Letters from The Beyond: From Roy Campanella To Gabriel Moreno – Cartas desde El Mas Allá: De Roy Campanella Para Gabriel Moreno 

Dear friend Gabriel:

I enjoy you to the fullest as catcher for the Diamondbacks in the World Series, and at the same time that another great catcher reach this More Here, which you call The Beyond, none other than Faustino Zavala.

And you make me remember how he played, because he was a catcher for the Lara Cardinals. In other words, in total, he, you and I, all catchers.

By the way, Faustino was not born in Lara, but in Margarita, but he became famous in Venezuela playing behind home plate for the Lara team. And he was great! Nobody directed the pitchers better than him.

He also played with the Tigres de Aragua and even triple A with the Red Sox.

In this era of 30 teams in the Majors, Faustino would have been a star at that level for ten or more years.

But hey, the fashionable one now is you, one of the best catchers in the Major Leagues and such a good hitter that manager Torey Lovullo, who knows a lot about baseball, decided to have you hitting third in the line up in the World Series. The right decision! You immediately hit one out in your club’s victory, during the second game.

A catcher like you, who can hit in the Major Leagues, like you did this year, around 300, is a treasure.

Also, I like how you lead the pitchers throughout the game, always according to their conditions. Of course, it is very different in most cases, the way to catch one pitcher and the next.

And I tell you about it with my experience of eight seasons in the Negro Leagues plus 10 in the Major Leagues, starting immediately after the arrival of Jackie Robinson to the Dodgers, in 1947, after half a century of racial discrimination.

Gabriel: You’re just starting life, and at 23 years of age, already have been two years in the Major Leagues. Take good care of yourself in your private life. Avoid abusing anything and all exposure to danger. After retirement you will have all the free time to do whatever you want.

Venezuela and baseball need you. We, your admirers, need you in that wonderful dynasty of Venezuelan catchers that began with figures like Guillermo Vento, Enrique Fonseca and Faustino, and that is kept alive by many others today, among them, Salvador Pérez, Sandy León, Manny Piña, Robinson Chirinos , Francisco Cervelli, Ramón Cabrera, Wilson Ramos, Miguel Montero, Víctor Martínez.

This modest letter only has the mission of encouraging you, of making you aware of how much we admire you and love you.

Faustino asks me to send you, on his behalf, a big hug of solidarity and good wishes.

And I love you lots…

Roy.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Mas Allá

De Roy Campanella Para Gabriel Moreno

Amigo Gabriel: Te disfruto al máximo como receptor de los Diamondbacks en la Serie Mundial, y al mismo tiempo que llega a este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, nada menos que Faustino Zavala.

Y tú me haces recordar cómo jugaba él, porque era catcher de los Cardenales de Lara. O sea, que en total, él, tú y yo, todos receptores

Por cierto que Faustino no nació en Lara, sino en Margarita, pero se hizo famoso en Venezuela jugando tras el home para el equipo larense. ¡Qué bueno era! Nadie dirigía los pitchers mejor que él.

También jugó con los Tigres de Aragua y hasta triple A con los Medias Rojas.

En esta época de 30 equipos en las Mayores, Faustino hubiera sido estelar en ese nivel por diez o más años.

Pero bueno, el de moda ahora eres tú, uno de los mejores catchers de Grandes Ligas y tan buen bateador, que el mánager Torey Lovullo, quien sabe mucho de beisbol, decidió alinearte de tercero en plana Serie Mundial. Y ¡oh decisión acertada! Inmediatamente sacaste la bola en la victoria de tu club, durante el segundo juego.

Un catcher como tú, que pueda batear en Grandes Ligas, como lo hiciste este año, alrededor de los 300, es un tesoro.

Además, me gusta cómo llevas a los pitchers a lo largo del juego, siempre de acuerdo con sus condiciones. Por supuesto, es muy diferente en la mayoría de los casos, cómo recibirle a un lanzador y al siguiente.

Y te lo comento con mi experiencia de ocho temporadas en las Ligas Negras más 10 en Grandes Ligas, desde inmediatamente después de la llegada de Jackie Robinson a los Dodgers, en 1947, tras medio Siglo de discriminación racial por esas alturas.

Gabriel: Apenas comienzas la vida, a los 23 años de edad y ya con dos en Grandes Ligas. Cuídate mucho en tu vida privada. Evita todos los abusos y todas las exposiciones al peligro. Ya después del retiro tendrás tiempo y días libres para hacer cuanto te venga en gana.

Venezuela y el beisbol te necesitan. Nosotros, tus admiradores te necesitamos en esa maravillosa dinastía de catchers venezolanos que comenzó con figuras como Guillermo Vento, Enrique Fonseca y Faustino, y que mantienen viva numerosos muchachos de ahora, entre tantos otros, Salvador Pérez, Sandy León, Manny Piña, Robinson Chirinos, Francisco Cervelli, Ramón Cabrera, Wilson Ramos, Miguel Montero, Víctor Martínez.

Esta modesta carta solamente lleva la misión de animarte, de que estés enterado de cuánto te admiramos y te queremos.

Faustino me pide enviarte a nombre de él, un fuerte abrazo de solidaridad y buenos deseos.

Y yo te quiero mucho…

Roy.

