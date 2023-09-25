Letters From The Beyond: From Miller Huggins To Brian Snitker – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Miller Huggins Para Brian Snitker

My dear friend Brian: For me, you are the Manager of the Year.

They will say that you have a roster of very good players…

For that same reason, since the better they are, the more difficult they are to manage, because the egos are gigantic.

And you can’t argue with me about that, because I managed the 1927 Yankees, considered the best team in history, only comparable to the 1975 Reds.

Well, we won 110 of 154 games.

Of course, at that time there were no millionaires on the roster.

The one who earned the most was Babe Ruth, whom no one could direct, and he only received 70 thousand dollars for the season.

However, there were many egos and very big ones.

I can imagine how your job would be like, with so many super rich players in the clubhouse.

But you’ve motivated them to play very good and for a long time.

By the way, you have been the only one to lead a team to five postseasons in six years, including the 2021 World Series.

Hip, hooray!

As you know, I managed the Cardinals for five seasons and the Yankees for another 12, a total of 17 (1913-1929) and left with a career record of 1413-1134.

Twice we won more than 100 games, in 1927, 110-44 and in 1928, 101-53.

The season was 154 games.

But, well, let’s talk about you.

I am impressed with how confidently you make decisions in the most difficult moments and how you dominate the entire field all the time.

However, you are one of the lowest paid, with 800 thousand dollars annually when there are managers who receive six or more million dollars per season.

Anyway, the good thing is that you are signed until 2025.

After all, dollars do not speak of quality.

Quality is when you get to the World Series.

And this year, not only do I hope to see you again at such functions, I also want you to win it.

You deserve it, for such a good job all year.

But it would seem unfair to me and an excess of selfishness, if we talked about good 2023 managers without mentioning others who have also had great campaigns.

Craig Councell (Brewers) and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbcks) stand out in your own National League.

And in the American League, Bruce Bochy (Rangers), Kevin Cash (Rays) and Dusty Baker (Astros) have done great jobs.

Of course, these qualifications are very difficult, very risky.

That’s why baseball people rightly say that games are won by players and lost by managers.

But I dare to declare myself Snitkersista, for your quality and for the credit I deserve for doing the same job for quite a while .

Anyway, my friend Brian, from this More Here that you call The Beyond, I will be watching every step you take in the postseason.

Send you a bear hug.

You know how much I admire you… Miller.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Miller Huggins Para Brian Snitker

Mi apreciado amigo Brian:

PARA mí, eres el Mánager del Año.

Dirán qué tienes un roster de muy buenos peloteros…

Pues por eso mismo, ya que mientras mejores, resultan más difíciles de manejar, porque los egos son gigantescos.

Y a mí no me pueden discutir eso, porque dirigí a los Yankees de 1927, considerado el mejor equipo en la historia, solo comparable con los Rojos de 1975.

Bueno, ganamos 110 de 154 juegos.

Claro que en aquella época no había multimillonarios en el róster.

Quien más cobraba era Babe Ruth, a quien nadie podía dirigir, y sólo recibía 70 mil dólares por la temporada.

Sin embargo, había muchos egos y bien grandes.

Me imagino cómo será tu lucha con tantos super ricos en ese clubhouse.

Pero los has hecho jugar muy bien, y durante largo tiempo.

Por cierto, has sido el único en conducir un equipo a cinco postemporadas en seis años, incluso la Serie Mundial de 2021.

¡Hip, hurra!

Como sabrás, dirigí a los Cardenales durante cinco temporadas y a los Yankees en otras 12, en total 17 (1913-1929) y dejé record de 1413-1134.

Dos veces ganamos más de 100 juegos, en 1927, 110-44 y en 1928, 101-53.

La temporada era de 154 encuentros.

Pero, bueno, hablemos de ti.

Me impresiona con qué seguridad decides en los momentos más difíciles y cómo dominas todo el campo todo el tiempo.

Sin embargo, eres de los peor pagados con 800 mil dólares anuales, cuando hay mánagers que reciben seis y más millones de dólares por temporada.

De todas maneras, lo bueno es que estás firmado hasta 2025.

Al fin y al cabo, los dólares no hablan de calidad.

Calidad es cuando llegas hasta la Serie Mundial.

Y este año, no solo espero verte nuevamente en tales funciones, también quiero que la ganes.

Lo mereces, por tan buen trabajo de todo el año.

Pero me parecería injusto, sería un exceso de egoísmo, si habláramos de buenos mánagers 2023 y no mencionáramos a otros que también han tenido tremendas campañas.

Resaltan Craig Councell (Cerveceros) y Torey Lovullo (Diamondbcks), en tu Liga Nacional.

Y en la Americana, Bruce Bochy (Rangers), Kevin Cash (Rays) y Dusty Baker (Astros).

Por supuesto, que estas calificaciones son muy difíciles, muy arriesgadas.

Con razón dicen que los juegos los ganan los peloteros y los pierden los mánagers.

Pero me atrevo a declararme Snitkersista, por tu calidad y por el crédito que me produce lo que hice en las mismas gestiones.

En fin, amigo Brian, desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, estaré pendiente de tus pasos por la postemporada.

Un abrazo bien apretado.

Ya sabes cuánto te admiro… Miller.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

