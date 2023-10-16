Letters From Beyond: From Preston Gómez To 4 Relievers – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Preston Gómez Para 4 Relevistas

My dear Bryan Abreu, Héctor Neris, Phil Maton and Rafael Montero:

I hope you turn into greatness.

Good big leaguers, and some not-so-good ones, rise to the max in the face of adversity.

The absence of Kendall Graveman in this series that began yesterday Sunday, against the heavy artillery of the Rangers, may seem fatal at first glance. His 23 appearances, in the last two months of the season, with an excellent ERA of 2.42 and 24 strikeouts for two wins and two losses, made him seemed like a great partner in this October adventure.

But what happened is what often happens to Major League teams, they count on something that isn’t there when is needed the most.

You must fight to defend the work of the starters and the favoritism that the fans have given them, due to a great offensive led by José Altuve. Graveman has injured his right shoulder.

Now, you might wonder why does this Preston guy, have to meddle in our affairs?

Guys: I was the seventh manager in Astros history, after Harry Craft, Luman Harris, Grady Hatton, Harry Walker, Salty Parker and Leo Durocher.

I directed in Houston in 1974 and 1975.

Unforgettable!

The Astros were not winners in those days, almost half a century ago, but now you are in the best era of the team.

From this More Here, which you call The Beyond, where I have been active since 2009, when I died at the age of 85, victim of a traffic accident, I enjoy the club’s successes to the fullest, as well as those of the Padres, the other team. that I managed.

I also worked for a long time as an executive for the Angels.

And since we’re talking about team management, you have a good manager in Dusty Baker.

There are those who consider him very rude, dirty, because of that toothpick between his teeth all the time. But that has nothing to do with his quality on the playing field.

To me, he is one of the best managers of the moment.

But he can’t relieve, so you four are responsible for everything that happens with the Astros after the fifth inning.

I hope that Graveman’s absence is not felt, but that he himself celebrates with you at the end of the series with champagne, and that you are ready to face the Phillies or Diamondbacks in the World Series.

What you all four have to do is throw strikes. If a pitcher cannot make outs throwing strikes, he should not pitch, because throwing bad pitches, the team will go from loss to loss and a quick trip home.

I sincerely respect and trust all four of them… Preston.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas Desde el Más Allá

De Preston Gómez Para Cuatro Relevistas

Mis queridos Bryan Abreu, Héctor Neris, Phil Maton y Rafael Montero:

Espero se crezcan.

Los buenos bigleaguers, y algunos no tan buenos, se elevan al máximo ante la adversidad.

La ausencia de Kendall Graveman en esta serie que comenzó ayer domingo, ante la artillería pesada de los Rangers, puede parecer fatal a primera vista. Sus 23 apariciones, en los últimos dos meses de la temporada, con excelente efectividad de 2.42 y 24 strikeouts para dos victorias y dos derrotas, anunciaban un buen compañero en esta aventura de octubre.

Pero a ustedes les ocurre lo que muchas veces ocurre a los equipos de Grandes Ligas, que se cuenta con algo que a la hora de la hora no está.

Tienen que fajarse a defender la labor de los abridores y el favoritismo que les han abierto los fanáticos, por esa ofensiva que encabeza José Altuve. Graveman se ha lesionado del hombro derecho.

Ahora, ustedes podrían preguntarse, pero bueno este tal Preston, ¿por qué se inmiscuye en nuestros asuntos?

Muchachos: Fui el séptimo mánager en la historia de los Astros, tras de Harry Craft, Luman Harris, Grady Hatton, Harry Walker, Salty Parker y Leo Durocher.

Dirigí en Houston en 1974 y 1975.

¡Inolvidable!

Los Astros no éramos ganadores por aquellos días, hace casi medio Siglo, pero ahora ustedes están en la mejor época del equipo.

Desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, por donde me desenvuelvo desde 2009, cuando a los 85 años morí, víctima de un accidente de tránsito, disfruto al máximo los éxitos del club, igual que los de los Padres, el otro equipo que dirigí.

También trabajé por largo tiempo como ejecutivo de los Angelinos.

Y ya que hablamos de dirección de equipos, ustedes tienen un buen mánager en Dusty Baker.

Hay quienes lo consideran muy mal educado, cochino, por su palillo entre los dientes todo el tiempo. Pero eso no tiene que ver con lo de su calidad en el campo de juego.

A mí me parece de los mejores managers en esta época.

Pero él no puede relevar, son ustedes cuatro los responsables de cuanto ocurra con los Astros después del quinto inning.

Espero que no se sienta la ausencia de Graveman, sino que él mismo celebre con ustedes al final de la serie a champañazo limpio, y estar listos paras ver de frente a Phillies o Diamondbacks en la Serie Mundial.

Lo que tienen que hacer los cuatro es tirar strikes. Si un pitcher no puede hacer outs tirando strikes, no debe lanzar, porque lanzando bolas malas, irá de derrota en derrota con final de viaje a la casa.

Los respeto sinceramente y confío en los cuatro… Preston.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com