Sandy Alcántara’s BIG Day Today – He receives his LatinoMVP Award as Part of Hispanic Heritage Month

EL BRONX, NY — Today September 19, the Miami Marlins baseball team will commemorate a bit of Hispanic Heritage Month when they invite the Latino Sports South Florida representative, German DuBois III to step onto the field in a pregame ceremony to hand Sandy Alcántara his well-deserved and awaited 2022 N.L. LatinoMVP Pitcher Award. The award is considered is the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latin baseball players since 1990. Learn more of the history here: LatinoMVP Award Details with Additional Information

For this reason, we share the conversation we had with Sandy back in April about winning this prestigious award that some consider the “The Latin Grammy of baseball.”

