ojalá que entonces ya, al culopicoso, no le pique tanto.

Dos equipos tras Trout… Mike Trout (Angelinos), de 32 años, tiene una cláusula de “no cambio”, pero está celoso porque la organización brinda más atenciones a Shohei Ohtani.

Ayer se anunció que, no obstante, su historia de numerosas lesiones, hay dos equipos interesados, Yankees y Phillies.

Quienes lo obtengan deberán cargar con el contrato para siete temporadas por 248 millones de dólares, hasta el 2030, o lograr que Anaheim pague parte.

El profesor Román Chalbaud… Tuve la buena suerte de conocer profundamente a Román Chalbaud, ya que trabajó en mi oficina de Caracas, a donde lo llevaron Porfirio Rodríguez, Luis Pardi y Carlos Franchi, quienes también eran parte del personal.

Gracias a ellos, fue la mejor época de mi cuchitril.

Román era profesor permanente. Siempre enseñaba algo o hacía un chiste, por lo que tenerlo cerca era un lujo.

Le oí decir: “El archivo mundial del cine contiene la historia de la humanidad. Ahí está todo lo bueno y todo lo malo que hemos hecho”.

Se me ocurre que Román murió como era siempre, con una sonrisa .

¡Hasta pronto, querido amigo!…

Lo que va de ayer a hoy… Hace años, los pitchers abridores protestaban cuando llamaban al bullpen.

Luis Tiant, en Fenway Park, tiró por eso, su guante tan alto, que lo atrapó un fanático en el tercer piso; y Terris McDuffie, en Caracas, se acostó bocabajo en la lomita y golpeaba la tierra enfurecido.

Ahora, al contrario, George Kirby (Marineros), ha protestado, porque el mánager Scott Servais, no lo sacó después de un sexto inning.

