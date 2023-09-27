On January 23, Election Results For The HOF – El 23 De Enero Se Sabrá Lo Del HOF

“Believing is easier than thinking. That is why there are so many believers”… Albert Einstein.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you. Very thankful.

Argimiro Vistagomy, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, asks: “Is it true that Manny Machado is a star shortstop turned third baseman… why?”

Dear friend Miro: During Machado’s three years in the minors, 2010, 2011 and 2012, he was developed by the Orioles as a shortstop, a position in which he performed with notable quality.

Furthermore, he was already a fine contact hitter with great power.

In 2012 was when he appeared at third base for the first time and in just two games.

The Orioles had J.J. Hardi at shortstop, and they needed Manny’s bat, so they moved him to third base.

And after playing third base in 1,569 games, he has only appeared at shortstop 236 times, in emergencies.

Manny is descendant of Dominicans, born in Hialeah, Fl., now 31 years old and playing for the Padres.

Ronald Vera R. from Caracas, asks: “When will we know who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024?”

Dear friend Ron: Voting will end on December 31, as usual, and the counting will last until Tuesday, January 23, when at six in the afternoon, we will reveal the results.

Freddie Boyar W. of Portland, Oregon, asks: “Could you publish the story when a team snubbed Cy Young for not spending a few dollars?”

Dear friend Fred: It didn’t happen with the winner of 511 games, Young, but with Walter Johnson, who won 417.

The two of them are the only ones with 400 or more victories.

Young, 511-315-2.63; Johnson, 417-279-2.17.

That disdain for Walter Johnson occurred in 1907.

The Pirates’ manager was Fred Clark, who received a call from a friend who told him: “Here, in the Pacific Northwest League, there is a young man who throws the fastest fastball in the world, lightning, and has precise control.

It will be a sensation.

“And the most important thing is that he is willing to go so you can see him.

He just needs the nine dollars for the train fare.”

“Oh no!” was the response, “if he doesn’t have the money for the ticket, let him stay there.”

Days later, the Senators sent Walter his ticket to Washington, and he pitched for 21 years with the Senators, until he became the second most successful, after Cy Young.

(En Español)

El 23 de enero se sabrá lo del HOF

“Creer es más fácil que pensar. Por eso hay tantos creyentes”… Albert Einsten.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Argimiro Vistagomy, de San Juan de Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que Manny Machado es un shortstop estelar convertido en tercera base, y por qué?”

Amigo Miro: Durante los tres años de Machado en las menores, 2010, 2011 y 2012, fue desarrollado por los Orioles como shortstop, posición en la cual se desempeñaba con notable calidad. Además, ya era fino bateador de contacto con gran poder.

En 2012 fue cuando por primera vez apareció en tercera base y apenas en dos juegos.

Los Orioles tenían a J.J. Hardi como campo corto, y necesitaban el bate de Manny, por lo que lo mandaron a tercera base.

Y tras de defender la antesala en 1569 juegos, solo ha aparecido en el shortstop 236 veces, en casos de emergencia.

Manny es descendiente de dominicanos, nacido en Hialeah, ahora de 31 años y en el roster de los Padres.

Ronald Vera R. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuándo sabremos quiénes van a ser elevados al Hall de la Fama en 2024?”

Amigo Ron: La votación terminará el 31 de diciembre, como es costumbre, y el escrutinio se prolongará hasta el martes 23 de enero, cuando a las seis de la tarde, revelaremos los resultados.

Freddie Boyar W. de Portland, Oregon, pregunta: “¿Podría publicar la historia de cuando un equipo despreció a Cy Young, por no gastar unos pocos dólares?”

Amigo Fred: No ocurrió con el ganador de 511 juegos, Young, sino con Walter Johnson, quien ganó 417.

Ellos dos son los únicos con 400 y más victorias.

Young, 511-315-2.63; Johnson, 417-279-2.17.

Ese desprecio a Walter Johnson ocurrió en 1907.

El mánager de los Piratas era Fred Clark, quien recibió la llamada de un amigo quien le dijo: “Aquí, en la Pacific Northwest Legue, hay un joven que tira la recta más rápida del mundo, fulminante, y tiene un control preciso.

Será una sensación.

“Y lo más importante es que está dispuesto a ir para que lo veas.

Solo necesita los nueve dólares del pasaje en el tren”.

“¡Ah no!” fue la respuesta, “si no tiene para el pasaje, que se quede por allá”.

Días después, los Senadores le enviaron el pasaje a Walter para Washington, y lanzó durante 21 años con los Senadores, hasta convertirse en el segundo más ganador, tras de Cy Young.

