Arizona Triumph, A Failure For FOX – Triunfo De Arizona, Un Fracaso Para FOX

“How life has changed! I learned to do math on something we called a blackboard. And my grandchildren’s bills are taken from their cell phones”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: In this era of home run hitters, do you remember who was the first not born in the United States to reach 400 home runs and the first to reach 500?

The Answer: The first to 400, the Cuban José Canseco, a figure reached in 1999; the first to 500, Sammy Sosa, from the Dominican Republic, in 2003.

Who Will Win The World Series?

Nobody knows. But there is already a loser, FOX.

Because they are going to broadcast it and it is assumed that they will only see it on television on average, about eight million. Last year’s Astros-Phillies received 12 million.

In 2004, Cardinals Red Sox, there were 25 million 770 thousand. And in 1980, Phillies-Royals, 54 million 860 thousand

And the Home Runs? In this era of lineups of nine home run hitters, there was only one home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, by Alec Bohm of the Phillies. Where was the power of those from Philadelphia?

ARI-4-11-0.

PHI-2-5-0.

-o-o-o-

“If religions preached peace, they would be just great!”… Mahatma Gandhi.

-o-o-o-

Deaf to the Scandal? The Phillies crowd is the loudest in their stadium.

Moral: If you want to win in Philadelphia, don’t shock the Diamondbacks.

Checked! The Diamondbacks know how to come from behind. The night before they started losing.

Where Are The Dynasties? We call dynasties the teams capable of winning consecutive World Series.

Well, since 1998-2000, when the Yankees won three in a row, no team has repeated. And the greatest streak in history is still that of the Yankees themselves, when they were armed with five, 1949-1953.

Since 2001: Which team has reached the most World Series?

The Giants, four, with three wins over Rangers, Tigers and Royals.

Class Of The Defeated. Phillies manager Rob Thomson provided plenty of commentary when referring to the Diamondbacks’ victory.

He said: “I have to take my hat off to all of them. They played how they had to play, especially coming back here to Philadelphia, and forced to win twice. Winning two games against us in the middle of the atmosphere of this stadium, is a feat.”

-o-o-0-

“Diplomacy is the art of sending people to hell, in such a way that they ask for directions”… Winston Churchill.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Triunfo De Arizona, Fracaso Para FOX

“¡Como ha cambiado la vida! Yo aprendí a sacar cuentas en una cosa que llamábamos pizarra. Y las cuentas de mis nietos se las sacan sus celulares”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: En esta era de jonroneros, ¿recuerdas quién fue el primero no nacido en Estados Unidos en llegar a 400 cuadrangulares y el primero en alcanzar los 500?”.

La respuesta: El primero en 400, el cubano José Canseco, cifra alcanzada en 1999; el primero en 500, Sammy Sosa, de Dominicana, en 2003.

¿ Quién Ganará La Serie Mundial?

Nadie lo sabe. Pero ya hay un perdedor, FOX.

Porque van a transmitirla y se supone que solamente la verán en promedio por televisión, unos ocho millones. La del año pasado, Astros-Phillies recibió a 12 millones.

En 2004, Medias Rojas Cardenales, fueron 25 millones 770 mil. Y en 1980, Phillies-Royals, 54 millones 860 mil

¿Y Los Jonrones? En esta era de alineaciones con nueve jonroneros, solamente hubo uno en el séptimo juego de la serie por el título de Nacional, el de Alec Bohm, de los Phillies. ¿Dónde estuvo el poder de los de Philadelphia?

ARI-4-11-0.

PHI–2-5-0.

-o-o-o-

“Si las religiones predicaran por la paz, ¡qué buenas serían!”… Mahatma Gandhi.

-o-o-o-

¿Sordos Ante el Escándalo? El público de los Phillies es el más escandaloso en su estadio.

Moraleja: Si quieres ganar en Philadelphia, no escandalices a los Diamondbacks.

¡Comprobado! Los Diamondbacks saben venir de atrás. Antenoche comenzaron perdiendo.

¿Dónde Están Las Dinastías? Llamamos dinastías a los equipos capaces de ganar Series Mundiales consecutivas.

Pues, desde 1998-2000, cuando los Yankees ganaron tres en fila, ningún equipo ha repetido. Y la seguidilla mayor en la historia, sigue siendo la de los mismos Yankees, cuando se armaron con cinco, 1949-1953.

Desde 2001; ¿cuál equipo ha llegado a más Series Mundiales?

Los Gigantes, cuatro, con tres ganadas sobre Rangers, Tigres y Royals.

La Clase Del Derrotado. El manager de los Phillies, Rob Thomson, se sobró en calidad de comentario, al referirse a la victoria de los Diamondbacks.

Dijo: “Tengo que quitarme el sombrero ante todos ellos. Jugaron como tenían que jugar, especialmente al regresar aquí a Philadelphia, obligados a ganar dos veces. Ganarnos dos juegos a nosotros en medio de la atmósfera de este estadio, es una proeza”.

-o-o-0-

“Diplomacia es el arte de enviar a la gente al infierno, de tal manera que soliciten la dirección”… Winston Churchill.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

