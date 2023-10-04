Regino Otero, Just Pure Baseball – Regino Otero, Puro Beisbol

“Study, study and continue studying… Prepare for professional life and prepare again”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you. Appreciated.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, reports and asks: “There are two practically new teams in the postseason.

And I take the risk betting on the Rangers, the ones at the Sta. Fe coffee table..

I like how they play, with heart and brain at the same time.

And you, who are you going for?”

Friend Beto: I don’t have a favorite.

I have only said that a World Series, a repeat of the 2021 one, Astros-Bravos, should be sensational.

Freddy Torres from Caracas, protests: “Regardless of your position regarding baseball issues, I do not agree when some media outlets take advantage of that to gain followers and advertising.

“In Miguel Cabrera’s farewell game, broadcast by IVC, they transmitted messages in which some of the audience ranted against Juan Vené.

“I wrote to them at that time, indicating how unprofessional and classless that seemed to me, urging them to apologize and dedicate themselves to the moment at hand.

Obviously they didn’t.

I repeat: what unprofessionalism, gentlemen of IVC.

Greetings/Best Regards

Doctor Freddy Torres A.

System Consultant

Gustavo Rodríguez, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “What other shortstops did the Orioles have in the 14-year period of Cal Ripken’s string of consecutive games?

And can you tell us something about Regino Otero?”

Dear friend Tavo: That amazing streak lasted more than 16 seasons, between May 30, 1982 and September 19, 1998, for 2,632 consecutive games.

And be amazed! When Ripken came to the Orioles, manager Earl Weaver planned to use him as a utility man, even his first game was at third base.

Now, during the record, they had infielders of various positions for emergencies.

About Regino Otero: manager, coach, scout, one hundred percent baseball character.

He managed the Sugar Kings of Havana between 1954 and 1956 and also in the Cuban and Mexican championships.

But it was in Venezuela where he achieved his greatest success, guiding the Industriales de Valencia to three titles, those of 1955-1956, 1957-1958 and 1958-1959; and the Leones del Caracas to four, 1961-1962, 1963-1964, 1966-1968 and 1967-1968.

Mr. Otero died of a heart attack in Hialeah, Florida, on October 21, 1988, the day after the World Series ended, Dodgers 4-Athletics 1.

(En Español)

Regino Otero, Puro Beisbol

“Estudia, estudia y sigue estudiando… Prepárate para la vida profesional y vuélvete a preparar”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, informa y pregunta: “Hay dos equipos prácticamente nuevos en la postemporada. Y me arriesgo a apostar por los Rangers, a los de la mesa del café “Sta. Fe”. Me gusta como juegan, con el corazón y con el cerebro a la vez. Y tú, ¿a quién le vas?” Amigo Beto: No tengo favorito. Solo he dicho que una Serie Mundial, reprise de la de 2021, Astros-Bravos, debería resultar sensacional.

Freddy Torres de Caracas, protesta: “Independientemente de su postura respecto a temas del baseball, no estoy de acuerdo cuando algunos medios aprovechan eso para hacerse de seguidores y de publicidad. “En el juego de despedida de Miguel Cabrera, transmitido por IVC, transmitieron mensajes en los cuales, algunos de la audiencia, despotricaban de Juan Vené.

“Les escribí en ese momento, indicando lo poco profesional y la falta de clase que me parecía eso, conminándolos a disculparse y dedicarse al momento que se vivía.

Obviamente no lo hicieron.

Repito: qué poco profesionalismo señores de IVC.

Saludos/Best Regards

Doctor Freddy Torres A.

System Consultant

Gustavo Rodríguez, de Santigo de Chile, pregunta: “¿Qué otros shortstops tuvieron los Orioles en el período de 14 años de la cadena de juegos seguidos de Cal Ripken?.

Y ¿puedes contarnos algo de Regino Otero?”

Amigo Tavo: Esa asombrosa seguidilla fue de más de 16 temporadas, entre el 30 de mayo de 1982 y el 19 de septiembre de 1998, para los 2632 juegos consecutivos.

Y ¡asómbrate!, cuando Ripken llegó a los Orioles, el mánager Earl Weaver, proyectaba utilizarlo como utility, incluso, su primer juego fue en tercera base.

Ahora, durante el récord, tenían infielders de varias posiciones para emergencias.

Regino Otero, manager, coach, scout, cien por ciento personaje del beisbol.

Dirigió a los Reyes Azucareros de La Habana entre 1954 y 1956 y también en los campeonatos de Cuba y de México.

Pero fue en Venezuela donde logró sus mayores éxitos, guiando a los Industriales de Valencia a tres títulos, los de 1955-1956, 1957-1958 y 1958-1959; y a los Leones del Caracas a cuatro, 1961-1962, 1963-1964, 1966-1968 y 1967-1968.

Murió Regino por un infarto, en Hialeah, Florida, el 21 de octubre de 1988, el día siguiente de terminada la Serie Mundial, Dodgers 4-Atléticos 1.

