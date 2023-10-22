A-Rod Is Warring With The Yankees – A-Rod En Guerrilla Con Los Yankees

“He who gets up early gets sleepy all day”… Happy Saturdays.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – New Yorker Alex Rodríguez, television commentator in the current playoffs, does not like to accept that the Yankees remain without retiring the number 13 from their uniform.

And his blood boils when he remembers that in 2021, they awarded it to Joey Gallo, who wore 13 in his two seasons with the Bronx club.

“I think I deserve my number to appear among the Yankees’ retirees,” A-Rod emphasizes. “And of course, it bothers me that at this point, it can be used by anyone.”

On the other hand, it is assumed that Alex’s comments on television, adverse to the way the Yankees are managed, are a reason for the refusal. But also that, starting in 2009, his contribution to the team was little, which has been linked to his suspension due to the Biogenesis case.

Alex has referred to the matter in several interviews with him.

And the interviewers, of course, always bring up the topic.

The Doggy Adolis García

Ridiculousness in the playoffs. Many Cubans residing in Miami, feel embarrassed by the brazen and distasteful attitude of their 30 years old compatriot Adolis García, a native of Ciego de Ávila and big leaguer with the Texas Rangers.

After hitting a home run in the previous at-bat, Adolis clowned around a lot while celebrating his feast, so as soon as he appeared again bat in hand, Astros reliever Bryan Abreu drilled him with a 99 miles per hour fastball, on the left side of his body.

Adolis, instead of being grateful that the pitcher did not throw to his head, threw the most unpleasant tantrum possible, insulting the catcher, Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado, who gave him a lesson in good manners and decency to the maximum.

It was an unnecessary adolaisada, which could single him out with other players, even with his own team colleagues.

But I don’t think Adolis is that brave or that feisty. It was all theatrics, because he knew that all the uniformed men were going to intervene to prevent a fight that never took place.

Search in the Bay

The search for the new Giants manager has become a spectacle.

Padres manager Bob Melvin, who loves the Bay area because he managed the A’s for many years, is one of the candidates, as is Jason Varitek, former Red Sox catcher extraordinaire.

However, until yesterday afternoon, when this column was sent, none of them had been interviewed.

(En Español)

A-Rod En Guerrilla Con Los Yankees

“Al que madruga le da sueño todo el día”… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El newyorkino Alex Rodríguez, comentarista de la televisión en los actuales playoffs, no acepta con agrado que los Yankees permanezcan sin retirar el número 13 de su uniforme.

Y le hierve la sangre, cuando recuerda que en 2021, lo otorgaron a Joey Gallo, quien lo usó en sus dos campañas con el club del Bronx.

“Creo merecer que mi número aparezca entre los retirados de los Yankees”, recalca A-Rod. “Y por supuesto, me molesta que a estas alturas, pueda ser usado por cualquiera”.

Por otra parte, se supone que los comentarios por televisión de Alex, adversos a la forma como manejan los Yankees, sea un motivo de la negativa. Pero también que, a partir de 2009, su aporte al equipo fue poco, lo que se ha ligado con su suspensión por el caso de Biogénesis.

Alex se ha referido al asunto en varias entrevistas que le han hecho.

Y los entrevistadores, desde luego, le asoman siempre el tema.

Muy Perroso Adolis García

Ridiculez en los playoffs. Muchos cubanos, residenciados aquí, en Miami, se sienten avergonzados por la actitud desfachatada y de mal gusto del compatriota Adolis García, de 30 años, nativo de Ciego de Ávila y bigleaguer con los Rangers de Texas.

Tras sacar jonrón en el turno anterior, Adolis payaseó mucho en su celebración, por lo que apenas apareció otra vez bate en mano, el relevista de los Astros Bryan Abreu, le acomodó una recta a 99 millas por hora, contra el costado izquierdo.

Adolis, en vez de agradecer que no le tiraron a la cabeza, armó el más antipático berrinche posible, insultando al catcher, puertorriqueño Martín Maldonado, quien le dio una cátedra de buenos modales y decencia al máximo.

Fue una adolaisada innecesaria, que puede ficharlo ante los demás peloteros, incluso los de su propio equipo.

Pero no creo que Adolis sea tan valiente ni tan peleón. Todo fue un teatro, porque él sabía que iban a intervenir todos los uniformados para evitar la pelea que nunca se dio.

Búsqueda en la Bahía

La búsqueda del nuevo mánager de los Gigantes se ha convertido en un espectáculo.

El mánager de los Padres, Bob Melvin, quien adora el área de la Bahía, porque dirigió durante muchos años a los Atléticos, es uno de los candidatos, igual que Jason Varitek, quien fuera extraordinario receptor de los Medias Rojas.

Sin embargo, hasta ayer tarde, cuando era enviada esta columna, no habían entrevistado a ninguno de ellos.

