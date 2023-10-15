“Laughter is something very serious… Laugh and you will see it”…Wiston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – WHY did Ronald Acuña hit for .143, zero home runs, zero RBI in the postseason?

The question is because the Acuña, during the 2023 season, batted .337, hit 41 home runs, with 106 RBIs and also stole 73 bases in 87 attempts.

A super star in every aspect!

Of course, other famous Braves hitters suffered similar slumps and Atlanta was left without a ticket to the World Series.

Perhaps there was more than one reason, because the other two big teams, Orioles and Dodgers, have also been left out of the October Classic.

But as for Ronald, one of the main causes of his resounding fall, was the meticulous work that two Phillies scouts did on his offense.

Yesterday I received, as a gift from one of those scouts, the report that they compiled during the last two weeks of the season about the young slugger’s hitting.

I was ask not to publish the details, but I am allowed to comment on it.

It is a deep study of how to dominate Acuña.

The report talks about how he reacts batting in a count of zero and two. And they also point out how different he is when hitting first in the inning, whether there are runners on the bases or not, just as he is another hitter with no outs, one out or two outs.

More than 20 thousand characters and spaces add up to the magnificent work, which portrays everything Ronald is capable of doing, wood in hand.

And the Philadelphia pitchers against Atlanta followed every detail on the report.

Perhaps it was not the only reason for the Braves’ surprising fall, but it must have had an influence.

And yesterday commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners, ESPN and FOX, were trying to establish why the three most notable teams in the postseason were eliminated in one swoop.

The five days without playing must be another reason. In this sport it is imperative to play every day.

If a player accustomed to using the bat every day remains inactive for five days, he becomes out of shape, even if he has practiced.

The only winners of 100 or more games were eliminated.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Dodgers won 100 times in the 2023 campaign, the Orioles 101 and the Braves 103. But they fell apart in the postseason, against the Diamondbacks, Rangers and Phillies, respectively.

Some explanation?

Who knows!

But surely none of the three managers will accept having the old, non-explanatory phrase shoved in their faces: “That’s baseball!”

The positive thing is that Manfred and his business allies seem concerned.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Secretos Del Slump de Ronald Acuña

“La risa es algo muy serio… Ríete y lo comprobarás”…Wiston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿POR qué Ronald Acuña bateó en la postemporada para .143, cero jonrones, cero carreras impulsadas?

La pregunta es porque el muchacho, durante la temporada 2023, bateó para .337, sacó 41 jonrones, puso en home 106 carreras y además, robó 73 bases en 87 intentos.

¡Un super estrella de todas todas!

Por supuesto, otros insignes bateadores de los Bravos sufrieron slumps similares y Atlanta se quedó sin Serie Mundial.

Quizá hubo más de un motivo, porque los otros dos equipos grandes, Orioles y Dodgers, también han quedado fuera de juego.

Pero en cuanto a Ronald, una de las principales causas de su estrepitosa caída, fue el trabajo que, acerca de su ofensiva, realizaron dos scouts de los Phillies.

Recibí ayer, obsequio de uno de esos scouts, el reporte que durante las dos últimas semanas de la temporada, levantaron acerca del bateo del joven slugger.

Me pidió que no publicara los detalles, pero sí me permiten comentarlo.

Es un profundo estudio de cómo dominar a Acuña.

Dice cómo reacciona él al bate en cuenta de cero y dos. Y también señalan cómo de diferente es al comenzar sus turnos, si hay corredores en las bases o no, igual que es otro bateador sin outs, con un out o con dos outs.

Más de 20 mil caracteres y espacios suma la magnífica obra, que retrata todo cuanto es capaz de hacer Ronald madera en mano.

Y los lanzadores de Philadelphia frente a Atlanta, siguieron cada letra del asunto.

Quizá no fue el único motivo de la sorpresiva caída de los Bravos, pero tiene que haber influido.

Y ayer el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus socios, ESPN y FOX, trataban de establecer por qué fueron eliminados de un guamazo, los tres equipos más notables de la postemporada.

Los cinco días sin jugar deben ser un motivo. En este deporte es imperativo jugar todos los días.

Si un pelotero habituado a usar el bate a diario, permanece inactivo cinco días, queda fuera de forma, incluso si ha practicado.

Es que fueron eliminados los únicos ganadores de 100 o más juegos.

Damas y caballeros, los Dodgers ganaron 100 veces en la campaña 2023, los Orioles 101 y los Bravos 103. Pero se vinieron abajo en la postemporada, frente a Diamondbacks, Rangers y Phillies, respectivamente.

¿Alguna explicación?

¡Quién sabe!

Pero seguro que ninguno de los tres mánager aceptará que les estrujen en la cara la vieja frase nada explicativa: “¡Así es el beisbol!”

Lo positivo es que Manfred y sus aliados comerciales, parecen preocupados.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

