The Baseball Is A Different Game Now – El Beisbol Que Juegan Ahora Es Diferente

“You will never reach your destination if you stop to throw stones at any barking dog”… Winston Churchill
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ONE afternoon at Yankee Stadium, before a game, I asked Mexican Aurelio Rodríguez: “Do you aspire to become the best third baseman in history?”
The answer: “I think no one can match Brooks Robinson”…
** The itchy-asses write about my death as if they were going to be eternal.
The difference is that, for the work I have done, I am happy to die, and they are not, because they have not done anything, apart from wanting to be famous through brute force, very brute!…
** Manager Terry Francona is honored by the Indians as a farewell.
And he had to come out of the dugout twice to receive the ovation.
At 64 years old, not in good health, the fine gentleman retires after a triumphant career as a manager in baseball.
We will miss you, Terry…
** The last straw!
The Rays are training Austin Shenton as designated hitter.
He is not known for any position on the field.
Poor baseball!…
** No, baseball is not the same…
If you have any doubts, ask Commissioner Rob Manfred, and his partners at ESPN and FOX…
That I can tell you. Right?…
-o-o-o-
“Whoever is not liberal when young, he has no heart. “He who is not conservative when he is old, has no brain”… Winston Churchill.
-o-o-o-
** Major League Baseball in New York 2024 will be without Gerrit Cole, without Aaron Boone, without Brian Cashman and without Buck Showalker…
Take my word!…
** Historic: Johán Santana was the Major League leader in ERA three times.
In 2004 with the Mets, 2.61; in 2006 with the Twins, 2.77; and again with Minnesota in 2008, 2.53…
** Since 2003 I have been kept informed by Yardbarker Sports…
Four other natives of Latin America have won that title five times: Pedro Martínez, 2003, Red Sox, 2.22; Félix Hernández, 2010, Mariners, 2.27 and also in 2014 with 2.14; Aníbal Sánchez, 2013, Tigers, 2.57; and Julio Urías, 2022, Dodgers, 2.16…
** “New York Times” headline: “Behind the Yankees’ most miserable season in 30 years”…
Something it’s something!
** Tyler Clippard retires at 38 years of age, after pitching 17 years in the Major Leagues.
He pitched for 10 Major League teams, the last being the Nationals.
His record: 56-48, 3.16, 74 saves, 956 strikeouts…
-o-o-o-
“There are people who change parties for the sake of their principles; others change their principles for the good of their parties… Winston Churchill.
Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.
ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.
@juanvene5
jbeisbol5@aol.com
(En Español)
El beisbol que juegan ahora es diferente
“Nunca llegarás a tu destino si te detienes a tirarle piedras a cualquier perro que ladre”… Winston Churchill
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UNA tarde en Yankee Stadium, antes de un juego, pregunté al mexicano Aurelio Rodríguez: “¿Aspiras a llegar a ser el mejor tercera base de la historia?”
La respuesta: “Creo que nadie podrá igualar a Brooks Robinson”…
** Los culopicosos escriben de mi muerte como si ellos fueran a ser eternos.
La diferencia es que, por la labor realizada, estoy feliz de morir, y ellos no, porque no han hecho nada, aparte de querer ser famosos a la fuerza bruta, ¡muy bruta!…
** El manager Terry Francona, es homenajeado por los Indios como despedida.
Y él tuvo que salir dos veces del dugout a recibir la ovación.
A los 64 años, nada bien de salud, el fino caballero se retira, tras una carrera triunfal como jefe de campo en la pelota.
Te echaremos de menos, Terry…
** ¡El colmo!
Los Rays preparan a Austin Shenton como bateador designado.
No se le conoce una posición en el campo.
¡Pobre beisbol!…
** No, el beisbol no es el mismo de antes.
Si lo dudan, pregúntenle al comisionado Rob Manfred, y a sus socios de ESPN y FOX…
¡Digo yo, ¿no? …
-o-o-o-
“Quien no es liberal cuando joven, no tiene corazón. Quien no es conservador cuando es viejo, no tiene cerebro”… Winston Churchill.
-o-o-o-
** El Beisbol de Grandes Ligas en Nueva York 2024 será sin Gerrit Cole, sin Aaron Boone, sin Brian Cashman y sin Buck Showalker…
¡Yo que te digo!…
** Histórico: Johán Santana fue tres veces líder de las Grandes Ligas en efectividad.
En 2004 con los Mets, logró 2.61; el 2006, con los Twins, 2.77; y otra vez con Minnesota en 2008, 2.53…
**Desde 2003 me lo informa “Yardbarker Sports”; otros cuatro nativos de Latinoamérica han ganado ese título cinco veces: Pedro Martínez, 2003, Medias Rojas, 2.22; Félix Hernández, 2010, Marineros, 2.27 y también en 2014 con 2.14; Aníbal Sánchez, 2013, Tigres, 2.57; y Julio Urías, 2022, Dodgers, 2.16…
** “New York Times” titula: “Tras la campaña más miserable de los Yankees en los últimos 30 años”…
¡Algo es algo!…
**Se retira Tyler Clippard, a los 38 años de edad, luego de lanzar 17 años en Grandes Ligas, .
Lanzó para 10 equipos de las Mayores, el último, los Nationals.
Su récord: 56-48, 3.16, 74 salvados, 956 strikeouts…
-o-o-o-
“Hay personas que cambian de partido por el bien de sus principios; otras cambian de principios por el bien de sus partidos”... Winston Churchill.
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
ATENCIÓN– Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.
@juanvene5
