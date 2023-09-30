The Baseball Is A Different Game Now – El Beisbol Que Juegan Ahora Es Diferente

“You will never reach your destination if you stop to throw stones at any barking dog”… Winston Churchill

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ONE afternoon at Yankee Stadium, before a game, I asked Mexican Aurelio Rodríguez: “Do you aspire to become the best third baseman in history?”

The answer: “I think no one can match Brooks Robinson”…

** The itchy-asses write about my death as if they were going to be eternal.

The difference is that, for the work I have done, I am happy to die, and they are not, because they have not done anything, apart from wanting to be famous through brute force, very brute!…

** Manager Terry Francona is honored by the Indians as a farewell.

And he had to come out of the dugout twice to receive the ovation.

At 64 years old, not in good health, the fine gentleman retires after a triumphant career as a manager in baseball.

We will miss you, Terry…

** The last straw!

The Rays are training Austin Shenton as designated hitter.

He is not known for any position on the field.

Poor baseball!…

** No, baseball is not the same…

If you have any doubts, ask Commissioner Rob Manfred, and his partners at ESPN and FOX…

That I can tell you. Right?…

-o-o-o-

“Whoever is not liberal when young, he has no heart. “He who is not conservative when he is old, has no brain”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

** Major League Baseball in New York 2024 will be without Gerrit Cole, without Aaron Boone, without Brian Cashman and without Buck Showalker…

Take my word!…

** Historic: Johán Santana was the Major League leader in ERA three times.

In 2004 with the Mets, 2.61; in 2006 with the Twins, 2.77; and again with Minnesota in 2008, 2.53…

** Since 2003 I have been kept informed by Yardbarker Sports…

Four other natives of Latin America have won that title five times: Pedro Martínez, 2003, Red Sox, 2.22; Félix Hernández, 2010, Mariners, 2.27 and also in 2014 with 2.14; Aníbal Sánchez, 2013, Tigers, 2.57; and Julio Urías, 2022, Dodgers, 2.16…

** “New York Times” headline: “Behind the Yankees’ most miserable season in 30 years”…

Something it’s something!

** Tyler Clippard retires at 38 years of age, after pitching 17 years in the Major Leagues.

He pitched for 10 Major League teams, the last being the Nationals.

His record: 56-48, 3.16, 74 saves, 956 strikeouts…

-o-o-o-

“There are people who change parties for the sake of their principles; others change their principles for the good of their parties… Winston Churchill.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

El beisbol que juegan ahora es diferente

“Nunca llegarás a tu destino si te detienes a tirarle piedras a cualquier perro que ladre”… Winston Churchill

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UNA tarde en Yankee Stadium, antes de un juego, pregunté al mexicano Aurelio Rodríguez: “¿Aspiras a llegar a ser el mejor tercera base de la historia?”

La respuesta: “Creo que nadie podrá igualar a Brooks Robinson”…

** Los culopicosos escriben de mi muerte como si ellos fueran a ser eternos.

La diferencia es que, por la labor realizada, estoy feliz de morir, y ellos no, porque no han hecho nada, aparte de querer ser famosos a la fuerza bruta, ¡muy bruta!…

** El manager Terry Francona, es homenajeado por los Indios como despedida.

Y él tuvo que salir dos veces del dugout a recibir la ovación.

A los 64 años, nada bien de salud, el fino caballero se retira, tras una carrera triunfal como jefe de campo en la pelota.

Te echaremos de menos, Terry…

** ¡El colmo!

Los Rays preparan a Austin Shenton como bateador designado.

No se le conoce una posición en el campo.

¡Pobre beisbol!…

** No, el beisbol no es el mismo de antes.

Si lo dudan, pregúntenle al comisionado Rob Manfred, y a sus socios de ESPN y FOX…

¡Digo yo, ¿no? …

-o-o-o-

“Quien no es liberal cuando joven, no tiene corazón. Quien no es conservador cuando es viejo, no tiene cerebro”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

** El Beisbol de Grandes Ligas en Nueva York 2024 será sin Gerrit Cole, sin Aaron Boone, sin Brian Cashman y sin Buck Showalker…

¡Yo que te digo!…

** Histórico: Johán Santana fue tres veces líder de las Grandes Ligas en efectividad.

En 2004 con los Mets, logró 2.61; el 2006, con los Twins, 2.77; y otra vez con Minnesota en 2008, 2.53…

**Desde 2003 me lo informa “Yardbarker Sports”; otros cuatro nativos de Latinoamérica han ganado ese título cinco veces: Pedro Martínez, 2003, Medias Rojas, 2.22; Félix Hernández, 2010, Marineros, 2.27 y también en 2014 con 2.14; Aníbal Sánchez, 2013, Tigres, 2.57; y Julio Urías, 2022, Dodgers, 2.16…

** “New York Times” titula: “Tras la campaña más miserable de los Yankees en los últimos 30 años”…

¡Algo es algo!…

**Se retira Tyler Clippard, a los 38 años de edad, luego de lanzar 17 años en Grandes Ligas, .

Lanzó para 10 equipos de las Mayores, el último, los Nationals.

Su récord: 56-48, 3.16, 74 salvados, 956 strikeouts…

-o-o-o-

“Hay personas que cambian de partido por el bien de sus principios; otras cambian de principios por el bien de sus partidos”... Winston Churchill.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN– Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

