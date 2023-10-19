Fever In Japan To Play In MLB – Fiebre En Japón Por Jugar En MLB

“Religions are more absurd than any sensible preacher could be”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The first time they performed song in a game, it was in a World Series. Do you remember?

Fact: It was not the National Anthem of any country.

The Answer: It happened, not before the call of play ball, but between the first and second innings of the seventh inning, the so-called seven inning stretch, during the first game of the 1918 World Series, Red Sox-Cubs.

A band made itself heard with The Star Spangled Banner, because the United States was involved in World War I. It was at Comiskey Park in Chicago, which had been loaned to the Cubs.

Immediately, that piece became the opening of every baseball game and other sports.

On March 3, 1931, it was established as the National Anthem of the United States of America, following a joint resolution of Congress signed into law by President Herbert Hoover.

That first game back then was won by Boston, with Babe Ruth on the mound, 1-0 in 1:50 hours.

The longest game, 1:58, the shortest, 1:46. The Red Sox won the Series in six games.

“Big leaguers don’t think about baseball, but about millions of dollars. Instead of being baseball players, they should work on Wall Street”… Dick Secades.

That’s what I said. No? First, the team owners, who manage the $2.4 billion that ESPN and FOX pay annually for broadcasting, would have to go to Wall Street.

“If religions preached what was correct, what was healthy, they would be a great help to humanity”… Joseph McKadew.

Made in Japan: Years ago, household appliances, such as radio receivers, were sold around the world at low prices and with the inscription, Made in Japan.

It is the great Japanese industry, which now produces baseball players en masse, for export to the United States.

A few days ago I reported on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pitcher with an ERA of over 1.94, plus Roki Sasaki, author of a perfect game in Japan in 2022, who will be free agents here sometime soon.

And now the news of the prospective student from Japan, a slugger, who is coming to continue his studies here and participate in the draft in the future.

I also receive information that three other students are preparing to make the trip. Also a left-handed pitcher and a star shortstop will receive the freedom from the Japanese League to play here.

Shohei Ohtani and his 500 or more million dollars in the future contract, starting in 2024, are an unbearable temptation.

“Religions cause more controversies and wars than politics”… Ana María Polo.

(En Español)

Fiebre En Japón Por Jugar En MLB

“Las religiones son más absurdas de lo que podría ser cualquier sensato predicador”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: La primera vez que interpretaron una obra musical en un juego, fue en una Serie Mundial. ¿Lo recuerdas?

Dato: No era Himno Nacional de ningún país.

La Respuesta: Ocurrió, no antes de la voz de play ball, sino entre la primera y la segunda entradas del séptimo inning, el llamado seven inning stretch, durante el primer juego de la Serie Mundial de 1918, Medias Rojas-Cachorros.

Una banda se hizo oír con The Star Spangled Banner, debido a que Estados Unidos estaba involucrado en la Primera Guerra Mundial. Era en Comiskey Park de Chicago, que se lo habían prestado a los Cachorros.

En seguida, esa pieza paso a ser la apertura de todo juego de beisbol y en otros deportes. El 3 de marzo del año 1931 se le instituyó como el Himno Nacional de los Estados Unidos de América, luego de una resolución conjunta del Congreso convertida en ley por el Presidente Herbert Hoover.

Ese primer juego de entonces lo ganó Boston, con Babe Ruth en la lomita, 1-0 en 1:50 horas.

El juego de más tiempo, 1:58, el más corto, 1:46. La Serie la ganaron los Medias Rojas en seis juegos.

“Los bigleaguers no piensan en beisbol, sino en millones de dólares. En vez de ser peloteros, deberían trabajar en Wall Street”… Dick Secades.

Digo, ¿No? Antes tendrían que irse a Wall Street los propietarios de equipos, quienes manejan los dos mil 400 millones de dólares, que anualmente pagan ESPN y FOX, por las de transmisiones.

“Si las religiones pregonaran lo correcto, lo saludable, serían gran ayuda para la humanidad”… Joseph McKadew.

Made in Japan: Hace años, los aparatos electrodomésticos, como radio receptores, eran vendidos en todo el mundo a bajos precios y con la inscripción, Made in Japan.

Es la gran industria japonesa, que ahora lo que produce son peloteros en masa, para exportación a Estados Unidos.

Hace unos días informé de Yoshinobu Yamamoto, lanzador con efectividad allá de 1,94, más Roki Sasaki, autor de un juego perfecto en Japón en 2022, quienes serán agentes libres aquí en estos días. Y ahora la noticia del estudiante prospecto de Japón, un slugger, que viene a seguir sus estudios aquí y participar del draft en el futuro.

Además me llega la información de que otros tres estudiantes se preparan a hacer el viaje, y un lanzador zurdo y un shortstop estelar, recibirán la libertad en la Liga Japonesa para jugar aquí.

Shohei Ohtani y sus 500 y más millones de dølares del futuro contrato, a partir de 2024, son una tentación inaguantable.

“Las religiones causan más controversias y guerras que la política”… Ana María Polo.

