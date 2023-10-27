Bartolo Colón Will Pitch In Dubai – Bartolo Colón Lanzará En Dubai

After 40, age weighs on us all, except on Bartolo Colón…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A notable group of Latin Americans who were big leaguers, now turned entrepreneurs, will inaugurate a professional baseball league with four teams in the Middle East and India.

But the Dominican Bartolo Colón, in addition to being a partner of the Dubai franchise, will be a starting pitcher at 50 years of age. And, since he is also one of the owners, no one will be able to fire him or force him to retire.

Baseball figures such as Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrián Beltré, Robinson Canó, Félix Hernández, Robinson Chirinos, Didi Gregorious, Miguel Tejada, Andrelton Simmons, Steven Moya, Pablo Sandoval and some others, are investing millions of dollars in the start up league.

They have put together four rosters of 20 players, seven pitchers, including retired big leaguers and natives of those countries. They also open academies in search of more local talent. The company is known as Baseball United.

The teams are Munbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Abu Dhabi Falcons and Dubai Wolves. The inauguration has been set for Friday, November 10. And they will play until the end of January.

They say they have found facilities that can use as stadiums, because they only need to modify some details of the venues where they play cricket, one of the most watched sports in the area.

Since cricket is a grandfather sport to baseball, there is not much they need to change on each field.

Players’ salaries will range between two and 18 thousand dollars per month.

The creators of the league were Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin, two Hall of Famers, who took a trip to several cities in the area to study the probabilities, and returned enthusiastic, already with defined plans.

Barkin said: “in addition to a good intercontinental promotion for baseball, this league will be a timely source of work for many who were baseball players and need extra income with their pensions.”

The Baseball United League is just a small experiment for Rivera and Larkin’s future plans. They have commented that in South Asia, in Pakistan and the Middle East, there is great enthusiasm for baseball and more than a billion people live in that area.

One of the first retired big leaguers to do business in Arabia was Sammy Sosa. But he invested in the oil industry.

(En Español)

Bartolo Colón Lanzará En Dubai

Después de los 40, la edad nos pesa a todos, menos a Bartolo Colón…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UN notable grupo de latinoamericanos que fueron bigleaguers, convertidos ahora en empresarios, inaugurarán con cuatro equipos, una Liga de beisbol profesional en el Medio Este y en la India.

Pero el dominicano Bartolo Colón, además de socio de la franquicia de Dubai, será pitcher abridor a los 50 años de edad. Y ahora, como también es propietario del equipo, nadie podrá botarlo, ni retirarlo.

Figuras del beisbol que fcomo Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrián Beltré, Robinson Canó, Félix Hernández, Robinson Chirinos, Didi Gregorious, Miguel Tejada, Andrelton Simmons, Steven Moya, Pablo Sandoval y algunos más, están invirtiendo millones de dólares en la empresa.

Han armado cuatro rosters de 20 peloteros, siete lanzadores, entre bigleaguers en retiro y nativos de aquellos países. También abren academias en busca de más figuras locales. La empresa es conocida como Baseball United.

Los equipos son los Cobras de Munbai, los Monarcas de Karachi, los Falcon de Abu Dhabi y los Wolves de Dubai. La inauguración ha sido fijada para el viernes 10 de noviembre. Y jugarán hasta finales de enero.

Dicen haber encontrado facilidades en cuanto a los estadios, porque solamente modifican algunos detalles de los locales donde juegan cricket, uno de los deportes más vistos en el área.

Como el cricket es un deporte abuelo del beisbol, no es mucho lo que necesitan cambiar en cada campo.

Los honorarios de los peloteros oscilan entre los dos mil y los 18 mil dólares mensuales.

Los creadores de la idea fueron Mariano Rivera y Barry Larkin, dos del Hall de la Fama, quienes hicieron un viaje por varias ciudades del área para estudiar las probabilidades, y regresaron entusiasmados, ya con los planes definidos.

Barkin dice que, “además de una buena promoción intercontinental para el beisbol, esta Liga será una oportuna fuente de trabajo para muchos que fueron peloteros y necesitan ingresos extra de sus pensiones”.

La liga Baseball United, es solo un pequeño experimento para los planes futuros de Rivera y de Larkin. Ellos han comentado que en el Sur Asia, en Pakistán y en el Medio Este, hay gran entusiasmo por el beisbol y en esa área viven más de mil millones de personas.

Uno de los primeros bigleaguers en retiro que hizo negocios en Arabia fue Sammy Sosa. Pero él invirtió en la industria petrolera.

