Letters From The Beyond: From Roy Campanella To Our Catchers – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Roy Campanella A Nuestros Catchers

My dear friends:

I, who was black and a catcher, had already played with the Dodgers, when general manager Al Campanis said:

“Blacks and Latin Americans do not have the intelligence to be catchers in the Major Leagues.”

Campanis was one of the most notable baseball executives, and the Dodgers were the ones who opened the doors of the Major Leagues to blacks, with Jackie Robinson in 1947, after 50 years of discrimination.

Maybe that was the only bad thing Campanis said in his life.

But it was horrible, and historic.

It happened on April 6, 1987, 36 years ago, but it is remembered as if it had been yesterday.

Now we all believe that whites, blondes, blacks, yellows and redheads have equal abilities.

And no one can say that Elston Howard or John Roseboro were bad catchers.

As for the Latin Americans, Puerto Rican Iván Rodríguez heads a wonderful group of great receivers, with Benito Santiago, Manny Sanguillén, Paquín Estrada, Wilson Contreras, Salvador Pérez, Jorge Posada, Enrique Izquierdo, Martín Maldonado, Tony Peña, Alex Delgado, Carlos Hernández, Paulino Casanova, Clemente Álvarez, Francisco Cervelli, Henry Blanco, Alex Treviño, Mike González, Ray Noble, Yasmín Grandal, Yadier Molina and a few more.

However, baseball people remember Mr. Al Campanis and his son Jim with admiration and respect, but it is not possible to forget that mistake in 1987.

I came to this More Here, which you call The Beyond, in 1993, and I have always remembered what Campanis said, who, by the way, arrived to this More Here, after me, in 1998.

Coincidences of life and death: we were both buried in California.

I decided to write this letter to you all, to emphasize how we have responded to what Al Campanis said.

I think it couldn’t have been better.

We have been forceful, with much quality and fine intelligence for the game.

Without bragging about it, we have told the world that the valuable Dodger executive was wrong.

Very wrong!

Fortunately, we knew how to prove, what we had to prove.

Congratulations to all the black and native Latin American catchers who have shone in the Major Leagues.

And my sincere wishes that, that in the future, many more continue to shine.

In any case, Campanis gave great praise to catchers, because by referring to the position in such way, he showed that he considered it the most important position in the game.

My friends, I wish you the best of the best and please remember Al Campanis with respect and consideration.

He deserves it.

Hugs, Roy

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Roy Campanella A Nuestros Catchers

Mis apreciados muchachos:

Yo, que fui negro y catcher, ya había jugado con los Dodgers, cuando el gerente-general Al Campanis, dijo:

“Los negros y los latinoamericanos, no tienen la inteligencia para ser receptores en Grandes Ligas”.

Campanis fue de los más notables ejecutivos del beisbol, y los Dodgers fueron quienes abrieron las puertas de las Grandes Ligas a los negros, con Jackie Robinson en 1947, tras los 50 años de discriminación.

Quizá eso fue lo único malo que dijo Campanis en su vida.

Pero fue horrible, e histórico.

Ocurrió el seis de abril de 1987, hace 36 años, pero se recuerda como si hubiera sido ayer.

Ahora todos creemos que blancos, rubios, negros, amarillos y pelirrojos, tenemos iguales habilidades.

Y nadie puede decir que Elston Howard o John Roseboro fueron malos catchers.

En cuanto a los latinoamericanos, el boricua Iván Rodríguez, encabeza un maravilloso grupo de grandes receptores, con Benito Santiago, Manny Sanguillén, Paquín Estrada, Wilson Contreras, Salvador Pérez, Jorge Posada, Enrique Izquierdo, Martín Maldonado, Tony Peña, Alex Delgado, Carlos Hernández, Paulino Casanova, Clemente Álvarez, Francisco Cervelli, Henry Blanco, Alex Treviño, Mike González, Ray Noble, Yasmín Grandal, Yadier Molina y unos cuantos más.

Sin embargo, la gente del beisbol recuerda con admiración y respeto al Sr. Al Campanis y a su hijo Jim, pero no es posible olvidar aquel desliz de 1987.

Yo vine a este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, en 1993, y siempre he recordado lo dicho por Campanis, quien, por cierto, llegó a este Más Acá, después que yo, en 1998.

Cosas de la vida y de la muerte: ambos fuimos sepultados en California.

Dispuse escribirles esta carta, para recalcar cómo hemos respondido a lo dicho por Al Campanis.

Creo que mejor no ha podido ser.

Hemos resultado contundentes, con calidad y fina inteligencia en el juego.

Nada de presumir frente a aquello, solamente hemos dicho al mundo que el valioso ejecutivo de los Dodgers estaba equivocado.

Muy equivocado.

Nosotros, afortunadamente, supimos demostrar, simplemente, lo que debíamos demostrar.

Felicitaciones a todos los catchers negros y nativos de Latinoamérica que han brillado en Grandes Ligas.

Y mis sinceros deseos porque sigan brillando muchos más.

De todas maneras, Campanis nos hizo un gran elogio a los catchers, porque al referirse así a la posición, demostró que la consideraba la más importante del juego.

Amigos: Les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor y, por favor, recuerden con respeto y consideración a Al Campanis. Lo merece.

Abrazos, Roy

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com