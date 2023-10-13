Bryce Harper and The Power, 2023 – Bryce Harper y El Poder, 2023

“Those who hit home runs drive Cadillacs, the others drive Volkswagens… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Better said, whoever gets up early with home runs wins the playoffs in the 21st century…

** These days of October, they no longer trumpet how wise pitchers are, as they used to do in the days of Juan Marichal, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Don Drysdale…

**Now, television, radio, print and social media spaces are no longer even used to highlight the power of Bryce Harper (Phillies) against the Braves pitching.

The fashionable thing is to publish what Harper does after his hit, like making fun of Orlando Arcia or passing his right hand around his neck…

** And it is appropriate to note that Harper does not use twerking.

He only makes gestures, which rather remind us of how badly he has run the bases in previous games and compares it to the power of the day…

** Call him Juan or call him Pedro, but when talking about “the era of home runs” in the history of baseball, 1921, the year when Babe Ruth joined the Yankees, should not be mentioned…

** We will have to emphasize these days, which are also days of global warming, of earthquakes, hurricanes and floods and of the killing of innocent people in unnecessary wars, like all wars…

** On the other side of the Majors, in the American League, the Rangers, who seem more like the crushers of the moment, are not the media novelty they would have been a few years ago…

** What stands out, what seems like news, is not even the monstrous home run by the Cuban from Ciego de Ávila, Adolis García, against the Orioles, but what he did afterwards.

“He admired his work,” they published, “he stopped to watch the ball fall and jogged, celebrating with respectful signs that it was the second home run of his postseason”…

** The story tells that Ruth put an end to the base stealing offense, until Luis Aparicio resurrected it in the American League in 1956, and then Maury Wills, in the National League…

** Well, there are already numerous baseball fans who once again ask themselves, where is the stolen bases, what happened to the hit and run?…

** Traditional answer: “Those who hit home runs drive Cadillacs, the others drive Volkswagens…

** By the way, Harper can drive Lamborghinis, because they cost a paltry three million 399 thousand 900 dollars, and he has earned so far in baseball, 109 million 592 thousand 308, plus, he is signed until 2031, for 23 million 538 thousand 462 dollars a year…

** 2024 Cadillacs cost $75,730 and Volkswagens $20,655…

(En Español)

Bryce Harper y El Poder 2023

“Los que conectan jonrones manejan ‘Cadillacs’, los otros manejan ‘Volkswagen”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Mejor dicho, quien madruga con jonrones gana los playoffs en el Siglo XXI…

** En estos días de octubre, ya no se pregona cuan sabios son los lanzadores, como solía hacerse en la época de Juan Marichal, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson y Don Drysdale…

**Ahora, ya ni siquiera se ocupan espacios de televisión, radio, impresos y redes sociales para destacar el poder de Bryce Harper (Phillies) frente al pitcheo de los Bravos.

Lo de moda es publicar qué hace Harper después de sus batazos, como burlarse de Orlando Arcia o pasarse la mano derecha por el cuello…

** Y es oportuno destacar que Harper no utiliza el perreo.

Solo hace gestos, que más bien recuerdan lo mal que ha corrido las bases en juegos anteriores y lo compara con el poder del día…

** Póngale Juan o póngale Pedro, pero ya cuando se hable de “la era de los jonrones” en la historia del beisbol, no deberá mencionarse 1921, el año cuando Babe Ruth llegó a los Yankees…

** Tendremos que recalcar estos días, que también son del recalentamiento global, de los terremotos, huracanes e inundaciones y de las matazones de gente inocente en guerras innecesarias, como todas las guerras…

** En el otro lado de las Mayores, en la Liga Americana, los Rangers, quienes parecen más bien los aplastadores del momento, no son la novedad mediática que hubieran sido hace algunos años…

** Lo que destacan, lo que parece noticia, no es ni siquiera el monstruoso jonrón del cubano de Ciego de Ávila, Adolis García, frente a los Orioles, sino lo que él hizo después.

“Admiró su trabajo” publicaron, “se detuvo para ver caer la pelota y trotó, celebrando con respetuosos movimientos que era el segundo cuadrangular de su postemporada”…

** Relata la historia, que Ruth acabó con la ofensiva del robo de bases, hasta que la resucitaron Luis Aparicio en la Liga Americana en 1956, y después Maury Wills, en la Nacional…

** Pues ya hay numerosos seguidores del beisbol que nuevamente se preguntan, ¿y dónde está el robo de bases, a dónde han mandado el hit and run?…

** Respuesta tradicional: “Los que conectan jonrones manejan Cadillacs, los otros manejan Volkswagens…

** Por cierto, Harper puede manejar Lamborghinis, porque cuestan tres millones 399 mil 900 miserables dólares, y él ha ganado hasta ahora en el beisbol, 109 millones 592 mil 308, más, está firmado hasta 2031, por 23 millones 538 mil 462 dólares anuales…

** Los Cadillacs 2024 cuestan $75,730 y los Volkswagens $20,655…

