Wakefield, The Boston Knuckleballer, Dies – Muere Wakefield, El ‘Knuckleballer’ De Boston

“Love can do everything, but only if one wants to”… Victor Hugo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, otherwise, I cannot answer you. Appreciated!

Aldovis Sierra X. from Santiago de Cuba, asks: “Is it true that Tim Wakefield passed away?”

Dear friend Al: Yes, the day before yesterday, Sunday, we woke up with the bad news that the famous knuckleball pitcher, with 17 triumphant seasons with the Red Sox, since 1996, died, victim of brain cancer, at just 57 years of age.

It seems the Holy Father needs to put together a roster of pure stars.

Wake finish his career with a record of 200-180, 4.41, 2,156 strikeouts.

Lately, he was working as a television commentator with the Boston team.

Fernando R. Berra LaC. from Caracas, explains: “To confirm what you wrote about Brooks Robinson, I am going to compare his TZ with other infielders.

The TZ was the most important statistic to indicate defensive capacity.

It was used until 2001, when it was replaced with the DRS, which is the same.

Brooks left TZ of 294, in 2,870 games, 24,993 innings.

Ozzie Smith, 239, 2,511 games and 21,785 innings.

Luis Aparicio, 149, in 2,599 games, 22,406 innings.

Omar Vizquel, 84, with 2,709 games and 22,960 innings.”

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “What has been the fewest and most pitches by a pitcher in a nine-inning complete game?”

Dear friend Jeity: The lowest number of pitches, 62, by the Venezuelan Germán Márquez (Rockies), on May 17, 2021.

However, the Mets beat him, 1-0.

The most, 235, by Nolan Ryan (Angels), on July 14, 1974, when he help his team beat the Red Sox 4-3.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, says: “To the reader (Rosario Peñaranda), who asked why you never write favorably about Venezuelans, I can attest to the fact, that you have written, in books and columns, lots of good and positives stories about Omar Vizquel, Miguel Cabrera, David Concepción, Luis Aparicio, Antonio Armas, Manny Trillo, Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, Luis (El Grande) Aparicio, Luis (the son) Aparicio, Víctor Davalillo, César Tovar and Oswaldo Guillén, just to name a few.

You also write good stories about American, Cuban, Japanese, Chinese players, and other nationalities.

It is quite enjoyable and entertaining to read your columns, totally dedicated to baseball as the universal sport that it is.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Fallece Wakefield El Del Knuckleball

“El amor todo lo puede, pero solo si uno quiere”… Víctor Hugo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Agradecido.

Aldovis Sierra X. de Santiago de Cuba, pregunta: “¿Cierto que murió Tim Wakefield?”

Amigo Al: Sí, anteayer domingo, amanecimos con la mala nueva de que el célebre del knuckleball, de las 17 temporadas triunfales con los Medias Rojas, desde 1996, pereció, víctima de cáncer en el cerebro, apenas a los 57 años de edad.

Tal parece que Papa Dios necesita armar un roster con puros estelares.

Wake dejó record de 200-180, 4.41, dos mil 156 strikeouts.

Últimamente, trabajaba como comentarista por televisión con el equipo de Boston.

Fernando R. Berra LaC. de Caracas, expone: “Para confirmar lo que escribió acerca de Brooks Robinson, voy a comparar su TZ con otros infielders.

La TZ era la estadística más importante para señalar la capacidad defensiva.

Se usó hasta 2001, cuando se sustituyó con la DRS, que es lo mismo.

Brooks dejó TZ de 294, en 2.870 juegos, 24.993 innings. Ozzie Smith, 239, 2.511 juegos y 21.785 innings. Luis Aparicio, 149, en 2.599 juegos, 22.406 innings.

Omar Vizquel, 84, con 2.709 juegos y 22.960 innings.”

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el menor y el mayor número de lanzamientos por un lanzador en juego completo de nueve innings?”

Amigo Jeity: La menor cantidad, 62, por el venezolano, Germán Márquez (Rockies), el 17 de mayo de 2021.

Sin embargo, los Mets le ganaron, 1-0.

La mayor cantidad, 235, por Nolan Ryan (Angelinos), el 14 de julio de 1974, cuando ayudó a derrotar a los Medias Rojas 4-3.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, dice: “Al lector (Rosario Peñaranda), quien te preguntó por qué nunca escribes favorable acerca de los venezolanos, puedo decirle que recuerdo que has escrito, en libros y en columnas, mucho de bueno y favorable sobre Omar Vizquel, Miguel Cabrera, David Concepción, Luis Aparicio, Antonio Armas, Manny Trillo, Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, Luis (El Grande) Aparicio, Luis (el hijo) Aparicio, Víctor Davalillo, César Tovar y Oswaldo Guillén, por mencionar unos pocos.

También escribes cosas buenas sobre jugadores estadounidenses, cubanos, japoneses, chinos y otras nacionalidades, etc.

Es siempre muy divertido leer su columna, dedicada abiertamente al beisbol como deporte universal que es”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

