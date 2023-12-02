Image Credit: MLB

The following was released on MLB.com — 28 hours of live Winter Meetings presented by CohnReznick coverage begins this Sunday, Dec. 3, from Nashville; Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot results to be announced exclusively this Sunday, Dec. 3, on MLB Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET

MLB Draft Lottery Special presented by Nike to exclusively air Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. ET

New MLB Network Presents documentary “Brett” to debut Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET

As the baseball world gathers in Nashville for the annual Winter Meetings, MLB Network will deliver 28 hours of live coverage beginning this Sunday, Dec. 3, on MLB Tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Live editions of Hot Stove, High Heat, MLB Now and the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight will blanket MLB Network’s coverage presented by CohnReznick through Thursday, Dec. 7, with insiders Mark Feinsand, Jon Heyman, Jon Morosi and Joel Sherman reporting the latest news and information. Beginning this Monday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. ET, front office personnel and managers will visit MLB Network’s set at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, with hosts Greg Amsinger, Brian Kenny, Lauren Shehadi, Alanna Rizzo, Christopher Russo, Matt Vasgersian and Adnan Virk contributing to the coverage. Commentary on transactions, potential 2024 rosters and the latest rumors will be covered extensively by MLB Network’s stable of analysts, including Mark DeRosa, Al Leiter, Dan O’Dowd, Jake Peavy, Carlos Peña, Steve Phillips, Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci.

To begin the winter meetings, MLB Network will exclusively announce the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot results this Sunday, Dec. 3, on MLB Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The eight candidates who comprise the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot – Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland, Ed Montague, Hank Peters, Lou Piniella, Joe West and Bill White – are managers, executives and umpires whose primary contribution to the game came from 1980 to the present. A 16-member committee will consider these candidates’ contributions to the game and any candidate receiving votes on at least 75 percent of all ballots cast will earn induction into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Following the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot results, the BBWAA will announce the results of its 2024 Hall of Fame vote live from Cooperstown on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

For the second straight year, MLB Network exclusively will air the MLB Draft Lottery Special presented by Nike this Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. ET, to determine the first six selections awarded to clubs in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. A lottery of the non-Postseason teams will take place, with the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies each having an 18.3% chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick. MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, Dan O’Dowd and Harold Reynolds will co-host the special and break down the results as they air.

MLB Network will profile Hall of Famer George Brett in a new MLB Network Presents documentary on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. ET. With 2023 marking 50 years since arriving in Kansas City, the program – titled “Brett” – will feature unfiltered and raw interviews with the Hall of Famer, opening up on his relentless drive for excellence that earned him the utmost respect and admiration from his opponents. Covering an area that he has rarely talked about publicly, Brett looks back on his complex and difficult relationship with his late father and the impact it has had on him all these years later. A clip from Brett can be viewed here.

Wrapping around MLB Network’s Winter Meetings coverage will be a pair of new countdown programs: Top Games of 2023 will debut this Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Top Finishes of 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

