Notable Record Anniversary – Aniversario De Récord Notable

“The problem of our time is that people do not want to be useful, but famous”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Only one President of a country has bought a professional baseball team, and he was not a fan of this sport.

Do you remember who he was and why he did it?

The Answer: When General Rafael Leonidas Trujillo came to power in the Dominican Republic in 1930, his relatives, who were baseball lovers, advised him to be present at the country’s baseball game, to increase his popularity.

That’s why he bought the Licey team, which had been founded in 1907, and was its owner until 1961, when he was assassinated.

The end of a great record

That night, minutes before the game, Cal Ripken Jr. entered manager Ray Miller’s office in the Orioles clubhouse, sat down across the desk from him, and said:

“Today is the day”.

The day was September 20, 1998.

It was yesterday, 25 years.

Those four words announced the end of one of the most notable records in the Major Leagues.

For the first time in 16 seasons, after appearing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Baltimore team’s shortstop asked that his name not appear in the lineup.

Ripken had by a good margin surpassed the mark left by Lou Gehrig, of 2,130 games.

Of course, the appearances of the new record were much more valuable, because they were as shortstop, while Gehrig played first base, a much less compromised position, which requires less skills.

“What goes from yesterday to today… from the cart pulled by a rope, to the cell phone”… Dick Secades.

We would do no good in the HOF

If I am obliged to vote for the Hall of Fame for all Venezuelan candidates because I am Venezuelan, then American voters would be obliged to vote for their compatriots, and we would never elect a single Spanish-speaking one, because they are a notable majority…

Or not?

If born from a cat, will hunt mouses

Among many others at this time, another baseball player’s son appears, with abilities superior to those of his father.

He is Luis Campusano, 24, catcher and notable power hitter for the Padres.

Son of Gregorio Campusano, who belonged to the Pirates organization and is a native of Manoguayabo, Dominican Republic.

Luis was born in Augusta, Georgia.

“That guy is so tall that he doesn’t drink coffee with milk, but coffee with God”… Happy Saturdays.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Aniversario De Récord Notable

“El problema de nuestra época consiste en que la gente no quiere ser útil, sino famosa”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Solamente un Presidente de un país ha comprado un equipo de beisbol profesional, y no era amante de este deporte.

¿Recuerdas quién fue y por qué lo hizo?

La respuesta: Cuando en 1930, llegó al poder en Dominicana, el general Rafael Leonidas Trujillo, sus parientes, quienes sí eran amantes del beisbol, le aconsejaron estar presente en la pelota del país, para aumentar su popularidad.

Por eso compró al equipo Licey, que había sido fundado en 1907, y fue su propietario hasta 1961, cuando lo asesinaron.

Final de una gran récord

Aquella noche, minutos antes del juego, Cal Ripken hijo, entró a la oficina del manager Ray Miller, en el clubhouse de los Orioles, se sentó frente a él, escritorio por medio, y le dijo:

“Hoy es el día”.

El día era el 20 de setiembre de 1998.

Se cumplieron ayer, 25 Años.

Aquellas cuatro palabras anunciaron el final de uno de los records más notables de las Grandes Ligas.

Por primera vez en 16 temporadas, después de aparecer en dos mil 632 juegos consecutivos, el shortstop del equipo de Baltimore, pedía que su nombre no apareciera en la alineación.

Ripken había superado por buen margen la marca dejada por Lou Gehrig, de dos mil 130 juegos.

Por supuesto, mucho más valiosas las apariciones del nuevo récord, porque fueron como shortstop, mientras que Gehrig jugaba en primera base, posición bastante menos comprometida, que exige menos habilidades.

“Lo que va ayer a hoy… del carrito halado por una cuerda, al celular”… Dick Secades.

Iríamos mal en lo del HOF

Si estoy obligado a votar para el Hall de la Fama por todos los venezolanos candidatos por ser yo venezolano, entonces los electores estadounidenses estarían obligados a votar por sus compatriotas, y nunca elegiríamos ni uno de habla hispana, porque aquellos son notable mayoría…

¿O no?

Hijo de gato caza ratón

Entre muchos otros en esta época, aparece un hijo más de pelotero, con facultades superiores a las del papá.

Es Luis Campusano, de 24 años, receptor y notable bateador de poder de los Padres.

Hijo de Gregorio Campusano, quien perteneció a la organización de los Piratas y es nativo de Manoguayabo, Dominicana.

Luis nació en Augusta, Georgia.

“Ese tipo es tan alto que no toma café con leche, sino café con Dios”… Sábados Felices.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

