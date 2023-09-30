Connect with us

Baseball

The Baseball Is A Different Game Now – El Beisbol Que Juegan Ahora Es Diferente

“You will never reach your destination if you stop to throw stones at any barking dog”… Winston Churchill

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ONE afternoon at Yankee Stadium, before a game, I asked Mexican Aurelio Rodríguez: “Do you aspire to become the best third baseman in history?”

The answer: “I think no one can match Brooks Robinson”…

** The itchy-asses write about my death as if they were going to be eternal.

The difference is that, for the work I have done, I am happy to die, and they are not, because they have not done anything, apart from wanting to be famous through brute force, very brute!…

Terry Francona will retire at the end of the season due to health reasons.

** Manager Terry Francona is honored by the Indians as a farewell.

And he had to come out of the dugout twice to receive the ovation.

At 64 years old, not in good health, the fine gentleman retires after a triumphant career as a manager in baseball.

We will miss you, Terry…

** The last straw!

The Rays are training Austin Shenton as designated hitter.

He is not known for any position on the field.

Poor baseball!…

** No, baseball is not the same…

If you have any doubts, ask Commissioner Rob Manfred, and his partners at ESPN and FOX

That I can tell you. Right?…

-o-o-o-

“Whoever is not liberal when young, he has no heart. “He who is not conservative when he is old, has no brain”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

** Major League Baseball in New York 2024 will be without Gerrit Cole, without Aaron Boone, without Brian Cashman and without Buck Showalker…

Take my word!…

** Historic: Johán Santana was the Major League leader in ERA three times.

In 2004 with the Mets, 2.61; in 2006 with the Twins, 2.77; and again with Minnesota in 2008, 2.53…

** Since 2003 I have been kept informed by Yardbarker Sports…

Four other natives of Latin America have won that title five times: Pedro Martínez, 2003, Red Sox, 2.22; Félix Hernández, 2010, Mariners, 2.27 and also in 2014 with 2.14; Aníbal Sánchez, 2013, Tigers, 2.57; and Julio Urías, 2022, Dodgers, 2.16…

** “New York Times” headline: “Behind the Yankees’ most miserable season in 30 years”…

Something it’s something!

** Tyler Clippard retires at 38 years of age, after pitching 17 years in the Major Leagues.

He pitched for 10 Major League teams, the last being the Nationals.

His record: 56-48, 3.16, 74 saves, 956 strikeouts…

-o-o-o-

“There are people who change parties for the sake of their principles; others change their principles for the good of their parties… Winston Churchill.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

El beisbol que juegan ahora es diferente

“Nunca llegarás a tu destino si te detienes a tirarle piedras a cualquier perro que ladre”Winston Churchill

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UNA tarde en Yankee Stadium, antes de un juego, pregunté al mexicano Aurelio Rodríguez: “¿Aspiras a llegar a ser el mejor tercera base de la historia?”

La respuesta: “Creo que nadie podrá igualar a Brooks Robinson”…

** Los culopicosos escriben de mi muerte como si ellos fueran a ser eternos.

La diferencia es que, por la labor realizada, estoy feliz de morir, y ellos no, porque no han hecho nada, aparte de querer ser famosos a la fuerza bruta, ¡muy bruta!… 

** El manager Terry Francona, es homenajeado por los Indios como despedida.

El mánager Terry Francona se retirará al finalizar la temporada por razones de salud.

Y él tuvo que salir dos veces del dugout a recibir la ovación.

A los 64 años, nada bien de salud, el fino caballero se retira, tras una carrera triunfal como jefe de campo en la pelota.

Te echaremos de menos, Terry… 

** ¡El colmo!

Los Rays preparan a Austin Shenton como bateador designado.

No se le conoce una posición en el campo.

¡Pobre beisbol!… 

** No, el beisbol no es el mismo de antes. 

Si lo dudan, pregúntenle al comisionado Rob Manfred, y a sus socios de ESPN y FOX

¡Digo yo, ¿no? …

 -o-o-o-

 Quien no es liberal cuando joven, no tiene corazón. Quien no es conservador cuando es viejo, no tiene cerebro”Winston Churchill.

  -o-o-o-

 ** El Beisbol de Grandes Ligas en Nueva York 2024 será sin Gerrit Cole, sin Aaron Boone, sin Brian Cashman y sin Buck Showalker…

¡Yo que te digo!…

** Histórico:  Johán Santana fue tres veces líder de las Grandes Ligas en efectividad.

En 2004 con los Mets, logró 2.61; el 2006, con los Twins, 2.77; y otra vez con Minnesota en 2008, 2.53… 

**Desde 2003 me lo informa “Yardbarker Sports”; otros cuatro nativos de Latinoamérica han ganado ese título cinco veces: Pedro Martínez, 2003, Medias Rojas, 2.22; Félix Hernández, 2010, Marineros, 2.27 y también en 2014 con 2.14; Aníbal Sánchez, 2013, Tigres, 2.57;  y Julio Urías, 2022, Dodgers, 2.16…

 ** “New York Times” titula: “Tras la campaña más miserable de los Yankees en los últimos 30 años”…

¡Algo es algo!…

**Se retira Tyler Clippard, a los 38 años de edad, luego de lanzar 17 años en Grandes Ligas, .

Lanzó para 10 equipos de las Mayores, el último, los Nationals.

Su récord: 56-48, 3.16, 74 salvados, 956 strikeouts…

 -o-o-o-

 “Hay personas que cambian de partido por el bien de sus principios; otras cambian de principios por el bien de sus partidos”... Winston Churchill.

 Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN– Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelotaen la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”

 @juanvene5

 jbeisbol5@aol.com

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball

en English
en Englishit Italianes Spanish