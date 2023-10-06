Another Sandy Koufax With The Blue Jays – Otro Sandy Koufax, Y De Los Blue Jays

“Pedophiles are no longer the greatest danger to children, but their cell phones”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE Blue Jays were eliminated, but they have the best prospect among the pitchers now playing in the Arizona Fall League. His name is Ricky Tiedemann, Californian, 21 years old.

He constantly throws a fastball over 96 miles per hour, is very controlled, and is compared to Sandy Koufax. Plus, in two seasons he has risen from the Rookie League to Triple A, with an ERA of 2.71 in 122.2 innings.

** The triumphant note during the start of the postseason was Royce Lewis (Twins) for his pair of home runs against the Blue Jays, for a 3-0 victory,on their way to the series for the League title.

** After the last act of the umpire Ángel Hernández, his victim Bryce Harper, in protest, threw his helmet into the stands, and a 10-year-old boy named Hayden Dorfman, caught it and, after the game, got Harper to sing it.

** The Yankees have decided, so far, to continue with Aaron Boone as manager.

But they are going to offer Buck Showalker a job as a bench coach, according to the New York Post.

** “If you are on base at second and there is another runner on third, don’t go too far from the base.

And even less if you are the tying run!

That’s what one hears it since childhood, but Vladimir Guerrero didn’t, so he was surprised, his Blue Jays were eliminated, and the Twins moved on to the series, starting tomorrow, for the League title with the Astros.

-o-o-o-

“Whoever donates to charity in secret, is twice as generous”… Luis Sandrini.

-o-o-o-

** The Orioles’ rotation is considered the best of this postseason. It is compared with that of Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Pat Dobson and Mike Cuéllar.

Add some good luck guys!

** Favorites: The Orioles in the American League and the Braves in the National League.

** Dodgers’ manager Dave Robert has trumpeted that Mookie Betts deserves the title of National League MVP over Ronald Acuña.

Well, tomorrow is another day; we’ll see!

** The most eligible of the candidates for the 2024 Hall of Fame is one who appears for the first time on the lists, Adrián Beltré.

I will vote for him, because I believe he deserves it.

** By the way, they have already registered all of us, the electors who are going to vote this time. The Baseball Writers Association renews its members’ voting rights each year.

There are more than 700 members of the Association, but only about 400 of us meet the requirements to be electors.

-o-o-o-

“Marriage and relatives cause many inconveniences”… Miguel de Cervantes.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Otro Sandy Koufax Y De Los Blue Jays

“Los pedófilos ya no son el mayor peligro para los niños, sino sus celulares”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LOS Blue Jays fueron eliminados, pero tienen al mejor prospecto entre los lanzadores que juegan ahora en la Arizona Fall League. Su nombre es Ricky Tiedemann, californiano, de 21 años.

Tira la recta permanentemente sobre las 96 millas por hora, es muy controlado, lo comparan con Sandy Koufax y en dos temporadas ha ascendido de la Liga de Novatos a Triple A, con efectividad de 2.71 en 122.2 innings.

** La nota triunfal del comienzo de la postemporada fue Royce Lewis (Twins) por su par de jonrones frente a los Blue Jays, para victoria de 3-0, hacia la serie por el título de la Liga.

** Tras la última barrabasada del umpire, Ángel Hernández, su víctima, Bryce Harper, como protesta, tiró el casco al público, y lo atrapó el niño de 10 años Hayden Dorfman, quien después del juego, consiguió que se lo firmara Harper.

** Los Yankees han decidido, hasta ahora, seguir con Aaron Boone de mánager.

Pero van a ofrecerle a Buck Showalker, trabajo como coach del banco, según publicó ayer el New York Post.

** “Si estás embasado en segunda y hay otro corredor en tercera, no te separes mucho de la base.

¡Y menos si eres el empate!”

Así lo oye uno desde infantil, pero Vladimir Guerrero no, por lo que lo sorprendieron, sus Blue Jays quedaron eliminados, y los Twins van a la serie, a comenzar mañana, por el título con los Astros.

-o-o-o-

“Quien disimula su caridad, es doblemente generoso”… Luis Sandrini.

-o-o-o-

** La rotación de los Orioles es considerada la mejor de esta postemporada.

La comparan con aquella histórica de Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Pat Dobson y Mike Cuéllar.

¡Qué, además haya suerte, muchachones!

** Favoritos: Los Orioles por la Liga Americana y los Bravos por la Nacional.

** El mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Robert, ha pregonado que Mookie Betts merece el título de Más Valioso de la Liga Nacional, sobre Ronald Acuña.

¡Amanecerá y veremos!

** El más elegible de los candidatos al Hall de la Fama 2024, es uno que aparece por primera vez en las planillas, Adrián Beltré.

Yo votaré por él, porque considero que lo merece.

** Por cierto, ya registraron a quienes vamos a votar esta vez. La Baseball Writers Association renueva cada año el derecho a votar de sus miembros.

Somos más de 700 los integrantes de la Asociación, pero solo cerca de 400, reunimos las condiciones de electores.

-o-o-o-

“El casamiento y los parientes causan muchos inconvenientes”… Miguel de Cervantes.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

