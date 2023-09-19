Three MLB Games In One Day – Tres Juegos De MLB En Un Día

“Spending the night with a beautiful girl doesn’t cause a problem for any player. What is terrible is that he spends the night looking for her”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you. Very thankful.

Romo Disépolo, from Caracas, asks: “Is it true that two Major League teams played three games in one day?

Dear friend Ro: Not once, but three times. On September 1, 1890, Brooklyn won all three against Pittsburgh; On September 7, 1896, Baltimore won all three against Louisville; and on October 2, 1920, the Reds won two and Pittsburgh one.

They were not games scheduled like this, but forced by postponements.

It’s history.

Rayana Céspedes M. from Cancún, asks: “Who votes like you, for those elevated to the Hall of Fame each year, how many Latin Americans and Venezuelans vote, what are the requirements to be an elector?”

Dear friend Yana: To be an elector is required that one have covered in the press boxes, not by watching on television, no less than a thousand Major League games in 10 seasons.

In my time we took a one-week course, after which we had to take and pass a test, before being able to vote .

I am very proud to be the first native elector from Latin America.

Now there are several of us, which is better for me, and in the group there is another Venezuelan, Luis Rangel.

Every year about 400 of us get to voto for the HOF.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Does the WAR statistic compare the player within the same position on the field and in the batting order?”

Dear friend Chucho: WAR is Wins Above Replacement, that is, a player’s total contribution to his team, batting, fielding, base running, pitching.

Carlos Castro, from Baruta, asks: “As you have written that you do not vote for designated hitters for the Hall of Fame, a commentator said that then the pitcher who is the team closer is equivalent to the designated hitter.

What do you think about that?”

Dear friend Chalo: With which designated hitter may the closers Rich (Goosse) Gossage and Mariano Rivera be compared with good results?

But atrocities about baseball abound daily in this battered world, especially by some who believe they are “commentators,” even though they do not know how to comment.

And you didn’t share the name of the author of that nonsense.

Wow, incredible nonsense!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Tres Juegos De MLB En Un Día

“Pasar la noche con una muchacha hermosa, no le causa problema a ningún pelotero. Lo que sí es terrible es que pase la noche buscándola”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Romo Disépolo, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Es verdad que dos equipos de Grandes Ligas realizaron tres juegos en un día?

Amigo Ro: No una vez, sino tres veces. El primero de septiembre de 1890, Brooklyn le ganó los tres a Pittsburgh; el siete de septiembre de 1896, Baltimore le ganó los tres a Louisville; y el dos de octubre de 1920, los Rojos ganaron dos y Pittsburgh uno.

No fueron juegos programados así, sino obligados por posposiciones.

Es la historia.

Rayana Céspedes M. de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Quiénes votan como usted, para los elevados al Hall de la Fama cada año, cuántos latinoamericanos y venezolanos votan, cuáles son los requisitos para ser elector?”

Amiga Yana: Para comenzar a votar exigen que uno haya cubierto en los palcos de prensa, no por televisión, no menos de mil juegos de Grandes Ligas en 10 temporadas.

En mi época nos daban un cursillo de una semana, tras el cual nos hacían un examen, que debía ser aprobado para comenzar a votar.

Disfruto el orgullo de haber sido el primer elector nativo de Latinoamérica.

Ahora ya somos varios, lo que es mejor para mí, y en el grupo hay otro venezolano, Luis Rangel.

Cada año votamos unos 400 en toda la Unión.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “La estadística WAR, ¿compara al pelotero dentro de una misma posición en el campo y en el orden al bate?”

Amigo Chucho: WAR es Wins Above Replacement, o sea, la contribución total de un jugador para su equipo, bateo, fildeo, corrido de bases, pitcheo.

Carlos Castro, de Baruta, pregunta: “Como usted ha escrito que no vota por bateadores designados para el Hall de la Fama, un comentarista dijo que entonces el pitcher cerrador equivale al designado.

¿Qué opina de eso?”

Amigo Chalo: ¿Con cuál designado podrán compararse y obtener buenos resultados Rich (Goosse) Gossage y Mariano Rivera?

Pero barbaridades acerca del beisbol pululan a diario en este aporreado mundo, especialmente por algunos que se creen “comentaristas”, aún cuando ignoran cómo comentar.

Y no me enviaste el nombre del autor de ese disparate.

¡Caray, y qué clase de disparate!.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

