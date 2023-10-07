Only One Hispanic Shortstop in the HOF – Solo Un Shortstop Hispano en el HOF

“What is not valued, in the long run is mourned”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE first Rules of baseball did not contemplate the position of shortstop.

That position did not exist, but there were four outfielders.

The baseball player and doctor Daniel Lucius (Doc) Adams, invented the shortstop, and has not been elevated to the Hall of Fame, even though he also contributed many other important facets of the game.

He was one of the most creative pioneers in favor of the sport and his organization.

And for their contributions to perfecting baseball in its beginnings, Alexander Joy Cartwright, Henry Chadwick, George Wright and Harry Wright, among others, have been elevated to the HOF.

But not Adams, president of the first team to use the Rules, the Knickerbockers, for whom he played since 1845, first in the outfield and later as their shortstop.

It occurred to him to invent the position in 1847, convinced that the second and third basemen, required another infielder to guarantee better defense, just as he also concluded that the outfielders needed help to throw the ball towards the infield, using that relay or cut-off man.

It was said in New York that Dr. Adams was very charitable, and only charged patients who had the means to pay.

Often, among his prescriptions to patients, an advise to “play baseball, no less than once a week” also appeared.

He was sure that this was very healthy.

In addition, he also invented the leather lining of the balls, because in the beginning they were finished with the same threads that made them up (yarn, wick and thread). It was also him who came up with the current design of the bats.

Daniel Lucius (Doc) Adams was born on November 1, 1814.

He died on January 3, 1899, at 84.

The shortstops elevated to the Hall of Fame have been 28, among them, only one from Latin America, Luis Aparicio.

Here their names, in alphabetical order:

Luis Aparicio in 1984, Luke Appling 1964, Dave Bancroft 1971, Ernie Banks 1977, Lou Boudreau 1970, Joe Cronin 1956, George Davis 1998, Travis Jackson 1982, Hughie Jennings 1945, Derek Jeter 2020, Barry Larkin 2012, John Henry Lloyd 1977, Rabbit Maranville 1954, Paul Molitor 2004, Pee Wee Reese 1984, Cal Ripken 2007, Phil Rizzuto 1994, Joe Sewell 1977, Ozzie Smith 2002, Joe Tinker 1946, Alan Trammell 2018, Arky Vaughan 1985, Honus Wagner 1936, Bobby Wallace 1953, John Montgomery Ward 1964, Willie Wells 1997, George Wright 1937, Robin Yount 1999.

Yes, Daniel Lucius Adams is missing.

Robin Yount started as a shortstop and was later converted to an outfielder; and Ernie Banks played first base for the last half of his career.

(En Español)

Solo Un Shortstop Hispano en el HOF

“Lo que no se valora, a la larga se llora”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las primeras Reglas del beisbol no contemplaban al shortstop. Esa posición no no existía, pero los outfielders eran cuatro.

El pelotero y médico, Daniel Lucius (Doc) Adams, inventó el shortstop, y no ha sido elevado al Hall de la Fama, aún cuando, además aportó muchos otros detalles importantes al juego.

Fue uno de los pioneros más creativos en favor de este deporte y de su organización.

Y por sus aportes para perfeccionar del beisbol en sus comienzos, han sido elevados, entre otros, Alexander Joy Cartwright, Henry Chadwick, George Wright y Harry Wright.

Pero no Adams, presidente del primer equipo que utilizó las Reglas, los Knickerbockers, para quienes jugó desde 1845, primero en el outfield y después como shortstop.

Se le ocurrió inventar la posición en 1847, convencido de que el segunda y el tercera bases, requerían de otro infielder para garantizar mejor defensiva, igual que concluyó en que los outfielders necesitaban ayuda para tirar la pelota hacia el cuadro, valiéndose de ese relevo o cut-off man.

Del médico Adams, se decía en Nueva York que era muy caritativo, y solo les cobraba a los pacientes con capacidad económica.

A menudo, entre sus recetas, aparecía la recomendación de “jugar al beisbol, no menos de una vez a la semana”.

Estaba seguro de que eso resultaba muy saludable.

Además, también inventó el forro de cuero de las pelotas, porque en los comienzos eran terminadas con las mismas hebras que las formaban (estambre, pabilo e hilo). Igualmente fue a él, a quien se le ocurrió el diseño actual de los bates.

Daniel Lucius (Doc) Adams, nació el primero de noviembre de 1814.

Murió el tres de enero de 1899, a los 84 años.

Los shortstops elevados al Hall de la Fama han sido 28, y solo uno de Latinoamérica, Luis Aparicio.

Aquí sus nombres, por orden alfabético:

Luis Aparicio en 1984, Luke Appling 1964, Dave Bancroft 1971, Ernie Banks 1977, Lou Boudreau 1970, Joe Cronin 1956, George Davis 1998, Travis Jackson 1982, Hughie Jennings 1945, Derek Jeter 2020, Barry Larkin 2012, John Henry Lloyd 1977, Rabbit Maranville 1954, Paul Molitor 2004, Pee Wee Reese 1984, Cal Ripken 2007, Phil Rizzuto 1994, Joe Sewell 1977, Ozzie Smith 2002, Joe Tinker 1946, Alan Trammell 2018, Arky Vaughan 1985, Honus Wagner 1936, Bobby Wallace 1953, John Montgomery Ward 1964, Willie Wells 1997, George Wright 1937, Robin Yount 1999.

Sí, falta Daniel Lucius Adams.

Robin Yount comenzó como shortstop y después fue convertido en outfielder; y Ernie Banks jugó en primera base la última mitad de su carrera.

