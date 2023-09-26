Pete Rose’s Amazing Numbers – Los Numerasos De Pete Rose

“If the ignorant and the stupid disappeared (which are different tribes), the world would be left with less than half the population it has now”… A reader of Social Networks.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Or I can’t answer you.

Ricardo Ramírez, from Aguas Calientes, asks: “The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, is he related to Buck Canel?”

Dear friend Chardo: No, sir. Buck was descended from the journalist, book author and poet, Eva Canel.

She was Spanish from Asturias and died in Havana, in 1932.

Deivi Cruz, from Orlando, asks: “Is Adrián Beltré a totally secured candidate to enter the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Dei: No one is “totally secured” before being elected.

Carlos Castro, from Baruta, comments and asks: “In recent days you have been trending on the Internet.

Many ignorant people, repeating baseless things and lies.

They accuse you of being anti-Venezuelan, but the “arguments” are very poor and not very credible.

They promote cheap and absurd patriotism.

I have been reading you for years and he has never said that you hate Venezuela.

Folly is free and they use it as a habit.

Could you name some itchy-asses and how many Latin Americans are members of the Baseball Writers Association of America?”

Dear friend Chalo: Thanks for your comment.

I don’t know the name of any itchy-ass, nor do I read them.

And there are five of us in the Association.

Henry A. Blanco P. from Maracay, asks: “How do you calculate the batting average?”

Dear friend Yenyi: It’s a simple math procedure.

You must divide the number of hits by the number of at-bats.

Valencia’s Rosalba Argüello asks: “What was Pete Rose’s final batting average and other numbers?”

Dear friend Rosis: .303 average from 4,256 hits, in 14,053 at-bats, with 160 home runs and 1,314 RBIs.

Richardi asks: “Why did I just watch a game in which a runner had advanced two bases,was ordered to go back and didn’t touch both bases and went straight to his original base?”

Dear friend Jano: You can do it, only if the ball is dead. Rule 7.02.

Rosario Peñaranda, from Caracas, asks: “Why has you never written nor does you write anything favorable about Venezuelan baseball players?”

Dear friend Challio: Let me answer you with another question:

Why and how do you not understand what you read, if you ever read.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Los Numerasos De Pete Rose

“Si desaparecieran los ignorantes y los estúpidos (que son tribus diferentes), el mundo quedaría con menos de la mitad de la población que tiene ahora”… Un lector de las Redes Sociales.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte.

Ricardo Ramírez, de Aguas Calientes, pregunta: “El Presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, ¿es pariente de Buck Canel?”

Amigo Chardo: No, señor. Buck descendía de la periodista, autora de libros y poetisa, Eva Canel.

Ella era española de Asturias y murió en La Habana, en 1932.

Deivi Cruz, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Es Adrián Beltré candidato totalmente seguro para entrar al Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Dei: Nadie es “totalmente seguro”, antes de ser elegido.

Carlos Castro, de Baruta, comenta y pregunta: “En los últimos días usted ha sido tendencia por las Redes.

Muchos ignorantes, repitiendo cosas sin fundamento y mentiras.

Lo acusan de anti venezolano, pero los “argumentos” son muy pobres y poco creíbles.

Promueven un patriotismo barato y absurdo.

Tengo años leyéndolo y jamás ha dicho que detesta a Venezuela.

La necedad es libre y la usan como costumbre.

¿Podría nombrar algunos culopicosos y cuántos latinoamericanos son miembros de la Baseball Writers Association of América?”.

Amigo Chalo: Gracias por el comentario.

No sé el nombre de ningún culopicoso, ni los leo.

Y somos cinco en la Asociación.

Henry A. Blanco P. de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Cómo se saca el promedio al bate?”

Amigo Yenyi: Es una cuenta simple.

Divides el número de incogibles conectados entre la cantidad de turnos al bate.

Rosalba Arguello, de Valencia, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el promedio final al bate de Pete Rose y otros números?”

Amiga Rosis: .303 de promedio por 4.256 hits, en 14.053 turnos, con 160 jonrones y 1,314 carreras impulsadas.

Johán Richardi, de Brooklyn, pregunta: “¿Por qué acabo de ver un juego en el cual un corredor había avanzado dos bases, tuvo que devolverse y no repisó las dos almohadillas, sino que fue directo a la suya original?”

Amigo Jano: Puede hacerlo, solo si la bola está muerta. Regla 7.02.

Rosario Peñaranda, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué nunca ha escrito ni escribe nada favorable a peloteros venezolanos?”

Amigo Challio: Permíteme responderte con otra pregunta: ¿Por qué y cómo no entiendes lo que lees, si es que lees alguna vez.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

