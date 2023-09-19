Not Even Ohtani Knows Where He Will Play – Ni Ohtani Sabe Dónde Jugará En El Futuro

“What is it about Juan Guaidó’s life!?… He kind of gave up on that”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Anaheim’s Loujohn Rigales asks: “Finally, is Shohei Ohtani, staying here with the Angels, or will he leave and keep us wishing to see him play for the home team?”

Dear friend Lou: Shohei took everything he had in the locker.

If he finally has ligament surgery, he may not be able to pitch until 2025.

Meanwhile, Peter Gammons posted that agents CAA Sports, are going to try to get Shohei signed by Red Sox as soon as he becomes a free agent.

But at the same time, Bet OnLine said that the team to hire the Japanese is the Dodgers.

And Ohtani has commented that he prefers to play on the West coast.

Not even Ohtani himself knows who he will play for.

What seems to remain certain is that, he will be signed for more money than anyone in history.

Fernando Ortega, from Culiacán, asks: “Isn’t excessive advertising on uniforms prohibited?

Because I have seen advertising even on the players backs, so they do not have a uniform number.”

Friend Nando: What is prohibited by the Rules, is uniforms that do not have numbers.

The advertisements all over the uniform is an issue of elegance and sobriety of the game.

Alfredo J. Herrera G. from Atlanta, writes: “Ronald Acuña is underpaid.

And you say that Miguel Cabrera has been very good with the bat, but that’s it, because he doesn’t field or run the bases good enough to be in the Hall of Fame.

Now, did David Ortiz have that defensive and running virtuosity?”

Dear friend Al: When he started, Ronald was overpaid, and when his contract ends, he will be paid the most.

As for Cabrera, I never said that, for that reason, he does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

Don’t slander me.

Don’t be unfair…

And, I can care less about David Ortiz.

Raymundo Vera, from Caracas, asks: “If you had a professional baseball team, who would you prefer on your roster, Miguel Cabrera or José Altuve?”

Dear friend Ray: José Altuve, among other things, because he just turned 33 years old, while Miguel is in his 40s.

Mario Ríos, from Newark, asks:…: “How many teams did Major League Baseball start with and which one was the first champion?”

Dear friend Mayo…: It all started in 1871, with the National Association, the first Big League, since it was the highest category.

The first champions were the Philadelphia Athletics, and there were nine teams at the moment.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Ni Shohei Sabe Dónde Jugará En El Futuro

“¿¡Qué es de la vida de Juan Guaidó!?… Él como que se dejó de eso”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Loujohn Rigales, de Anaheim, pregunta: “¿Por fin, Shohei Ohtani, se queda aquí, con los Angelinos, o nos deja, deseosos de verle jugar para el equipo de la casa?”

Amigo Lou: Shohei se llevó todo lo que tenía en el locker. Si finalmente lo operan del ligamento, se teme no pueda lanzar hasta 2025.

Entre tanto, Peter Gammons publicó que los agentes, CAA Sports, van a tratar de firmar a Shohei para los Medias Rojas en cuanto sea agente libre.

Pero al mismo tiempo, Bet OnLine dijo que el equipo a contratar al japonés son los Dodgers.

Y él ha comentado que prefiere jugar en la costa oeste.

Ni el mismo Ohtani sabe para quiénes jugará.

Lo que sí parece seguir como seguro, es que será por más dinero que nadie en la historia.

Fernando Ortega, de Culiacán, pregunta: “El exceso de anuncios en los uniformes, ¿no está prohibido?

Porque he visto publicidad hasta en las espaldas, por lo que no llevan número de uniforme”.

Amigo Nando: Lo que sí está prohibido por las Reglas, es que los uniformes no lleven números.

Los anuncios en todo el uniforme, es un caso de la elegancia y sobriedad del espectáculo.

Alfredo J. Herrera G. de Atlanta, afirma: “Ronald Acuña está sub pagado.

Y usted dice que Miguel Cabrera ha sido muy buen bate, pero hasta ahí, porque no fildea, ni corre las bases como para ser un Hall de la Fama.

Ahora, ¿ese virtuosismo a la defensiva y corriendo lo tuvo David Ortiz?”

Amigo Al: Cuando comenzó, Ronald estaba sobre pagado, y al terminar su contrato, cobrará lo máximo.

En cuanto a Cabrera, nunca dije que, por eso, no merece llegar al Hall de la Fama.

No me levantes calumnias.

No seas injusto…

Y nada me importa David Ortiz.

Raymundo Vera, de Caracas, pregunta: “Si tuviera un equipo de beisbol profesional, ¿a quien preferiría en su roster, a Miguel Cabrera o a José Altuve?”.

Amigo Ray: A José Altuve, entre otras cosas, porque sólo ha cumplido 33 años de edad, mientras que Miguel va por sus 40.

Mario Ríos, de Newark, pregunta:…: “¿Con cuántos equipos comenzó Major League Baseball y cuál fue el primer campeón?”

Amigo Mayo…: Todo comenzó en 1871, con la National Association, primera Liga Grande, ya que era la máxima categoría.

Primeros campeones fueron los Atléticos de Philadelphia, y jugaron nueve equipos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.