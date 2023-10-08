“El Gringo Malo” Narrates In His Own Language – “El Gringo Malo” Narra En Su Propio Idioma

“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak, it is also what it takes to sit and listen”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -He is called El Gringo Malo, but nobody knows if it is because he is a terrible baseball narrator, a bad person, or for both at once.

His real name is Bill Kulik, and he is the one entrusted with narrating Phillies games, without being understood in Spanish, English, or Spanglish, because he uses a language of his own creation.

He can accomplished such ridiculousness, because his superior or boss, does not understand our language and believes that El Gringo Malo narrates in perfect Spanish.

This a common case, given that ESPN and FOX use bad narrators and commentators, who have no idea what our well-spoken language is, because the executives of those networks do not understand Spanish.

It is a common to hear that anyone who has played in the Major Leagues can appear in front of a microphone to broadcast hours of nonsense.

Having played in the Major Leagues, of course, does not guarantee any language preparation.

That happens only in Spanish, because the good ones who have been big leaguers and broadcasters, appear in the English broadcasts.

An example is Alex Rodríguez, who does a great as a commentator.

Now, the case of the El Gringo Malo has had such an impact, that the New York Times has dedicated enough space to it and not exactly to describe him as a good narrator.

The newspaper published: “Bill Kulik mixes English with Spanglish and Spanish, producing something that, possibly, not even he himself understands.”

And the Times reports that the gentleman causes irritation and anger, to Spanish-speaking listeners, or everyone.

The use of our language in baseball is very accommodating, because the game demands it and accepts it. And because it has been a tradition for more than a century.

For example, in Spanish it sounds better, more appropriate, to say shortstop than campo corto.

Same as left field, center field or right field, instead of jardín izquierdo, jardín central or jardín derecho.

And no one would understand if someone calls perfecto instead of calling strike.

But it is accepted with pleasure to say pitcher or to say lanzador.

It’s a matter of habit.

Or as I insist, tradition.

But what happened with El Gringo Malo is the height of impudence and the reason why he has created chaos in Philadelphia and surroundings, where there is a very large and thriving Hispanic community.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

“El Gringo Malo” Narra En Un Idioma Propio

“El coraje es lo que se necesita para pararse y hablar, también es lo que se necesita para sentarse y escuchar”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo llaman El Gringo Malo, pero se ignora si es porque es un pésimo narrador de beisbol, porque es mala persona o por los dos motivos al mismo tiempo.

Su nombre auténtico es Bill Kulik, y es a quien han encomendado narrar los juegos de los Phillies, sin que lo entiendan en castellano, ni en inglés, ni en spanglish, porque aplica un idioma que él ha inventado.

Puede lograr tal disparate, porque su superior, su jefe, no entiende nuestro idioma y cree que El Gringo Malo narra en perfecto castellano.

Este caso es latente, pues ESPN y FOX utilizan malos narradores y comentaristas, que no tienen ni idea de lo que es nuestro idioma bien hablado, porque los ejecutivos no entienden castellano.

Es cotidiano el comentario de que cualquiera que haya jugado en Grandes Ligas, aparece ante el micrófono para emitir horas de sandeces.

Haber jugado en Grandes Ligas, desde luego que no garantiza preparación idiomática alguna.

Eso ocurre solo en castellano, porque los buenos que han sido bigleaguers y transmiten, aparecen en las transmisiones en inglés.

Un ejemplo es Alex Rodríguez, quien es genial en sus narraciones y comentarios.

Ahora, el caso del Gringo Malo ha repercutido tanto, que el New York Times le ha dedicado buen espacio y no precisamente para calificarlo de buen narrador.

Publicaron en ese diario: “Bill Kulik mezcla el inglés con el spanglish y el español, produciendo algo que, posiblemente, ni él mismo entienda”.

E informa el “Times”, que el caballero causa irritación, enojo, en los oyentes de habla hispana, que son todos.

El manejo de nuestro idioma en el beisbol es muy complaciente, porque el juego así lo exige y lo acepta. Y porque ha sido una tradición de más de un Siglo.

Por ejemplo, en castellano suena mejor, más adecuado, decir shortstop que campo corto.

Igual que left field, center field o right field, que jardín izquierdo, central o derecho.

Y nadie entendería si alguien dijera perfecto en vez de strike.

Pero sí se acepta con gusto que se diga pitcher o que se diga lanzador.

Es cuestión de costumbre.

Insisto, de la tradición.

Pero lo del Gringo Malo es el colmo de la desfachatez y por eso la grisapa que ha armado en Philadelphia y alrededores, por donde tiene valiosa vida una comunidad hispana muy nutrida.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

