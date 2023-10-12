The History At Yankee Stadium – La Historia En Yankee Stadium

“Being naked in public is simply showing the people how perfect the human body is”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: THE new Yankee Stadium was inaugurated on April 16, 2009.

In just 14 years, it has been the scene of no less than five historic Yankee events. How many can you remember?

The Answer:

1. In the first season in that new house, Derek Jeter became the Yankee with the most hits, 2,722, surpassing Lou Gehrig’s mark, which lasted 72 years.

2. In 2910, Alex Rodríguez hit his 600th home run at the age of 35, making him the youngest to achieve that number.

3. In 2011 Jeter reached 3,000 hits, all playing with the Yankees, and he was also the first on the team to reach that number.

4. Also in 2011, three Yankee players were the first to hit a homer with the bases loaded in the same game, Robinson Canó, Curtis Granderson and Russell Martin. They defeated the A’s, 22-9.

5. In 2013, the New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, finished his career as the all-time leader in games saved, with 602.

Guilty coaches: The Red Sox believe they finished 78-84 this year, 11 games out of the postseason, because of two coaches. They were both fired.

One was pitching coach Dave Bush, who had worked for the team since 2020; and the third base coach, the Dominican Carlos Febles, who had been wearing that uniform for six seasons.

-o-o-o-

“No country has ever won a war. The only winners are weapons’ factories”… Joseph McKadew.

“War is, above all, a catalog of blunders”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Japanese Extraordinaire: The phenomenal Japanese right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who in seven seasons in his country with the Orix Buffaloes, has accumulated an astonishing ERA of 1.94, finally achieved freedom, and will be a free agent here.

My friend Jimmy Shapiro, from BetOnline, tells me that the five teams that are candidates to hire him are, in this order, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs and Red Sox.

Danger in Tampa: Rays manager Kevin Cash, one of the most notable at the moment, and that is why, paradoxically, Tampa is now a very worried city, since it is known that the Indians want to take the man to manage in Cleveland.

This is how Peter Gammons published it… Tomorrow is another day. We’ll see!

-o-o-o-

“Animals are more intelligent than us, because they use their tongues only to eat”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

La Historia En Yankee Stadium

“Estar desnudo en público es, simplemente, demostrarle al pueblo cuan perfecto es el cuerpo humano” … La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: EL nuevo Yankee Stadium fue inaugurado el 16 de abril de 2009. En solo 14 años, ha sido escenario de no menos de cinco hechos históricos de los Yankees.

¿Cuántos puedes recordar?

La Respuesta:

1. En la primera temporada en esa nueva casa, Derek Jeter se convirtió en el Yankee con más incogibles, 2,722, superando la marca de Lou Gehrig, que duró 72 años.

2. En 2910, Alex Rodríguez disparó su jonrón 600 a los 35 años de edad, y así vino a ser el más joven en lograr esa cifra.

3. En 2011 Jeter llegó a 3,000 incogibles, todos jugando con los Yankees, y además, fue el primero del equipo en alcanzar tal número.

4. Igual en 2011, tres de los Yankees fueron los primeros en conectar jonrón con tres en las bases en un mismo juego, Robinson Canó, Curtis Granderson y Russell Martin. Derrotaron a los Atléticos, 22-9.

5. En 2013, Mariano Rivera terminó como el líder en juegos salvados de todos los tiempos, con 602.

Coaches culpables: Los Medias Rojas creen que terminaron este año con 78-84, a 11 juegos de la postemporada, por culpa de dos coaches. Fueron despedidos.

Uno era el de pitcheo Dave Bush, quien trabajaba para el equipo desde 2020; y el de tercera base, el dominicano Carlos Febles, quien llevaba seis temporadas con ese uniforme.

-o-o-o-

“Ningún país ha ganado una guerra. Solo las ganan las fábricas de armas”… Joseph McKadew.

“La guerra es, sobre todo, un catálogo de errores garrafales”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Extraordinario japonés: El fenomenal lanzador derecho japonés Yoshinobu Yamamoto, quien en siete campañas en su país con los Orix Buffaloes, ha acumulado la asombrosa efectividad de 1.94, finalmente logró la libertad, y será agente libre aquí.

Mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, me dice que los cinco equipos candidatos a contratarlo son, en este orden, Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Cachorros y Medias Rojas.

Peligro en Tampa: El mánager de los Rays Kevin Cash, de los más notables en el momento, y por eso, paradójicamente, Tampa es ahora una ciudad muy preocupada, pues es sabido que los Indios quieren llevarse al hombre para dirigir en Cleveland.

Así lo publicó Peter Gammons… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

“Los animales son más inteligentes que nosotros, porque usan la lengua solamente para comer”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, pulsando en: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5