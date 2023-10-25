The Reason Why Tiant Isn’t In The HOF – Por Qué Luis Tiant No Está En El HOF

“I am looking for a girl with good spelling so we can have intense textual relationships”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Very thankful.

San Diego’s Sigladio Arredondo asks: “Is it true that the Padres fired Bob Melvin?

It would be an injustice.”

Friend Sig: They haven’t fired him, but they allowed him to be interviewed by the Giants, who are looking for a new manager.

We’ll see tomorrow!

Oswaldo A. Álvarez R. from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why is Luis Tiant, with those numbers, not in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Chaldo: For two reasons:

1. Numbers alone can’t raise it.

2. We the voters have a different opinion than you.

Ricardo Chang, from Los Mochis, asks: “How long were the Major Leagues played without Playoffs?”

Amigo Chardo: Until 1968, only the regular calendar was played.

In 1969, the League title series was inaugurated, with the Mets beating the Braves and the Orioles beating the Twins.

The Mets won the World Series in five games.

The Division Series was inaugurated in 1995.

American League: Indians over Red Sox; Mariners beat Yankees.

National League: Braves over Rockies and Reds over Dodgers.

The Indians beat the Mariners to win the American League title.

In the National League, the Braves triumph over the Reds.

The 1995 World Series: Braves won four, Indians two.

Douglas Martínez, from Guatire, asks: “Isn’t there a disciplinary department to sanction such lack of respect and arrogance on the part of some Major League players, who harm our beloved sports show?”

Dear friend Doug: It doesn’t exist, because the Players Association doesn’t accept it and they rule.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “Why do they say that Thomas is Mexican, when he was born in Chicago?”

Dear friend Beto: Alek Thomas’ (Diamondbacks) mother is of Mexican descent and he played for Mexico in a Clásico. But he does, he was born in Chicago, he does not speak Spanish and the only passport he has is from the United States.

Por qué Tiant No Está En El HOF

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Sigladio Arredondo, de San Diego, pregunta: “¿Cierto que los Padres despidieron a Bob Melvin?

Sería una injusticia”.

Amigo Sig: No lo han despedido, pero le permitieron ser entrevistado por los Gigantes, quienes buscan un nuevo mánager. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Oswaldo A. Álvarez R. de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué Luis Tiant, con esos números, no está en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Chaldo: Por dos razones:

1. Los números solos no pueden elevarlo.

2. Los electores opinamos diferente a ti.

Ricardo Chang, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Hasta cuándo se jugaron las Grandes Ligas sin Playoffs?”

Amigo Chardo: Hasta 1968, se jugó solo el calendario regular.

En 1969, fueron inauguradas las series por los títulos de las Ligas, con Los Mets ganándoles a los Bravos y los Orioles a los Twins. Los Mets ganaron la Serie Mundial en cinco juegos.

Las Series Divisionales fueron inauguradas en 1995.

Liga Americana: Indios sobre Medias Rojas y Marineros derrotaron a Yankees.

Liga Nacional: Bravos triunfadores sobre Rockies y Rojos sobre Dodgers.

Los Indios se impusieron a los Marineros para ganar el título de la Liga Americana.

En la Liga Nacional, los Bravos de Atlanta derrotaron a los Rojos.

Serie Mundial 1995: Bravos ganaron cuatro, los Indios dos.

Douglas Martínez, de Guatire, pregunta: “¿No existe un departamento disciplinario para sancionar tanta falta de respeto y soberbia de algunos peloteros de Grandes Ligas, quienes dañan nuestro querido espectáculo?”

Amigo Doug: No existe, porque no lo acepta la Asociación de Peloteros y ellos mandan.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Por qué dicen que Thomas es mexicano, cuando nació en Chicago?”

Amigo Beto: La mamá de Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks) es de ascendencia mexicana y él jugó con México en un Clásico. Pero sí, nació en Chicago, no habla castellano y el único pasaporte que tiene es de Estados Unidos.

