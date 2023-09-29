Brooks, The Best 3rd Baseman in 153 years of MLB – Brooks, El Mejor 3ra Base en 153 Años de MLB

“Finally, I don’t have to pay taxes”… Read on a tomb

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – WHEN he was called The Human Vacuum Cleaner, the baseball world approved of it without any questions.

I haven’t seen anyone play around third base like Brooks Robinson, who played for 22 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, 1955-1977.

The week has been one of mourning in the sports environment, because Brooks died on Tuesday, in Owings Mills, a neighborhood in Baltimore.

His family did not reveal the cause, but the doctors who treated him said that it occurred due to coronary deficiencies, at 86 years of age.

I personally enjoyed the four World Series with Brooks Robinson aboard, 1966 and 1970, which they won, plus the ones they lost, 1969 and 1971.

He was the MVP in 1970 against the Reds, when, in addition to his defensive marvels, he hit .429, with a pair of doubles and two home runs.

Not only were his abilities supernatural around third base, he was also a very good hitter.

Along with his namesake, Frank Robinson, they were the most respectable couple of sluggers of the era.

Among his many extraordinary plays in that 1970 Series, he made an unforgettable one.

A ground ball, which passed fair near the third base bag, opened into foul territory, about three meters behind the base.

Brooks caught the ball with the glove turned over and, when he was supposed to eat it, he threw to first base and got the out by half a step, to the astonishment of everyone.

One of the most notable plays in World Series history.

After the fifth and final game, talking to the press as MVP of the Classic, they obviously asked him to describe the play.

His response:

“I realized what I had done when the umpire called the out at first.

That is to say, when the ball was hit, I did everything by pure instincts.

I can’t explain how or why”.

Perhaps, if I had thought about it, I would not have made the throw to first base, for fear of making an error, and allowing the batter to reach second or third.

But that’s how it happened, I insist: I can’t explain how.”

Today Brooks Robinson, who appeared in 18 All-Star Games, would have earned 45 or 50 million dollars per season.

But at his time, the most he received was $120,000 in his last year and in total, he earned $856,000.

But the life of Brooks Robinson, The Human Vacuum Cleaner, is like those good movies that you remember for a lifetime.

Rest in peace, Brooks.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Brooks, El Mejor 3ra Base en 153 años de MLB

“Finalmente, no tengo que pagar Impuestos” … Leído en una tumba.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – CUANDO fue llamado The Human Vacuum Cleaner (La aspiradora humana), el mundo del beisbol lo aprobó sin discusión.

No ha visto a nadie jugar alrededor de la tercera base como lo exhibió Brooks Robinson, quien jugó durante 22 temporadas con los Orioles de Baltimore, 1955-1977.

La semana ha sido de luto en el ambiente del deporte, porque Brooks murió el martes, en Owings Mills, un barrio de Baltimore.

Sus familiares no revelaron las causas, pero los médicos que le atendían, dijeron que ocurrió por deficiencias coronarias, a los 86 años de edad.

Disfruté personalmente las cuatro Series Mundiales con Brooks Robinson abordo, 1966 y 1970, las cuales ganaron, más las que perdieron, 1969 y 1971.

Fue El Más Valioso en la de 1970 frente a los Rojos, cuando, además de sus maravillas defensivas, bateó para 429, con par de dobles y dos jonrones.

Porque no solo eran sus habilidades sobrenaturales alrededor de la antesala, también fue muy buen bateador.

Junto con su tocayo, Frank Robinson, formó la pareja de sluggers más respetable de la época.

Entre sus muchas jugadas extraordinarias, en esa Serie de 1970 logró una inolvidable.

La pelota de un roletazo, que pasó fair cerca de la almohadilla de tercera, se abrió a territorio foul, unos tres metros tras la base.

Allá capturó Brooks con el guante volteado y, cuando se suponía la iba a conservar, tiró a primera para lograr el out por medio paso ante el asombro de todos.

Una de las más notables jugadas en la historia de las Series Mundiales.

Después del quinto y último juego, ante los periodistas como MVP del Clásico, desde luego que le pidieron describir la jugada. Su respuesta:

“Me di cuenta de lo que había hecho cuando el umpire sentenció el out en primera.

Es decir, al salir el batazo hice todo por puros instintos, no me explico cómo ni por qué.

Quizá si hubiera pensado, no tiraba a la base, por temor a hacerlo mal y permitir que el bateador llegara a segunda o a tercera.

Pero así ocurrió, insisto: no me explico cómo”.

Hoy día Brooks Robinson, quien apareció en 18 Juegos de Estrellas, hubiera cobrado 45 o 50 millones de dólares por temporada.

Pero en su época, lo más que recibió fueron $120 mil en su último año y en total cobró $856 mil.

Pero la vida de Brooks Robinson, The Human Vacuum Cleaner, es como esas buenas películas que uno recuerda durante toda la vida.

Descansa en paz, Brooks.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

