The Most Famous Big Toe – El Dedo Grande Más Famoso

–Sir; Is she going out with you!

–Okay sir, then I’ll go with her.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: How much did the highest-paid baseball player earn annually between 1990 and 1994; And how many Latin Americans were then among the 10 with the largest contracts?

The answer: The highest paid big leaguer was Don Mattingly (Yankees), three million 860 thousand dollars for each season.

And no player from Latin America appeared among the 10 best paid big leaguers.

Gooone from the Angels!: My friend, Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnline, informs me of his suspicion that the three-time MVP winner Mike Trout, will no longer wear the Angels uniform, which he has worn for 13 seasons.

And Jimmy adds that there are five teams, in this order, that could get Trout: Dodgers, Giants, Mets, Padres, Phillies.

Trout is signed by the Angels, for $37,116,666 annually until 2030, but he has an option in his contract, which he has not said he will use.

When he finishes his contract, he will have turned 38 years old.

One that will change: Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ star pitcher, will declare himself a free agent, even though he is signed until 2028, at a rate of $36 million per season.

But the contract gives him the option to leave the team this October.

Coincidentally, Cole will also be 38 years old when this current agreement concludes.

He has been pitching in the Majors for 11 years, five with the Pirates, two with the Astros, and four with the Yankees.

His record, 144-75, 3.18 ERA, and he continues to throw the fastball at 96 miles plus per hour.

-o-o-o-

“Gasoline is more expensive than beer.

So, don’t drive, and instead, drink beer”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Big and famous: The most famous big toe in the world, that of Aaron Judge (Yankees), is still in bad shape.

He will undergo treatment this winter, to see if the slugger can return to the field in April.

The injury arose while making a catch in Los Angeles, while running against the right field wall.

Illustrious octogenarian: From baseball player to top executive, this has been the baseball career of Quisqueyan Chilote Llenas, who has just turned 80 years old.

A very excited colleague, Radahamés Bonilla, informed me about it.

Congratulations Chilo!

-o-o-o-

“Young people are asked: ‘How did you wake up today?’…

Old people are asked: ‘Wow, sir?!!…

You actually woke up?!!”… Joselo from Colombia.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Un Dedo Grande Muy Famoso

–¿¡Ud. No se va a salir con la suya!?

–De acuerdo, señor, entonces salgo con la de usted.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿Cuánto cobraba anualmente el pelotero mejor pagado entre 1990 y 1994; y cuántos latinoamericanos figuraban entonces entre los 10 con mayores contratos?

La respuesta….: El mejor pagado era Don Mattingly (Yankees), tres millones 860 mil dólares por cada temporada.

Y ninguno de Latinoamérica aparecía entre los 10 con mejores sueldos.

¡Fueeeera de Angelinos!: Me informa mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, su sospecha de que el tres veces ganador del título de Más Valioso, Mike Trout, ya no vestirá más el uniforme de los Angelinos, el cual ha usado durante 13 temporadas.

Y agrega Jimmy, que hay cinco equipos, en este orden, que podrían recibirlo: Dodgers, Gigantes, Mets, Padres, Phillies.

Trout está firmado por los Angelinos, por 37 millones 116 mil 666 dólares anuales, hasta el 2030, pero tiene este año una opción a su favor, que él no ha dicho va a utilizarla.

Cuando termine ese contrato, habrá cumplido sus 38 años.

Uno que sí cambiará: Gerrit Cole, el estelar lanzador de los Yankees, sí se declarará agente libre, aún cuando está firmado hasta 2028, a razón de $36 millones por temporada.

Pero el contrato le brinda la opción de abandonar el equipo en este octubre.

Coincidentemente, también Cole estará en sus 38 de edad cuando concluya ese convenio vigente.

Hace 11 años que lanza en las Mayores, cinco con los Piratas, con los Astros dos, y cuatro con los Yankees.

Su récord, 144-75, 3.18 ERA, y sigue tirando la recta a 96 millas y más por hora.

-o-o-o-

“La gasolina está más cara que la cerveza.

Entonces, no maneje, y en vez de eso, tome cerveza”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Grande y famoso: El dedo grande de pie derecho más famoso del mundo, el de Aaron Judge (Yankees), sigue mal.

Será sometido a tratamiento durante este invierno, a ver si el slugger puede regresar al campo de juego en abril.

La lesión surgió realizando una atrapada en Los Ángeles, contra la barda del right field.

Ilustre octogenario: Desde pelotero hasta alto ejecutivo, ha sido la carrera en el beisbol del quisqueyano Chilote Llenas, quien acaba de cumplir sus 80 juveniles años de edad.

Me lo informó, muy emocionado, el colega Radahamés Bonilla.

¡Felicidades Chilo!

-o-o-o-

“A los jóvenes les preguntan: ‘¿Cómo amaneciste?’…

A los viejos: ‘¡¡¿Cómo, señor?!!…

¡¡Pero usted amaneció?!!”… Joselo de Colombia.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5