The Academies and Mexican Baseball – Las Academias y El Beisbol Mexicano

“When you get old you are like a baby: bald, without teeth, walking with a stroller and must wear diapers”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) = AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán asks: “Will there be Baseball Academies in Mexico like those in the Dominican Republic?”

Dear friend Beto: I do not consider it possible, for two reasons:

1. Mexico is the only country in America, after the United States, with very good professional baseball in the summer.

2. That led the engineer, Alejo Peralta, to found the Pastejé Academy, now del Carmen, in Monterrey, which works very well and supplies players to both Mexican baseball and Major League Baseball.

Atilio Porras, from Salk Lake City, asks: “As a child, I learned about a newspaper dedicated to baseball, called The Sporting News. It still remains?”

Dear friend Yiyo: It was a wonderful weekly tabloid, founded in 1886 by the journalist, Alfred H. Spink, which they called The Baseball Bible. But they turned it into a magazine and covered various sports.

They failed and stopped circulating in 2012.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “Where is Dámaso Blanco and what is he doing?”

Dear friend Dano: In his youthful 81 years of age, Dámaso lives happily in Orlando with his family.

Juan Colmenares from Caracas asks: “Do you think the Yankees should keep Aaron Boone as manager and fire general manager Brian Cashman?”

Dear friend and namesake: What they need are new owners.

Rafael Vásquez, from Adelaide, Australia, asks: “Who has been the most complete player you have seen? ”.

Dear friend Fafa: I have seen five with the five skills, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mikey Mantle, Roberto Clemente and Alex Rodríguez.

José A. Lugo, from Ciudad Bolívar, says: “Thank you very much for your valuable contribution to baseball. I have followed him since I learned to read, before in the newspaper El Progreso, now on the internet; and I also saw him on the notable program Play Ball.

I wish you life, health and creativity so that you continue scrubbing the itchy-asses.”

Manuel Moreno, from Naiguatá, asks: “Why is a closer a winning pitcher, if they give him the game with an advantage in his favor, he loses it and his team recovers?”

Dear friend Manolo: Because he was the pitcher when the team got the lead that he maintained until the end. Rule 10.19(4).

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTIONZ: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Las Academias y El Beisbol Mexicano

“Cuando uno llega a viejo es como un bebé: calvo, sin dientes, caminando con un carrito y hay que usar pañales”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) = COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán pregunta: “¿Habrá en México Academias de Beisbol como las de Dominicana?”

Amigo Beto: No lo considero posible, por dos motivos:

1. México es el único país de América, después de Estados Unidos, con muy buen beisbol profesional en verano.

2. Eso llevó al ingeniero, Alejo Peralta, a fundar la Academia de Pastejé, ahora del Carmen, en Monterrey, la cual funciona muy bien y surte de peloteros, tanto al beisbol mexicano, como al de Major League Baseball.

Atilio Porras, de Salk Lake City, pregunta: “De niño, conocí un periódico dedicado al beisbol, llamado The Sporting News. ¿Todavía existe?”

Amigo Yiyo: Era un maravilloso tabloide semanal, fundado en 1886 por el periodista, Alfred H. Spink, al cual bautizaron La Biblia del Beisbol. Pero lo convirtieron en revista y entonces, cubrían varios deportes.

Fracasaron y dejó de circular en 2012.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Dónde está y qué hace Dámaso Blanco?”

Amigo Dano: En sus juveniles 81 años de edad, Dámaso vive feliz en Orlando con su familia.

Juan Colmenares de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cree usted que los Yankees deben mantener a Aaron Boone como mánager y botar al gerente-general, Frank Cashman?”.

Amigo y tocayo: Lo que necesitan son nuevos propietarios.

Rafael Vásquez, de Adelaide, Australia, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el pelotero más completo que ha visto? ”.

Amigo Fafa: He visto cinco con las cinco habilidades, Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, Mikey Mantle, Roberto Cemente y Alex Rodríguez.

José A. Lugo, de Ciudad Bolívar, dice: “Muchas gracias por el aporte tan valioso para con el beisbol. Lo he seguido desde que aprendí a leer, antes en el diario El Progreso, ahora por internet; y también lo veía en el notable programa Play Ball.

Le deseo vida, salud y creatividad para que siga fregando a los culopicosos”.

Manuel Moreno, de Naiguatá, pregunta: “¿Por qué un cerrador es pitcher ganador, si le entregan el juego con ventaja a favor, la pierde y su equipo se recupera?”

Amigo Manolo: Porque era el lanzador cuando el equipo obtuvo la ventaja que mantuvo hasta el final. Regla 10.19(4).

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene