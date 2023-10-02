Letters From The Beyond: From Bill Klem to Ángel Hernández – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Bill Klem Para Ángel Hernández

From my consideration:

AGAIN, you, Ángel Hernández, have managed to sicken stomach and brain of all of baseball, with a call that doesn’t even seem like a mistake, since you only portrait imbecility.

Why so often, Mr. Hernández?

Yes, Mr. Hernández, all umpires make mistakes.

I too, during my 37 years (1905 and 1941) dressed in black in the National League, made mistakes sometimes.

But not so often, nor in such easy calls.

That last one of you called against Bryce Harper, was an example of how you work to just be the worst umpire in history.

A call that did not require to be immediate, that gave you time to think about it, because it was an appeal about a swing.

And you failed miserably, without mercy, without compassion.

You called Harper strikeout, when he clearly did not even attempt to swing at the outside pitch.

What need do you have to be so clumsy, to display yourself with such inability so often!

Since Commissioner Rob Manfred does not fire you due to lack of authority and fear of another lawsuit, please leave by your own decision,

I beg and order you to do so.

Your 31 years umpiring in the Major Leagues, have been the worst since baseball existed.

Most of the hundreds of umpires in the Majors have been acceptable, fair or very good.

I remember the picturesque Ron Luciano, the Cuban Armando Rodríguez, the Mexican Alfonso Márquez, the Puerto Rican Roberto Ortiz, Ramón De Jesús, Dominican; to Manuel González, from Venezuela.

The first black umpire in the Major Leagues, Emmett Ashford.

And I can also mention with admiration some who did not work in the Majors, but were excellent, such as Raúl (El Chino) Atán, from Cuba; Roberto Olivo, Gualberto Acosta and Juan Loaiza, from Venezuela.

When they protested a call, Gualberto used to respond with all seriousness: “The only one who is never wrong is the Holy Father.”

And I remember that one afternoon when the organist from a Major League stadium was fired, because when the four umpires appeared on the field, he played a melody called The Four Blind Birds.

I can remember a lot of good and not so good, both mine and other umpires, but nothing as bad, as detestable, as irresponsible, as your work.

Plus, you are so ridiculous, that you also file a lawsuit against Major League Baseball for discrimination, because you are not assigned to special events.

What a toupee! It is already an attack against baseball, to let you work regular calendar games.

I don’t wish anything to you.

I wish baseball that you leave, as soon as this afternoon, or sooner, if possible… Bill.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Bill Klem Para Ángel Hernández

De mi consideración:

OTRA vez ha logrado, usted, Ángel Hernández, revolverle el estómago y el cerebro a todo el beisbol, con una sentencia que ni equivocación parece, ya que sólo tiene fisonomía de imbecilidad.

¿Por qué tan seguido, señor Hernández?

Sí, señor Hernández, todos los umpires nos equivocamos.

Yo también durante mis 37 años (1905 y 1941) vestido de negro en la Liga Nacional, me equivoqué algunas veces. Pero no tan seguido, ni en sentencias tan fáciles.

Esa última suya contra Bryce Harper fue un ejemplo de cómo se labora para ser el peor umpire en la historia.

Una sentencia que no le exigía ser inmediata, que le daba tiempo a pensarla, porque era una apelación acerca de un swing. Y Ud. la falló estrepitosamente, sin piedad, sin compasión.

Dejó strikeout a Harper, quien estuvo muy lejos de hacerle swing a aquel lanzamiento.

¡Qué necesidad tiene Ud. de ser tan torpe, de exhibirse con tal incapacidad tan seguido!

Como el comisionado Rob Manfred no lo despide por falta de autoridad y por temor a otra demanda, váyase por decisión propia, se lo ruego y se lo ordeno.

Sus 31 años en estas labores en Grandes Ligas han sido los peores desde que existe el beisbol.

La mayoría de los centenares de umpires habidos en las Mayores hemos sido aceptables, justos o muy buenos.

Recuerdo al pintoresco Ron Luciano, al cubano Armando Rodríguez, al mexicano Alfonso Márquez, al puertorriqueño Roberto Ortiz, a Ramón De Jesús, dominicano; a Manuel González, de Venezuela.

Al primer negro en Grandes Ligas, Emmett Ashford.

Y puedo citar con admiración también a algunos que no actuaron en las Mayores, pero fueron excelentes, como Raúl (El Chino) Atán, de Cuba; Roberto Olivo, Gualberto Acosta y Juan Loaiza, de Venezuela.

Cuando le protestaban alguna sentencia, Gualberto solía responder con toda seriedad: “El único que no se equivoca es Papá Dios”.

Y recuerdo que una tarde expulsaron de un estadio de Grandes Liga al organista, porque al aparecer los cuatro umpires en el terreno, interpretó una melodía llamada Los Cuatro Pájaros Ciegos.

Puedo recordar mucho de bueno y de no tan bueno, tanto mío como de otros umpires, pero nada tan malo, tan detestable, tan irresponsable, como su trabajo.

Además, es tan ridículo, que ha demandado a Major League Baseball por discriminación, ya que no lo llevan a eventos especiales.

¡Qué tupé! Ya es un atentado contra el beisbol, dejarlo actuar en juegos de los calendarios regulares.

A Ud. no le deseo nada.

Al beisbol le deseo que Ud. se vaya, tan pronto como esta tarde, o antes, de ser posible… Bill.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

