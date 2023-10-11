The World Series, Radio and Television – Las Series Mundiales, Radio y Televisión

“Being Chavista is not being an admirer of Chavo del Ocho”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Deivi Cruz, from Orlando, asks: “What is your personal relationship with Miguel Cabrera, Omar Vizquel, David Concepción, José Altuve, Adrián Beltré and Derek Jeter?”

Dear friend Dei: The normal between sources of information and a reporter. We have a respectful and cordial relation.

Felipe Vásquez, from Maracaibo, asks: “Since when have World Series, been broadcasted by Radio and TV in Venezuela”?

Dear friend Lipo: On Radio, since 1936, Yankes 4, Gigantes 2, on Radio Caracas. Buck Canel and René Cañizares (Cañita) narrated.

On Television, the one from 1964, Cardenales 4, Yankees 3, on Venevisión, from the studio, by Delio Amado León.

Marlene Rivadavia, from New York, asks: “Why do you get into arguments with some readers instead of voting for Andrés Galarraga or Omar Vizquel for the Hall of Fame; and for publishing that Miguel Cabrera is not a complete baseball player?

You could be admired and loved by writing the opposite, couldn’t you?”

Dear friend Marly: But then my conscience would hunt me for the rest of my life for publishing lies.

Galarraga only obtained 4.1 percent of the votes in 2010, which indicates that hundreds of voters think just like me; Vizquel has not been able to achieve 75% and no one can claim that Cabrera has good defensive hands, a good arm, or that he runs well. But he is a very good hitter, excellent, both contact and with power.

I write and vote with my conscience, not with my heart.

I want to be at peace with myself, not with the itchy-asses.

Furthermore, my readers deserve sincerity and respect.

And the Hall of Fame is much more than a female whim.

Rosalbo Serrano, from Havana, asks: “Why do you, journalists, give so much importance to the offensive and forget the defensive?”

Dear friend Albo: That’s just your wrong impression. We attend to the entire game.

And we pay a lot of attention to Earl Waver’s famous phrase: “You can have an efficient defense without a good pitcher, but you can’t ever have good pitching without a good defense.”

Nicanor Padrón, from Caracas, asks: “Which pitcher won the first World Series game in the current sequence?”

Dear friend Nico: It happened in 1903. And it was Deacon Phillippe (Pirates), over the Boston Pilgrims, 7-3 final.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos

(En Español)

Las Series Mundiales, Radio y Televisión

“Ser chavista no es ser admirador del Chavo del Ocho”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Deivi Cruz, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Cómo es su relación personal con Miguel Cabrera, Omar Vizquel , David Concepción, José Altuve, Adrián Beltré y Derek Jeter?”

Amigo Dei: La normal entre las fuentes de información con un reportero. Somos respetuosos y cordiales.

Felipe Vásquez, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Desde cuándo se reciben en Venezuela las transmisiones de Series Mundiales, radio y TV”?

Amigo Lipo: La de radio, desde 1936, Yankes 4, Gigantes 2, por Radio Caracas. Narraron Buck Canel y René Cañizares (Cañita). Por Televisión, la de 1964, Cardenales 4, Yankees 3, por Venevisión, desde el estudio, por Delio Amado León.

Marlene Rivadavia, de Nueva York, pregunta: “¿Qué necesidad tiene de echarse encima un gentío por no votar para el Hall de la Fama por Andrés Galarraga, ni Omar Vizquel y por publicar que Miguel Cabrera no es un pelotero completo?

Podría ser admirado y querido escribiendo lo contrario, ¿o no?”

Amiga Nene: Pero entonces mi conciencia me reclamaría toda la vida por haber publicado mentiras.

Galarraga obtuvo el 4.1 por ciento de los votos en 2010, lo que indica que centenares de electores opinan como yo; Vizquel no ha podido lograr el 75% y nadie puede afirmar que Cabrera tiene buenas manos a la defensiva, buen brazo, o que corre bien. Pero sí es muy buen bateador, excelente, tanto de contacto como con poder.

Escribo y voto con la cabeza, no con el corazón.

Quiero estar en paz con mi conciencia, no con los culopicosos.

Además, mis lectores merecen sinceridad y respeto. Y el Hall de la Fama es mucho más que un capricho femenino.

Rosalbo Serrano, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Por qué ustedes, los periodistas, dan tanta importancia a la ofensiva y olvidan la defensiva?”

Amigo Albo: Eso es solo tu errada impresión. Atendemos todo el juego. Y nos fijamos mucho en la famosa frase de Earl Waver: “Puedes tener una defensiva eficiente sin un buen pitcher, pero jamás, buen pitcheo sin una buena defensiva”.

Nicanor Padrón, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál pitcher ganó el primer juego de Serie Mundial en la actual secuencia?”

Amigo Nico: Ocurrió en 1903. Y fue Deacon Phillippe (Piratas), sobre los Peregrinos de Boston, final 7-3.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en La Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

