The Best One Of The 118 World Series – La Mejor De Las 118  Series Mundiales

“Each one is as God made him, and many times even worse”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – WORLD Series Month.

Days to remember the most bombastic of the 118 plays so far.

Reds 4 – Red Sox 3.

Even the three days in Boston (Saturday the 18th, Sunday the 19th and Monday the 20th) without being able to play, because of the cold weather and the rain, were one 100 percent enjoyable in that October of 1975.

The Red Sox people organized enough events to keep us up the minute about the news, and very entertained.

There were dozens of press conferences. Both teams, as they could not practice at Fenway Park due to that bad weather, did so indoors on high school fields on the outskirts of the city, they took reporters to watch them, and every day we received newsletters with much information.

Plus, those seven games were the best baseball ever played up to this date, in these classics.

Even the sixth game, on Tuesday the 21st, which lasted 12 innings (Red Sox 7, Reds 6), is considered the most spectacular since 1846, when the Rules of Baseball began to be applied.

It was when, in the bottom of the twelfth inning, with the score tied, Carlton Fisk blasted a line drive to the fair-foul corner in the left field.

From the batter’s box, Fisk tried with both hands to “help” keep the ball fair and over the fences.

He did!, while the public was delirious.

Fenway Park went crazy!

Since then, the fair pole in that corner has been called Fisk Pole.

Every pitch, every play, seemed like the work of the bests suspense scriptwriters.

Everyone played amazingly wonderful.

And best of all, Pete Rose, who was named the Most Valuable Player, with a .370 batting average.

Tany Pérez connected three homers.

In the third game six balls were hit over the fences, three by each team; Johnny Bench, David Concepción, César Gerónimo, Carlton Fisk, Bernie Carbo and Dwight Evans.

In the eleventh inning of that same sixth game, when Pete Rose came to bat, commented: “What a great game and Series we are playing, right!?”

The catcher, Fisk, responded: “Incredible, everything has been the best.”

To which the chief umpire Dave Davidson, added: “Okay guys, your are right, but let’s keep playing.”

Reds manager Sparky Anderson said at the end of the Series: “See! “We are the best baseball team… but not by much.”

Perhaps the other manager, Darrell Johnson, would have said the same thing if they had won the Series.

It’s been 48 years since such amazing feats!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

La Mejor De Las 118 Series Mundiales

“Cada uno es como Dios lo hizo, y aún peor muchas veces”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – MES de la Serie Mundial.

Días para recordar la más rimbombante de las 118 jugadas hasta ahora.

Rojos 4 – Medias Rojas 3.

Hasta los tres días en Boston (sábado 18, domingo 19 y lunes 20) sin poder jugar, por el frío y la lluvia, fueron para disfrutar al ciento por ciento en aquel octubre de 1975.

La gente de los Medias Rojas organizó suficientes eventos para mantenernos en las noticias, y muy entretenidos.

Hubo docenas de conferencias de prensa, los dos equipos, como no podían practicar en Fenway Park por ese mal tiempo, lo hicieron bajo techo en campos de high schools en las afueras de la ciudad, a los periodistas nos llevaban a verlos, y a diario recibíamos boletines repletos de informaciones.

Más, los siete juegos fueron el mejor beisbol jugado hasta hoy, en estos clásicos. Incluso, el sexto, del martes 21, que se prolongó hasta los 12 innings (Medias Rojas 7 Rojos 6), es considerado el más espectacular desde 1846, cuando se comenzaron a aplicar las Reglas del Beisbol.

Fue cuando, en la segunda entrada del décimo segundo inning, con la pizarra empatada, Carlton Fisk conectó enorme línea hacia el rincón de fair-foul por el left field.

Desde la caja de bateo, Fisk trataba con sus dos manos, de ayudar a la bola para mantenerla en fair y sobre las bardas.

¡Lo logró!, mientras el público deliraba. Fenway Park era una locura.

Desde entonces, al poste de fair de esa esquina, es llamado Fisk Pole.

Cada lanzamiento, cada jugada, parecía obra del mejor de los libretistas de suspenso.

Todos jugaban a la altura de las maravillas. Y mejor que todos, Pete Rose, quien fue El Más Valioso, con .370 de promedio al bate.

Tany Pérez disparó tres jonrones.

En el tercer juego sacaron seis cuadrangulares, tres cada equipo, por Johnny Bench, David Concepción, César Gerónimo, Carlton Fisk, Bernie Carbo y Dwight Evans.

En el décimo primer inning de aquel sexto juego, Pete Rose fue a batear, y comentó: “¡Qué clase de juego y de Serie estamos jugando, ¿no?!”.

El catcher, Fisk, le respondió: “Increíble, todo ha sido lo máximo”.

A lo que agregó en chief umpire, Dave Davidson: “De acuerdo, muchachos, pero sigamos jugando”.

El mánager de los Rojos, Sparky Anderson, dijo al final de la Serie: “¡Comprobado! Somos el mejor equipo de beisbol… pero no por mucha diferencia”.

Quizá el otro mánager, Darrell Johnson, habría dicho lo mismo de haber ganado la Serie.

¡Estamos a 48 años de tales hazañas!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5