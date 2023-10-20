And Today Is The 86th Of Juan Marichal! – ¡Y Hoy Son Los 86 De Juan Marichal!

“The hen asked the almighty God: ‘Either you make the eggs smaller, or you enlarge my hole”… César Corredor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – CHEERS! Here’s a toast at the brake of the dawn, to my friend Juan Marichal, who turns 86 years young today.

A native of Laguna Verde, Dominican Republic, he has been the most brilliant of the Latin American pitchers in the Major Leagues. He pitched during the highly competitive period from 1970-1975, alongside great pitchers like Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Bob Gibson. He retired with a win-lost record of 243-142, 2.89 ERA and in each of six seasons he won 20 or more games.

Juan Marichal is the second Spanish-speaking person elevated to the Hall of Fame after Roberto Clemente.

** The Indians currently have the most powerful hitting prospect; first baseman Kyle Manzardo, a 23 years old left-handed hitter. This year the young slugger hit 17 home runs at two levels of the minors during the season, and in the Arizona Fall League, the prospect has hit the ball three times in as many games, and two more in one day…

-o-o-0-

“If a man comes from the monkey, the chimpanzees of today will be the men of the future”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-0–

** José Altuve, a native of Puerto Cabello, at 33 years of age, is the Astros player with the longest tenure on the team, since 2011, and the only one remaining from the time the club played in the National League. Altuve earns $29 million per season and is signed until next year…

** Concern in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. The Dodgers have reached the World Series three times with Dave Roberts at the helm. They won in 2020. Not enough for the team’s fans, who demand the best every year.

However, yesterday the team announced that Dave Robert will return as manager in 2024…

** Commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners at ESPN and FOX swear they are trying to make games shorter. But in the Playoffs there are three minutes of commercials between innings, instead of the normal minute and 30 seconds…

** Tough competition for Latin American baseball players will be the price of the massive invasion of Japanese players, who have already begun to arrive, attracted by the many millions that Shohei Ohtani will earn. Despite the Academies and more, the Japanese players will be more attractive than the Spanish-speaking ones…

** The Barquisimeto native Gabriel Moreno, a 23 years old Diamondbacks catcher, is admired by his manager Torey Lovullo, who said as much to a Phoenix newspaper. He spoke about how “good Moreno is, both, behind the plate, and with the bat”…

-o-o-0-

“That guy was so rich that he didn’t put the money under the mattress, but the mattress under the money”… Felices Sábados.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

¡Y Son Los 86 De Juan Marichal!

“La gallina le pidió a Papa Dios: ‘O haces los huevos más pequeños, o me abres mi hueco más grande”… César Corredor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- ¡SALUD! Brindo al amanecer de hoy, por mi amigo, Juan Marichal, quien cumple sus juveniles 86 años de edad.

Nativo de Laguna Verde, Dominicana, ha sido el más brillante de los lanzadores latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas. Le tocó la difícil época 1970-1975, de pitchers como Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale y Bob Gibson. Dejó record de 243-142, 2.89 y en cada una de seis temporadas ganó 20 o más juegos.

El segundo bigleaguer de habla hispana elevado al Hall de la Fama luego de Roberto Clemente.

** Los Indios tienen actualmente el más poderoso prospecto al bate, el primera base Kyle Manzardo, de 23 años y bateador zurdo. Este año disparó 17 jonrones en dos niveles de las menores durante la temporada, y en la Arizona Fall League, ha sacado la bola tres veces en tres juegos seguidos, y dos más en un mismo día…

-o-o-0-

“Si el hombre procede del mono, los chimpancés de ahora serán los hombres del futuro”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-0-

** José Altuve, nativo de Puerto Cabello, y en sus 33 años de edad, es el pelotero de los Astros con más tiempo en el equipo, desde 2011, y el único que queda de cuando ese club jugaba en la Liga Nacional. Cobra 29 millones de dólares por temporada y está firmado hasta el año próximo…

** Inquietud en Los Ángeles y alrededores. Los Dodgers han llegado a tres Series Mundiales con Dave Roberts al frente, ganaron la de 2020. No suficiente para los seguidores del equipo, que exigen lo mejor en cada año. Pero ayer anunciaron allá que el mánager seguirá en 2024…

** Pregonan, el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus socios de ESPN y FOX, que tratan de hacer más cortos los juegos. Pero en los Playoffs meten tres minutos de anuncios cada tres outs, en vez del suficiente minuto y medio…

** Dura competencia para los peloteros latinoamericanos, será la invasión masiva de japoneses, que ya comenzó a llegar, atraídos por los muchos millones que cobrará Shohei Ohtani. No obstante las Academias y lo demás, el material Nipón será más atractivo que el de habla hispana…

** El barquisimetano, Gabriel Moreno, de 23 años, catcher de los Diamondbacks, es admirado por su mánager, según lo dijo en un diario de Phoenix, Torey Lovullo. Se refirió a cuán “bueno es, tanto tras el home, como al bate”…

-o-o-0-

“Aquel tipo era tan rico, que no metía los billetes debajo del colchón, sino el colchón debajo de los billetes”… Sábados Felices.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, entrando por: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

