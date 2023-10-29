“Donate what is yours without remembering, but if you receive something, don’t ever forget it”… Brian Tracy.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – WHAT you find in the Arizona Fall League (AFL) every year-end, like now, is most of the best that will be in the next Major League season.

It is the League of the best omens, of the excessive hopes, of the youthful promises in uniforms.

And among those possible shining names expected to shine in 2024, I have noted, and keeping it secret, that of James Triantos, second baseman of the Cubs.

This young man, barely 20 years old, can combine regular home run power with the speed of prodigious legs.

That is, he can hit the ball out, just like he can hit triples.

Triantos has already hit three home runs in the 2023 AFL, to which he has added four spectacular triples, two of them with photo-worthy slides to third base.

The young man gets on base often, three or more times a game, adding walks to his offense, because in addition, he exhibits an admirable veteran’s patience in front of pitchers.

The scouts already describe him as a superstar. And they use that term only to identify those who possess the five skills: ease of making bat-ball contact; power with the bat, quickness in the legs; and defensively, soft and safe hands, as well as a strong and educated arm.

As if they say: From the sublime to the ridiculous

The Rangers were 75% correct (three of four), in terms of the protagonists of the first pitch ceremonies in the two opening games of the World Series.

What happened on Friday was magnificent, former President George W. Bush, aged 77, who threw to Iván Rodríguez from Puerto Rico .

And yesterday, Saturday, the notable and beloved Dominican Adrián Beltré was scheduled to throw the first pitch. But, to receive it, they invited Ferguson Jenkins, a convicted drug trafficker, tried and sentenced in Canada, his native country, during his time as a pitcher.

Why and for what purpose, would they harm the event like this?

Jenkins does not deserve such honors.

A new Astros manager

In the Astros offices they have decided that the new manager will be the Puerto Rican, Joe Espada, or Brad Ausmus, according to the coleopteran of this column in Houston.

They are two veterans and good baseball brains, who have served the organization for years.

Everything will stay at home.

(En Español)

Triples y Jonrones De Un 2da Base Cachorro

“Dona lo tuyo sin recordarlo, pero si te dan, recibe siempre sin olvidarlo”… Brian Tracy.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LO que uno encuentra en la Arizona Fall League (AFL) cada fin de año, como ahora, es mucho de lo mejor que habrá en la temporada próxima de Grandes Ligas.

Es la Liga de los mejores augurios, de las desmesuradas esperanzas, de las juveniles promesas en uniformes.

Y entre esos posibles fulgurantes nombres a brillar en 2024, he anotado, para guardarlo cuidadosamente, el de James Triantos, segunda base de los Cachorros.

Este muchacho, apenas de 20 años, puede combinar un poder de jonronero habitual, con la rapidez de una piernas prodigiosas.

Es decir, saca la bola, igual que conecta triples.

Triantos ha despachado ya tres cuadrangulares en la AFL 2023, a los cuales ha sumado cuatro espectaculares triples, dos de ellos con llegadas de slides a tercera base dignos de fotos.

El joven se embasa a menudo, tres o más veces por juego, agregando bases por bolas a su ofensiva, porque además, exhibe una admirable paciencia de veterano frente a los lanzadores.

Los scouts lo califican ya de súper estrella. Y ellos utilizan ese término solo para identificar a quienes poseen las cinco habilidades: facilidad para hacer contacto del bate con la pelota; poder al bate, rapidez en las piernas; y a la defensiva, suaves y seguras manos, a la vez que brazo fuerte y educado.

Como quien dice: De lo sublime a lo ridículo

Los Rangers estuvieron muy acertados en un 75% (de cuatro, tres), en cuanto a los personajes protagonistas de las ceremonias en los primeros lanzamientos en los dos juegos iniciales de la Serie Mundial.

Lo del viernes, magnífico, el expresidente George W. Bush, de 77 venerables años, tiró para el boricua Iván Rodríguez.

Y ayer sábado, estaba programado el notable y querido dominicano Adrián Beltré, para lanzar la pelota. Pero, para recibirla, invitaron a Ferguson Jenkins, un convicto traficante de drogas, enjuiciado y sentenciado en Canadá, su país nativo, durante su vida de lanzador.

¿Por qué y para qué, dañar así al espectáculo?

Jenkins no merece tales honores.

Nuevo manager de los Astros

En las oficinas de los Astros han resuelto que el nuevo manager será el puertorriqueño, Joe Espada, o Brad Ausmus, según informa el coleóptero de esta columna en Houston.

Ellos son dos veteranos y buenos cerebros del beisbol, que han servido durante años a la organización.

Todo va a quedar en casa.

